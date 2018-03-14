A team of researchers has compiled a database of information from five fusion machines and found that halo currents could damage the walls of fusion devices like ITER, the international experiment under construction in France to demonstrate the feasibility of fusion power.

- 2018-03-22 10:05:20
- Article ID: 691571
Halos Look Good on Angels, but Could Damage Fusion Energy Devices
Such currents occur during plasma disruptions and channel large amounts of electrical current from the plasma to the vessel walls. “These findings provide scientific guidance to the ITER team as they work to address the disruption problem,” said physicist Clayton Myers, lead author of a paper that reported the findings in the journal Nuclear Fusion.
The findings “place additional importance on the reliability of ITER’s disruption mitigation system, which can alleviate the effects of halo current rotation,” said Myers, who led the research project while at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) and now is a researcher at Sandia National Laboratories, another DOE national laboratory.
Fusion, the power that drives the sun and the stars, is the fusing of light elements that produces massive amounts of heat with the potential to generate electrical energy. The elements are in the form of hot, charged plasma gas that consists of free electrons and atomic nuclei. Scientists are seeking to replicate fusion on Earth — creating a “star in a jar” — for a virtually inexhaustible power supply.
In the halo current study, researchers compiled a database gathered from five doughnut-shaped fusion devices known as tokamaks located around the world. The database contains information gleaned from more than 800 total discharges by the five machines, each of which confines plasma within magnetic fields to produce fusion reactions. “The goal of assembling such a database is to try to understand, based on all the work that’s been done so far, whether we can project certain phenomena to next-generation devices like ITER,” Myers said.
The machines included ASDEX-Upgrade, in Germany; Alcator C-Mod at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; DIII-D, the national fusion facility operated by General Atomics for the DOE in San Diego; the National Spherical Torus Experiment (NSTX) at PPPL that has since been upgraded; and the Joint European Torus (JET) in the United Kingdom.
Halo currents occur when the plasma undergoes large shifts within the vacuum chamber caused by lack of confinement during a disruption. These shifts can cause the plasma to come in contact with the chamber walls, allowing current to flow between the plasma and the walls. Such currents interact with the magnetic field of the tokamak to generate potentially damaging forces against the walls.
These forces become more concerning if the halo currents bunch up on one side of the doughnut, pushing on one part and pulling on another part of the walls. Furthermore, the forces become more concerning still if the bunched currents also rotate around the tokamak in resonance with the structural components of the machine. The effect is similar to the combined resonance that can occur between soldiers marching in step and the structural elements of a bridge.
The researchers examined the database and compared the behavior of halo currents in different machines to see how the velocity and duration of the halo current rotation changes in machines of different sizes. They then extrapolated the results to the ITER tokamak. “ITER is on the boundary of suffering from this problem,” Myers said. “The take-away is that we cannot rule out the possibility of this phenomenon occurring.”
Halo currents pose less risk in present-day tokamaks because the frequencies at which the currents rotate do not resonate with the structure of the machines. Moreover, the forces in today’s tokamaks are mild compared to the forces expected in the huge, 23,000-ton ITER.
Going forward, scientists hope to study the magnitude of the asymmetric, or bunched, currents in order to project their strength for ITER. “Understanding the expected halo current magnitude would be another piece of the puzzle in terms of answering the question of how damaging the amplified forces could be in ITER,” Myers said.
This study was conducted under the auspices of the International Tokamak Physics Activity, an agreement organized by ITER to help develop fusion research. Funding was provided by the DOE Office of Science, the Euratom research and training programme, and the RCUK Energy Programme in the United Kingdom. Coauthors include Nicholas Eidietis, from General Atomics; Sergei Gerasimov, Tim Hender, and colleagues from Britain’s Culham Centre for Fusion Energy; Stefan Gerhardt, from PPPL; Robert Granetz, from MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center; and Gabriella Pautasso, from Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics.
PPPL, on Princeton University’s Forrestal Campus in Plainsboro, N.J., is devoted to creating new knowledge about the physics of plasmas — ultra-hot, charged gases — and to developing practical solutions for the creation of fusion energy. The Laboratory is managed by the University for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, which is the largest single supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov
MORE NEWS FROMPrinceton Plasma Physics Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Raphael Rosen
Science Writer
rrosen@pppl.gov
Phone: 609-243-3317
Mobile: 415-317-6203
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Nuclear Fusion, Dec-2017
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Hubble Solves Cosmic 'Whodunit' with Interstellar Forensics
Scientists have used the Hubble Space Telescope to chemically analyze the gas in the Leading Arm (the arching collection of gas that connects the Magellanic Clouds to the Milky Way) and determine its origin.
Halos Look Good on Angels, but Could Damage Fusion Energy Devices
A team of researchers has compiled a database of information from five fusion machines and found that halo currents could damage the walls of fusion devices like ITER, the international experiment under construction in France to demonstrate the feasibility of fusion power.
Small Poke -- Huge Unexpected Response
Exotic material exhibits an optical response in enormous disproportion to the stimulus -- larger than in any known crystal.
Out of Thin Air
Argonne researchers conducted basic science computational studies as part of a collaboration with researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago to design a "beyond-lithium-ion" battery cell that operates by running on air over many charge and discharge cycles. The design offers energy storage capacity about three times that of a lithium-ion battery, with significant potential for further improvements.
COSMIC Impact: Next-Gen X-ray Microscopy Platform Now Operational
COSMIC, a next-generation X-ray beamline now operating at Berkeley Lab, brings together a unique set of capabilities to measure the properties of materials at the nanoscale. It allows scientists to probe working batteries and other active chemical reactions, and to reveal new details about magnetism and correlated electronic materials.
Design Approach Developed for Important New Catalysts for Energy Conversion and Storage
Northwestern University researchers have discovered a new approach for creating important new catalysts to aid in clean energy conversion and storage. The method also has the potential to impact the discovery of new optical and data storage materials and catalysts for higher efficiency processing of petroleum products at lower cost. The researchers created a catalyst that is seven times more active than state-of-the-art commercial platinum by combining theory, a new tool for synthesizing nanoparticles and more than one metallic element.
Turning Up the Heat on Remote Research Plots Without Electricity
Flexible, tunable technique warms plants without need for electricity, aiding ecosystem research in remote locales.
Weird Superconductor Leads Double Life
Understanding strontium titanate's odd behavior will aid efforts to develop materials that conduct electricity with 100 percent efficiency at higher temperatures.
Engineering Yeast Tolerance to a Promising Biomass Deconstruction Solvent
Chemical genomic-guided engineering of gamma-valerolactone-tolerant yeast.
Beyond the WIMP: Unique Crystals Could Expand the Search for Dark Matter
A new particle detector design proposed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Berkeley Lab could greatly broaden the search for dark matter - which makes up 85 percent of the total mass of the universe yet we don't know what it's made of - into an unexplored realm.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Jian Shi Receives Air Force Young Investigator Research Program Award
Jian Shi, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has won a Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR). Shi will use the three-year, $450,000 grant to pursue fundamental research on nanoscale complex materials that could lead to the development of next-generation resilient and high-performance energy conversion and sensing technologies.
Kerstin Kleese van Dam Receives 32nd Town of Brookhaven Annual Women's Recognition Award for Science
The award recognizes the contributions Kleese van Dam--director of Brookhaven Lab's Computational Science Initiative since 2015--has made to scientific computing and data management over the past three decades.
Jefferson Lab Announces New Accelerator Science Leader
The Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has announced that Andrei Seryi will become its new associate director for accelerator operations, research and development in June.
First Plasma for New Machine to Study Puzzling Process That Occurs Throughout the Universe
Announcement describes completion of construction of FLARE, a powerful new machine to study magnetic reconnection.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Jian Sun Receives Power Electronics Achievement Award
Jian Sun, professor of electrical, computer, and systems engineering and director the New York State Center for Future Energy Systems at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, received the 2017 R. David Middlebrook Outstanding Achievement Award from the IEEE Power Electronics Society (PELS). He was recognized for "contributions to modeling and control of power electronic converters and systems."
FGC Plasma Solutions Wins Top NASA Innovation Award
Argonne Chain Reaction Innovator Felipe Gomez del Campo has received the 2018 NASA iTech award for X-Factor Innovation.
Sandia Researcher Jacqueline Chen Elected to National Academy of Engineering
LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Jacqueline Chen, a distinguished member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Chen is among the 99 new members from around the globe in the 2018 class.Election to the National Academy of Engineering is the highest professional distinction for an engineer in the United States.
PNNL Helps Form International Energy Storage Organization
News Release DALIAN, China -- Energy storage allows power operators across the nation to balance electricity supply and demand instantaneously, affording ratepayers a more resilient power supply.Now the focus on energy storage is global. In January, energy storage experts at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory joined forces with their counterparts around the world to forge the International Coalition for Energy Storage and Innovation, or ICESI.
University Partnership to Help Nevada Scientists Commercialize Discovery
UNLV's Office of Technology Transfer and the Desert Research are partnering to help faculty and students leverage each other's talent and resources to transform inventions into new products and services.
DOE Seeks Industry Partners for HPC Research on Materials in Applied Energy Technologies
The Department of Energy (DOE) today announced a funding opportunity totaling $3 million to support projects between U.S. industry and DOE national laboratories related to improving materials in severe or complex environments through the new High Performance Computing for Materials in Applied Energy Technologies (HPC4Mtls) Program.
Small Poke -- Huge Unexpected Response
Exotic material exhibits an optical response in enormous disproportion to the stimulus -- larger than in any known crystal.
Turning Up the Heat on Remote Research Plots Without Electricity
Flexible, tunable technique warms plants without need for electricity, aiding ecosystem research in remote locales.
Engineering Yeast Tolerance to a Promising Biomass Deconstruction Solvent
Chemical genomic-guided engineering of gamma-valerolactone-tolerant yeast.
Saplings Survive Droughts via Storage
Certain species of trees retain stored water, limit root growth to survive three months without water.
Unlocking On-Package Memory's Effects on High-Performance Computing's Scientific Kernels
Intuitive visual analytical model better explains complex architectural scenarios and offers general design principles.
Data Dive: How Microbes Handle Poor Nutrition in Tropical Soil
High-performance computing reveals the relationship between DNA and phosphorous uptake.
The Secret Lives of Cells
Supercomputer simulations predict how E. coli adapts to environmental stresses.
It's Not Part of the Problem, but Part of the Solution
Americium(III) is selectively and efficiently separated from europium(III) by an extractant in an ionic liquid.
Buckyball Marries Graphene
Electronic and structure richness arise from the merger of semiconducting molecules of carbon buckyballs and 2-D graphene.
Atomic Movies Explain Why Perovskite Solar Cells Are More Efficient
Tracking atoms is crucial to improving the efficiency of next-generation perovskite solar cells.
Spotlight
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215