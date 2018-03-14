Doe Science news source
    For the first time, Argonne scientists and other collaborators observed the mirror-like physics of the superconductor-insulator transition. They now see it operates exactly as expected.

The world on the other side of Alice in Wonderland’s looking-glass is not what it seems, but the mirror-like physics of the superconductor-insulator transition operates exactly as expected.

Scientists know this to be true following the observation of a remarkable phenomenon, the existence of which was predicted three decades ago but that had eluded experimental detection until now. The observation confirms that fundamental quantum states, superconductivity and superinsulation, both arise in mirror-like images of each other, which could lead to development of supersensitive and energy-efficient sensors, detectors and logical switches for science and communication, memory storage and other emergent technologies.

“The basic concepts behind our knowledge about the universe at its deepest level are based on the concept of duality.” — Valerii Vinokur, Argonne Distinguished Fellow

“The behavior we have demonstrated is exactly the behavior that was predicted and expected,” said Valerii Vinokur, an Argonne Distinguished Fellow in the Materials Science division of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory.

Vinokur and his colleagues observed the phenomenon, called the charge Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless (BKT) transition, in a microscopically thin film of superconducting niobium titanium nitrite. The charge BKT transition is the mirror-like counterpart to the vortex BKT transition that scientists have observed many times in superconducting materials. Vinokur and his collaborators at the California Institute of Technology and Novosibirsk University in Russia published their findings online March 6, 2018, in Scientific Reports.

“The experiments carried out by our team conclusively establish the existence of the superinsulating state and the validity of its foundational concepts, including the fundamental concept of charge-vortex duality,” said Vinokur, who also is a Senior Fellow in the University of Chicago’s Computation Institute. “The basic concepts behind our knowledge about the universe at its deepest level are based on the concept of duality.”

The duality concept in physics holds that fundamental sets of phenomena seemingly exclude each other but represent two sides of a coin. The best-known example of duality is the wave-particle duality of light appearing in the quantum realm. Superinsulating and superconducting materials, which are exact opposites, realize duality between electric and magnetic effects. Instead of transmitting electric current without any loss of power, as superconductors do, superinsulators completely shut off the flow of charges under an applied voltage. This means that mirroring superconductors have infinite conductance, while superinsulators have infinite resistance.

The latest finding builds on work published in 2008 by Vinokur and his associates that experimentally established the existence of the superinsulating state, while also proposing that it “mirrors” the behavior that occurs in the superconducting state, deriving it from the most fundamental quantum concept, the uncertainty principle. Theoretical physicists at CERN (the European particle physics laboratory), the University of Geneva and the University of Perugia — Cristina Diamantini, Carlo Trugenberger and Pascuale Sodano — had predicted the existence of this superinsulating state, dual to superconductivity, in 1996. But so unexpected was the discovery of the superinsulating state that Vinokur’s team was initially unaware of the prediction.

The BKT transition that lies at the foundation of the superconductor-insulator duality is named for the late Vadim Berezinskii, Michael Kosterlitz and David Thouless. Kosterlitz and Thouless collaborated in the early 1970s to develop their theory of topological phase transitions, which are quite unlike the phase transitions that were commonly known in the everyday practice of physics at the time.

These customary phase transitions manifest as an abrupt change in the state of matter such as ice melting to water, or water boiling to vapor, at some critical temperature. Topological phase transitions are rather like untying the knots in a necktie, however. “You have a clear change in the properties of the system without making any visible material changes in the properties of the tie,” Vinokur said.

Berezinskii had independently developed similar ideas, eventually leading to numerous observations of vortex BKT transitions in thousands of superconductivity experiments over the decades. However, until now, scientists had never conclusively observed the mirror-like reflection of the vortex BKT transition — the charge BKT transition — on the superinsulating side of the superconductor-insulator transition.

Kosterlitz, Thouless and Duncan Haldane shared the 2016 Nobel Prize in physics for “theoretical discoveries of topological phase transitions and topological phases of matter,” having developed the advanced mathematical methods needed to explain the phase transitions that occur in unusual states of matter, including superconducting materials and thin magnetic films.

One future avenue of research for Vinokur and his colleagues will be to raise the temperature at which their niobium titanium nitrite compound transitions into the superinsulating state. The transition temperature is now between 100 and 200 millikelvin, which is just a fraction of a degree above absolute zero (minus 459.6 degrees Fahrenheit). But raising the transition temperature to 4 kelvin (minus 452.4 degrees Fahrenheit) would constitute a technological breakthrough.

“This means that we could use these materials in space, because 4 kelvin is the temperature of space,” Vinokur said. Possible space applications for such superinsulating materials include supersensitive detectors for measuring electromagnetic radiation and other phenomena, and switches for electronic devices, such as energy-saving diodes.

This research was supported, in part, by the DOE Office of Science.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.

Mirror, Mirror

The mirror-like physics of the superconductor-insulator transition operates exactly as expected. Scientists know this to be true following the observation of a remarkable phenomenon, the existence of which was predicted three decades ago but that had eluded experimental detection until now. The observation confirms that two fundamental quantum states, superconductivity and superinsulation, both arise in mirror-like images of each other.

Tick, Tock on the 'Attoclock:' Tracking X-Ray Laser Pulses at Record Speeds

To catch chemistry in action, scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory use the shortest possible flashes of X-ray light to create "molecular movies" that capture the motions of atoms in chemical reactions and reveal new details about the most fundamental processes in nature.

Tiny Bubbles

Bubbles are a linchpin of nuclear engineering, helping to explain the natural world, predict safety issues and improve the operation of the existing and next-generation nuclear fleet. High-performance supercomputers like Mira, located at Argonne, are helping researchers understand the phenomena of bubbling behavior more quickly.

Notre Dame Researchers Developing Renewable Energy Approach for Producing Ammonia

Ammonia is an essential component of fertilizers that support the world's food production needs, and currently production relies on non-renewable fossil fuels and has limited applications for only large, centralized chemical plants.

Trap, Contain and Convert

Injecting carbon dioxide deep underground into basalt flows holds promise as an abatement strategy. Now, new research by scientists at Washington University in St. Louis sheds light on exactly what happens underground during the process, illustrating precisely how effective the volcanic rock could be in trapping and converting CO2 emissions.

Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, April 2018

Story tips: ORNL-led team cultivated a novel oral microbe in adults with periodontitis; ORNL partnered with FCA US and Nemak to develop a new cast aluminum alloy for engine cylinder heads, which could lead to better fuel efficiency; ORNL studies cast doubt on 40-year-old theory describing how plastic polymers behave during processing.

First Direct Observations of Methane's Increasing Greenhouse Effect at the Earth's Surface

Scientists have directly measured the increasing greenhouse effect of methane at the Earth's surface for the first time. A research team from the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) tracked a rise in the warming effect of methane - one of the most important greenhouse gases for the Earth's atmosphere - over a 10-year period at a DOE field observation site in northern Oklahoma.

Cooling Method Could Relieve Heat Woes in Data Centers, Electric Vehicles

Electronic systems, such as electric vehicles and large data centers, generate a lot of power, which creates tremendous heat. An engineer at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a unique evaporative cooling system using a membrane with microscopic pillars designed to remediate the heat, ultimately improving performance.

Making Rusty Polymers for Energy Storage

It's called a nanoflower, but if you could brush your cheek against its microscopic petals, you would find them cool, hard, and...rusty. Common rust forms the inner skeleton of these lovely and intricate nanostructures, while their outer layer is a kind of plastic. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have developed a straightforward way to make this type of conducting polymer with high surface area that is likely to be useful for energy transfer and storage applications.

What a Mesh

A team of scientists from across the U.S. has found a new way to create molecular interconnections that can give a certain class of materials exciting new properties, including improving their ability to catalyze chemical reactions or harvest energy from light.


Scientists Have Overestimated Meteor Sizes

First demonstration of high-pressure metastability mapping with ultrafast X-ray diffraction shows objects aren't as large as previously thought.

Rewriting Resistance: Genetic Changes Increase Crops' Biomass and Sugar Release

Using genetic engineering, scientists improve biomass growth and conversion in woody and grassy feedstocks.

Measuring the Glow of Plants From Below

Novel observations suggest a great potential of measuring global gross primary production via solar-induced fluorescence.

Scaling Plant Traits Stymied by Uncertainty in Measured Global Photosynthesis

Multiple plausible hypotheses in how maximum photosynthetic rates scale across the Earth lead to substantial variability in predicting carbon uptake.

Small Poke -- Huge Unexpected Response

Exotic material exhibits an optical response in enormous disproportion to the stimulus -- larger than in any known crystal.

Turning Up the Heat on Remote Research Plots Without Electricity

Flexible, tunable technique warms plants without need for electricity, aiding ecosystem research in remote locales.

Engineering Yeast Tolerance to a Promising Biomass Deconstruction Solvent

Chemical genomic-guided engineering of gamma-valerolactone-tolerant yeast.

Saplings Survive Droughts via Storage

Certain species of trees retain stored water, limit root growth to survive three months without water.

Unlocking On-Package Memory's Effects on High-Performance Computing's Scientific Kernels

Intuitive visual analytical model better explains complex architectural scenarios and offers general design principles.

Data Dive: How Microbes Handle Poor Nutrition in Tropical Soil

High-performance computing reveals the relationship between DNA and phosphorous uptake.


