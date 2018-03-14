Story tips: ORNL-led team cultivated a novel oral microbe in adults with periodontitis; ORNL partnered with FCA US and Nemak to develop a new cast aluminum alloy for engine cylinder heads, which could lead to better fuel efficiency; ORNL studies cast doubt on 40-year-old theory describing how plastic polymers behave during processing.

- 2018-04-02 12:05:50
- Article ID: 692061
Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, April 2018
-
Credit: Jason Richards/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy.
-
Credit: Karissa Cross/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy.
-
Credit: Genevieve Martin/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy.
-
Credit: Yangyang Wang/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy.
Biology—Lurking mouth microbes
An Oak Ridge National Laboratory-led team cultivated a novel oral microbe, Desulfobulbus oralis, present in adults with periodontitis, an advanced gum disease that affects nearly half of all adults worldwide. By integrating genomic and metabolic techniques with classical microbiology, the team combined single-cell genomic data with microbiological tricks—including using a complex “soup” made by other oral microbes—to grow the bacterium in the lab. By isolating D. oralis, they could better understand how the microbes may have adapted and evolved to become dependent on other oral bacteria, as well as how losing or acquiring genes can make them friend or foe. “Oral microbiology is a mature discipline, yet there are still many species that lurk in our mouths that have yet to be cultured and characterized,” said ORNL’s Mircea Podar. “Discovering new information about the so-called ‘dark microbiota’ could be used to develop future alternative treatments and possible prevention of periodontitis, tooth decay and other oral diseases.” Their finding was published in mBio. [Contact: Sara Shoemaker, (865) 576-9219; shoemakerms@ornl.gov]
Image #1: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/news/images/Karissa_Cross_ORNL.jpg
Caption: ORNL’s Karissa Cross prepares a sample to cultivate Desulfobulbus oralis, a novel oral microbe present in adults with advanced gum disease. Cross, a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate, led the lab’s D. oralis study under ORNL’s Mircea Podar’s guidance. Credit: Jason Richards/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy.
Image #2: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/Contest_NoLogo.jpg
Caption: By isolating the D. oralis, ORNL scientists could better understand how the microbes may have adapted and evolved to become dependent on other oral bacteria, as well as how losing or acquiring genes can make them friend or foe. Credit: Karissa Cross/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy.
Neutrons—Higher efficiency engines
Oak Ridge National Laboratory has partnered with FCA US LLC and casting manufacturer Nemak to develop a new cast aluminum alloy for engine cylinder heads, which could lead to more fuel-efficient internal combustion engines. Using neutron diffraction at ORNL’s Spallation Neutron Source, they can compare the residual stress levels of new materials and existing alloys. “Understanding residual casting stresses of an engine component, particularly in areas of high cyclic stress and temperature, provides opportunities to improve both performance and durability,” said Chris Glaspie of FCA US. Future engines made from these new alloys may also reduce carbon dioxide emissions without sacrificing vehicle performance. Studying residual stresses at ORNL brings the team one step closer to adapting the new alloys for commercial use. This partnership is part of a Department of Energy Cooperative Research and Development Agreement. [Contact: Kelley Smith, (865) 576-5668; smithks@ornl.gov]
Image: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/news/images/BL-7%20user%20-%20Fiat%20Chrystler%20Auto-6921.jpg
Caption: From left, researchers Yi Liu from FCA US; Thomas Watkins with ORNL; Andres Rodriguez and Alejandro Gonzalez of Nemak; and Seyed Mirmiran with FCA US are part of a team using neutrons to compare residual stresses in engine cylinder heads made from different cast aluminum alloys. Credit: Genevieve Martin/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy.
Materials—Polymer theory problem
Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have conducted a series of breakthrough experimental and computational studies that cast doubt on a 40-year-old theory describing how polymers in plastic materials behave during processing. The team used high-performance computing and neutron scattering to evaluate systems of highly entangled, spaghetti-like polymers undergoing deformation, finding evidence of flaws in the so-called “tube model,” which describes how polymer strings flow when stretched, pulled and squeezed. Originally pioneered by Nobel Prize laureate Pierre-Gilles de Gennes, the model has enabled practical predictions for manufacturing and processing of plastic materials. A complete description of polymer dynamics, however, continues to elude scientists. “We need modifications, or maybe a new theory, to explain the flow behavior of polymers,” said Yangyang Wang of ORNL’s Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, who led the research. “Better understanding of polymer behavior could lead to improved control of materials and aid design of materials with novel characteristics.” [Contact: Jonathan Hines, (865)574-6944; hinesjd@ornl.gov]
Image: https://www.ornl.gov/sites/default/files/poylmer_image_edit.JPG
Caption: Studies of simulated entangled polymers in equilibrium and following deformation may indicate that a 40-year-old theory of how plastic polymers behavior during processing needs updating. Credit: Yangyang Wang/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy.
MORE NEWS FROMOak Ridge National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Sara Shoemaker
Media Relations Specialist
shoemakerms@ornl.gov
Phone: 865-576-9219
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
mBio, Mar-2018,
Physical Review X, Jul-Sept-2017,
ACS Macro Letters, Jan-2018
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, April 2018
Story tips: ORNL-led team cultivated a novel oral microbe in adults with periodontitis; ORNL partnered with FCA US and Nemak to develop a new cast aluminum alloy for engine cylinder heads, which could lead to better fuel efficiency; ORNL studies cast doubt on 40-year-old theory describing how plastic polymers behave during processing.
First Direct Observations of Methane's Increasing Greenhouse Effect at the Earth's Surface
Scientists have directly measured the increasing greenhouse effect of methane at the Earth's surface for the first time. A research team from the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) tracked a rise in the warming effect of methane - one of the most important greenhouse gases for the Earth's atmosphere - over a 10-year period at a DOE field observation site in northern Oklahoma.
Cooling Method Could Relieve Heat Woes in Data Centers, Electric Vehicles
Electronic systems, such as electric vehicles and large data centers, generate a lot of power, which creates tremendous heat. An engineer at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a unique evaporative cooling system using a membrane with microscopic pillars designed to remediate the heat, ultimately improving performance.
Making Rusty Polymers for Energy Storage
It's called a nanoflower, but if you could brush your cheek against its microscopic petals, you would find them cool, hard, and...rusty. Common rust forms the inner skeleton of these lovely and intricate nanostructures, while their outer layer is a kind of plastic. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have developed a straightforward way to make this type of conducting polymer with high surface area that is likely to be useful for energy transfer and storage applications.
What a Mesh
A team of scientists from across the U.S. has found a new way to create molecular interconnections that can give a certain class of materials exciting new properties, including improving their ability to catalyze chemical reactions or harvest energy from light.
Nanoscale Alloys From Elements Thought to Be Incapable of Mixing
A multi-institutional team of scientists describes a new technique that can meld ions from up to eight different elements to form what are known as high entropy alloyed nanoparticles.
Scientists Develop Sugar-Coated Nanosheets to Selectively Target Pathogens
A team led by Berkeley Lab scientists has developed a process for creating ultrathin, self-assembling sheets of synthetic materials that can function like designer flypaper in selectively binding with viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. The new platform could potentially be used to inactivate or detect pathogens.
Berkeley Lab Scientists Print All-Liquid 3-D Structures
Scientists from the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have developed a way to print 3-D structures composed entirely of liquids. Using a modified 3-D printer, they injected threads of water into silicone oil -- sculpting tubes made of one liquid within another liquid.
It's a Trap!
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have published a new study that identifies the process by which holes get trapped in nanoparticles made of zinc oxide, a material of potential interest for solar applications because it absorbs ultraviolet light.
Fleet of Automated Electric Taxis Could Deliver Environmental and Energy Benefits
Researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and UC Berkeley decided to analyze the cost, energy, and environmental implications of a fleet of self-driving electric vehicles operating in Manhattan. They found that shared automated electric vehicles, or SAEVs, could get the job done at a lower cost - by an order of magnitude - than present-day taxis while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption.
William Tang Wins 2018 Global Impact Award to Advance Development of Ai Software to Help Create "a Star on Earth"
Article announces William Tang's NVIDIA award.
University Teams to Compete in Department of Energy's 2018 National Cyber Defense Competition
The U.S. Department of Energy is proud to announce the 29 university teams selected to compete in the third annual Cyber Defense Competition (CDC), taking place April 6-7, 2018.
Jefferson Lab Announces May 19 Public Open House
The free event is open to the public and offers an opportunity for people of all ages to spend the day exploring this world-class research facility. The biennial open house features tours of the lab's unique particle accelerator facilities, as well as hands-on activities and interactive displays and demonstrations.
WVU Researchers Win Inaugural R&D Grant From AVEVA
West Virginia University is one of only two universities worldwide selected to receive a research and development program award from AVEVA, a leader in engineering and industrial software. The first-of-its-kind award will be used to focus on the research and development of next generation engineering design and simulation software.
NASA Awards Research Grant to Develop More Efficient Water Management Systems for Space Exploration
Efficient and compact cooling and water management systems are critical to human exploration of space. Two mechanical engineers at Wichita State University are researching ways to improve cooling efficiency and water recycling systems by developing a new device that affects water liquid-to-vapor changes.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Jian Shi Receives Air Force Young Investigator Research Program Award
Jian Shi, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has won a Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR). Shi will use the three-year, $450,000 grant to pursue fundamental research on nanoscale complex materials that could lead to the development of next-generation resilient and high-performance energy conversion and sensing technologies.
Kerstin Kleese van Dam Receives 32nd Town of Brookhaven Annual Women's Recognition Award for Science
The award recognizes the contributions Kleese van Dam--director of Brookhaven Lab's Computational Science Initiative since 2015--has made to scientific computing and data management over the past three decades.
Jefferson Lab Announces New Accelerator Science Leader
The Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has announced that Andrei Seryi will become its new associate director for accelerator operations, research and development in June.
First Plasma for New Machine to Study Puzzling Process That Occurs Throughout the Universe
Announcement describes completion of construction of FLARE, a powerful new machine to study magnetic reconnection.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Jian Sun Receives Power Electronics Achievement Award
Jian Sun, professor of electrical, computer, and systems engineering and director the New York State Center for Future Energy Systems at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, received the 2017 R. David Middlebrook Outstanding Achievement Award from the IEEE Power Electronics Society (PELS). He was recognized for "contributions to modeling and control of power electronic converters and systems."
Scientists Have Overestimated Meteor Sizes
First demonstration of high-pressure metastability mapping with ultrafast X-ray diffraction shows objects aren't as large as previously thought.
Rewriting Resistance: Genetic Changes Increase Crops' Biomass and Sugar Release
Using genetic engineering, scientists improve biomass growth and conversion in woody and grassy feedstocks.
Measuring the Glow of Plants From Below
Novel observations suggest a great potential of measuring global gross primary production via solar-induced fluorescence.
Scaling Plant Traits Stymied by Uncertainty in Measured Global Photosynthesis
Multiple plausible hypotheses in how maximum photosynthetic rates scale across the Earth lead to substantial variability in predicting carbon uptake.
Small Poke -- Huge Unexpected Response
Exotic material exhibits an optical response in enormous disproportion to the stimulus -- larger than in any known crystal.
Turning Up the Heat on Remote Research Plots Without Electricity
Flexible, tunable technique warms plants without need for electricity, aiding ecosystem research in remote locales.
Engineering Yeast Tolerance to a Promising Biomass Deconstruction Solvent
Chemical genomic-guided engineering of gamma-valerolactone-tolerant yeast.
Saplings Survive Droughts via Storage
Certain species of trees retain stored water, limit root growth to survive three months without water.
Unlocking On-Package Memory's Effects on High-Performance Computing's Scientific Kernels
Intuitive visual analytical model better explains complex architectural scenarios and offers general design principles.
Data Dive: How Microbes Handle Poor Nutrition in Tropical Soil
High-performance computing reveals the relationship between DNA and phosphorous uptake.
Spotlight
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215