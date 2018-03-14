Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2018-04-09 17:05:42
  • Article ID: 692483

Fusion Research Ignites Innovation

How technologies developed for fusion have taken on second lives in industry.

  • Credit: Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory used the technology they developed to decommission the Tokamak Fusion Test Reactor to develop the Miniature Integrated Nuclear Detection System. The Tokamak Fusion Test Reactor, a former Office of Science user facility, ran for more than a decade before the lab decommissioned it in 1999.

If you’re heating something to 100 million degrees — three times hotter than the core of the sun — oven mitts and aprons aren’t going to cut it. But researchers investigating how to produce fusion energy tackle this challenge every day. Fusion involves combining nuclei from two atoms into one, resulting in a small amount of mass transforming into a staggering amount of energy. Getting that reaction started and containing it requires some of the most high-tech equipment in science.

While sustained fusion power is still years away, several technologies that scientists have developed to research it have already moved beyond the lab. From enabling smartphones to scanning for radioactive materials, technologies originally produced for fusion research supported by the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science are keeping us safe, secure, and connected.

Enabling Improvements in Semiconductors

When manufacturers needed to make electronics increasingly smaller in the 1990s, turning to fusion researchers may not have been the first thing on their minds. To make electronics smaller, faster, and more powerful, they needed to make semiconductors much smaller as well. The grooves and lines in semiconductors and other components needed to be at the atomic level, more than 100 times smaller than a human hair.

But fusion researchers at DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) knew something industry didn’t — how to control plasma. A separate state of matter from solids, liquids, or gases, plasma is a collection of particles with positive and negative electric charges. It occurs when high amounts of power run through a gas. As it’s chemically very reactive, it interacts readily with almost anything you put it in contact with.

The semiconductor industry wanted to put materials into chambers filled with plasma and use the resulting chemical reactions to strip off or add atoms. In theory, this process would give them the level of control they needed to make miniscule grooves and lines.

Unfortunately, the companies had unpredictable results when they used radio frequency (RF) waves to create the plasma.

“Mother Nature was not kind. It turns out that there are very complex connections between different frequencies of voltages,” said Mark Kushner, a University of Michigan professor and director of the DOE Plasma Science Center there.

Because testing the RF power levels by hand was too complex and time-consuming, they sought outside expertise.

Fortunately, ORNL scientists had been using RF waves to heat up fuel for fusion for more than a decade.

“The government’s here to help you; they can actually help you!” laughed ORNL’s Gary Bell, recalling how manufacturers felt. “We got a big kick out of that.”

Partnering with a consortium of semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers, ORNL researchers evaluated a number of RF power delivery systems and controls. Using knowledge and tools from fusion research, ORNL scientists helped companies reposition components and reprogram controls. They also helped build testing equipment and developed technician training.

“A lot of expertise that came in was developed through magnetic fusion energy research, through the people and understanding of plasma science,” said Amy Wendt, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a member of DOE’s Fusion Energy Sciences Advisory Committee.

Modifying how they produced semiconductors allowed manufacturers to fit more components onto computer chips than ever before. Those improvements and others using plasma made it possible for companies to build smaller, lighter, more efficient cell phones, tablets, and computers.

 

Launching Jets From Aircraft Carriers

While smartphone components are some of our smallest technologies, fusion research has also set the stage for improving some of the world’s biggest ones: aircraft carriers.

In the 1990s, the Department of Defense (DOD) realized that they could do better than the steam and hydraulic-powered catapults on aircraft carriers in use at the time. So they released a request for proposals for a technology that could store a huge amount of energy and release it almost instantaneously — over and over again.

Researchers at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility, an Office of Science user facility run by General Atomics (GA), were familiar with those challenges. In fact, they had to solve a similar problem back in 1978 before they could get a new iteration of their reactor up and running.

“GA is in a unique position to drive technology innovations, given its long history of using scientific research results to develop cross-cutting practical applications,” said John Rawls, chief scientist at GA.

To control the 100-million-degree plasma inside of it, the DIII-D reactor produces huge magnetic fields. The machine creates and maintains these fields by running tremendous amounts of energy through giant magnets. When GA scientists designed the machine with funding from the Office of Science’s predecessor in the 1970s, they developed the controls and inverters to release and control those bursts of energy.

Based on that expertise and existing technology, DOD chose GA to develop the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS). This system speeds an aircraft down the deck of a carrier using a linear induction motor coupled to the same type of inverters that provided such precise electrical and magnetic control at DIII-D. The performance of the induction motor can be finely controlled to deliver the precise amount of acceleration and velocity necessary to launch an aircraft of a specific size and weight. Because it’s much more precise than previous systems, EMALS minimizes the physical stress put on the aircraft, increasing their lifespans, and reducing costs.

Today, the U.S. Navy is using EMALS on the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). It is also installing EMALS on all future Ford-class aircraft carriers.

“We were able to advance numerous first-of-kind technologies, including the creation of the world’s most powerful linear motor and new inverter drives, to produce an integrated EMALS system that has a smaller footprint, greater efficiency, and requires less manning and maintenance to help save costs and improve reliability,” said Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems. “To top it off, we offer a flexible design that has the potential for installation on other platforms requiring different catapult configurations and aircraft support.”    

 

Developing New Materials for Extreme Conditions

Fusion reactions create some of the most high-stress environments in the universe. The materials used in reactors must withstand staggeringly high pressures, temperatures, and radiation.

“We’re taking materials outside their usual comfort zone,” said Steven Zinkle, a University of Tennessee professor with a joint appointment at ORNL.

The plasma bombarding a fusion reactor’s walls can remove and re-deposit a single atom a billion times a year. Through it all, the walls need to stay tough, maintain stability, and absorb as little radiation as possible in a very stressful environment for building materials.

“If you’re going to make a fusion reactor work, it’s all about the materials,” said Bell.

To build a better reactor, ORNL researchers helped develop a new type of stainless steel that could resist temperatures up to 1560 degrees F.

It turns out that fusion researchers weren’t the only ones who needed steel that could withstand extremely high temperatures. Because advanced diesel engines run hotter than conventional ones, they needed advanced materials to match. ORNL’s materials group realized that this new steel could meet that challenge. After the Office of Science’s fusion group completed the basic research, DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office took it over, supporting an agreement between ORNL and equipment manufacturer Caterpillar to adapt the material for vehicles. In 2007, Caterpillar started using it in all of their heavy-duty highway truck engines. Since then, the material has generated millions of dollars of revenue.

Even the best steel isn’t tough enough for fusion reactors’ inner walls. To provide further protection, ORNL developed radiation-tolerant silicon carbide ceramic composites. These composites can survive temperatures of up to 2700 degrees F.

Recognizing the potential of this material, NASA and other agencies supported further design and processing research on these composites. In rocket nozzles, thrusters, gas turbines, and even conventional nuclear reactors, this material can now simplify components and increase efficiency.

While national laboratories often develop these innovative materials, they also provide equipment and expertise that enable private companies to do so as well. Using tools developed for fusion research at DOE’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), Lenore Rasmussen found a way to use plasma to improve the attachment of her Synthetic Muscle™ technology to metal electrodes. She also used the laboratory’s resources to test the material’s resistance to extreme temperatures and radiation. Since then, NASA has tested how well the material resists radiation on the International Space Station. Rasmussen is now working to commercialize the technology. In the future, companies may use it in prosthetic limbs and robotics.

 

Detecting Radioactive Materials for Security

Building a fusion reactor is hard enough. Retiring it can be even tougher. Charles Gentile and his colleagues at PPPL faced this dilemma in 1999. They needed to decommission the lab’s Tokamak Fusion Test Reactor that had been running for more than a decade.

Staff first needed to identify radioactive elements in the vacuum vessel, the container that housed the fusion reactions. So they created a portable detection unit to collect data, as well as software to process that data. After they finished disassembling the reactor, the technology sat on the shelf.

But in 2001, they saw the opportunity for their invention to have a second life. The federal government had put out a call for technologies that could have applications in homeland security. The team determined that their device had the potential to accurately identify in real time radionuclides that might be used in “dirty” bombs. With a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Army, PPPL staff adapted their technology. They revised it so it could run in any weather, be used by non-nuclear scientists, and detect a wider array of radioactive substances.

Now, the Miniature Integrated Nuclear Detection System is a combination hardware and software system that’s the size of a thermos. In one second, it can sense one-billionth of the material needed to build a credible dirty bomb. It can scan moving vehicles, luggage, packages, and cargo for more than 20 different types of radioactive substances. So far, security firms have used it at a major bus and commuter rail center as well as major U.S. ports. 

As fusion technology advances, the work that goes into it will continue to yield unexpected benefits.

As Gentile said, “It’s nice that we do have these technologies that come out of the laboratory that can help people in other areas.”

 

The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic energy research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information please visit https://science.energy.gov.

Shannon Brescher Shea is a senior writer/editor in the Office of Science, shannon.shea@science.doe.gov.

MORE NEWS FROM

Department of Energy, Office of Science
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Shannon Shea
Senior Writer/Editor
Shannon.Shea@science.doe.gov
Phone: 202-586-6044

CHANNELS
DOE Science News, Energy, Materials Science, Nuclear Power
KEYWORDS

fusion and plasma sciences, Fusion, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, General Atomics

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

The Heat Is On: Temperature Heals Lithium Dendrites

Fusion Research Ignites Innovation ...

Admx Announces Breakthrough in Axion Dark Matter Detection Technology ...

Champions in Science: Profile of Candice Kamachi, National Science Bowl(r) Champion ...

Removing the Brakes on Plant Oil Production ...

Report: Asian-Americans See the Biggest Gains in Buying Power ...

Ultra-Powerful Batteries Made Safer, More Efficient ...

Mirror, Mirror Made Safer, More Efficient ...

Neutrino Experiment at Fermilab Delivers an Unprecedented Measurement ...

Accelerating Scientific Discovery Through Code Optimization on Many-Core Processors ...

Tick, Tock on the 'Attoclock:' Tracking X-Ray Laser Pulses at Record Speeds ...

Tiny Bubbles on the 'Attoclock:' Tracking X-Ray Laser Pulses at Record Speeds ...

Notre Dame Researchers Developing Renewable Energy Approach for Producing Ammonia ...

Freedom and Flexibility: Thinking Outside the Cell for Functional Genomics ...

Trap, Contain and Convert ...

Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, April 2018 ...

Building Lithium-Sulfur Batteries With Paper Biomass ...

Champions in Science: Profile of Ian Scheffler, National Science Bowl(r) Champion, 2008 ...

First Direct Observations of Methane's Increasing Greenhouse Effect at the Earth's Surface ...

Cooling Method Could Relieve Heat Woes in Data Centers, Electric Vehicles ...

Making Rusty Polymers for Energy Storage ...

What a Mesh ...

PPPL-Led Research Enhances Performance of Germany's New Fusion Device ...

The Heat Is On: Temperature Heals Lithium Dendrites ...

Nanoscale Alloys From Elements Thought to Be Incapable of Mixing ...

New Technology Cleans Solar Panels to Enhance Efficiency ...

New Book Examines Bioethanol as a Promising Alternative to Fossil Fuels ...

Scientists Develop Sugar-Coated Nanosheets to Selectively Target Pathogens ...

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry Visits SLAC, Tours Site of X-ray Laser Upgrade ...

Exceptionally Efficient Extraction May Improve Management of Nuclear Fuel ...

Berkeley Lab Scientists Print All-Liquid 3-D Structures ...

It's a Trap! ...

Scientists Have Overestimated Meteor Sizes ...

Fleet of Automated Electric Taxis Could Deliver Environmental and Energy Benefits ...

Rewriting Resistance: Genetic Changes Increase Crops' Biomass and Sugar Release ...

Measuring the Glow of Plants From Below ...

Putting Quantum Scientists in the Driver's Seat ...

Nuclear Nonproliferation: U-M Participates in Major Project Monitoring Nuclear Reactors From Afar ...

Champions in Science: Profile of Jora Jacobi, National Science Bowl(r) Competitor ...

The Future of Photonics Using Quantum Dots ...

Research Hints at Double the Driving Range for Electric Vehicles ...

Lawrence Livermore to Lead United States-United Kingdom Consortium for Demonstrating Remote Monitoring of Nuclear Reactors ...

Q&A: Bruce Gates on the Molecules That Can Drive Chemical Reactions ...

Nickel in the X-Ray Limelight ...

Underground Neutrino Experiment Sets the Stage for Deep Discovery About Matter ...

Sewage Sludge Leads to Biofuels Breakthrough ...

Argonne's Powerful X-Rays Key to Confirming Water Source Deep Below Earth's Surface ...

Scaling Plant Traits Stymied by Uncertainty in Measured Global Photosynthesis ...

Hubble Solves Cosmic 'Whodunit' with Interstellar Forensics ...

Hidden Medical Text Read for the First Time in a Thousand Years ...

University of Iowa Establishes Research Group on Nuclear Energy and Waste ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Admx Announces Breakthrough in Axion Dark Matter Detection Technology

This week, the Axion Dark Matter Experiment (ADMX) unveiled a new result, published in Physical Review Letters, that places it in a category of one: It is the world's first and only experiment to have achieved the necessary sensitivity to "hear" the telltale signs of dark matter axions. This technological breakthrough is the result of more than 30 years of research and development, with the latest piece of the puzzle coming in the form of a quantum-enabled device that allows ADMX to listen for axions more closely than any experiment ever built.

Removing the Brakes on Plant Oil Production

UPTON, NY--Scientists studying plant biochemistry at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory have discovered new details about biomolecules that put the brakes on oil production. The findings suggest that disabling these biomolecular brakes could push oil production into high gear--a possible pathway toward generating abundant biofuels and plant-derived bioproducts.

Ultra-Powerful Batteries Made Safer, More Efficient

An international team of researchers is laying the foundation for more widespread use of lithium metal batteries. They developed a method to mitigate the formation of dendrites - crystal-like masses - that damage the batteries' performance.

Mirror, Mirror

The mirror-like physics of the superconductor-insulator transition operates exactly as expected. Scientists know this to be true following the observation of a remarkable phenomenon, the existence of which was predicted three decades ago but that had eluded experimental detection until now. The observation confirms that two fundamental quantum states, superconductivity and superinsulation, both arise in mirror-like images of each other.

Neutrino Experiment at Fermilab Delivers an Unprecedented Measurement

A group of scientists working on the MiniBooNE experiment at the Department of Energy's Fermilab has reported a breakthrough: They were able to identify exactly-known-energy muon neutrinos hitting the atoms at the heart of their particle detector. The result eliminates a major source of uncertainty when testing theoretical models of neutrino interactions and neutrino oscillations.

Tick, Tock on the 'Attoclock:' Tracking X-Ray Laser Pulses at Record Speeds

To catch chemistry in action, scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory use the shortest possible flashes of X-ray light to create "molecular movies" that capture the motions of atoms in chemical reactions and reveal new details about the most fundamental processes in nature.

Tiny Bubbles

Bubbles are a linchpin of nuclear engineering, helping to explain the natural world, predict safety issues and improve the operation of the existing and next-generation nuclear fleet. High-performance supercomputers like Mira, located at Argonne, are helping researchers understand the phenomena of bubbling behavior more quickly.

Notre Dame Researchers Developing Renewable Energy Approach for Producing Ammonia

Ammonia is an essential component of fertilizers that support the world's food production needs, and currently production relies on non-renewable fossil fuels and has limited applications for only large, centralized chemical plants.

Trap, Contain and Convert

Injecting carbon dioxide deep underground into basalt flows holds promise as an abatement strategy. Now, new research by scientists at Washington University in St. Louis sheds light on exactly what happens underground during the process, illustrating precisely how effective the volcanic rock could be in trapping and converting CO2 emissions.

Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, April 2018

Story tips: ORNL-led team cultivated a novel oral microbe in adults with periodontitis; ORNL partnered with FCA US and Nemak to develop a new cast aluminum alloy for engine cylinder heads, which could lead to better fuel efficiency; ORNL studies cast doubt on 40-year-old theory describing how plastic polymers behave during processing.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Doing the Neutron Dance

Two materials scientists, Suzanne te Velthuis and Stephan Rosenkranz, have been named fellows of the Neutron Scattering Society of America (NSSA).

Hirohisa Tanaka Joins SLAC to Push Limits of Neutrino Physics

Accomplished neutrino physicist Hirohisa Tanaka has joined the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory as a professor of particle physics and astrophysics. He oversees a group at the lab that is preparing for research with the future Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) at the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF). The experiment will give scientists unprecedented opportunities to learn more about neutrinos - fundamental particles with mysterious properties that could play crucial roles in the evolution of the universe.

William Tang Wins 2018 Global Impact Award to Advance Development of Ai Software to Help Create "a Star on Earth"

Article announces William Tang's NVIDIA award.

University Teams to Compete in Department of Energy's 2018 National Cyber Defense Competition

The U.S. Department of Energy is proud to announce the 29 university teams selected to compete in the third annual Cyber Defense Competition (CDC), taking place April 6-7, 2018.

Jefferson Lab Announces May 19 Public Open House

The free event is open to the public and offers an opportunity for people of all ages to spend the day exploring this world-class research facility. The biennial open house features tours of the lab's unique particle accelerator facilities, as well as hands-on activities and interactive displays and demonstrations.

WVU Researchers Win Inaugural R&D Grant From AVEVA

West Virginia University is one of only two universities worldwide selected to receive a research and development program award from AVEVA, a leader in engineering and industrial software. The first-of-its-kind award will be used to focus on the research and development of next generation engineering design and simulation software.

NASA Awards Research Grant to Develop More Efficient Water Management Systems for Space Exploration

Efficient and compact cooling and water management systems are critical to human exploration of space. Two mechanical engineers at Wichita State University are researching ways to improve cooling efficiency and water recycling systems by developing a new device that affects water liquid-to-vapor changes.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Jian Shi Receives Air Force Young Investigator Research Program Award

Jian Shi, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has won a Young Investigator Research Program (YIP) award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR). Shi will use the three-year, $450,000 grant to pursue fundamental research on nanoscale complex materials that could lead to the development of next-generation resilient and high-performance energy conversion and sensing technologies.

Kerstin Kleese van Dam Receives 32nd Town of Brookhaven Annual Women's Recognition Award for Science

The award recognizes the contributions Kleese van Dam--director of Brookhaven Lab's Computational Science Initiative since 2015--has made to scientific computing and data management over the past three decades.

Jefferson Lab Announces New Accelerator Science Leader

The Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has announced that Andrei Seryi will become its new associate director for accelerator operations, research and development in June.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Scientists Have Overestimated Meteor Sizes

First demonstration of high-pressure metastability mapping with ultrafast X-ray diffraction shows objects aren't as large as previously thought.

Rewriting Resistance: Genetic Changes Increase Crops' Biomass and Sugar Release

Using genetic engineering, scientists improve biomass growth and conversion in woody and grassy feedstocks.

Measuring the Glow of Plants From Below

Novel observations suggest a great potential of measuring global gross primary production via solar-induced fluorescence.

Scaling Plant Traits Stymied by Uncertainty in Measured Global Photosynthesis

Multiple plausible hypotheses in how maximum photosynthetic rates scale across the Earth lead to substantial variability in predicting carbon uptake.

Small Poke -- Huge Unexpected Response

Exotic material exhibits an optical response in enormous disproportion to the stimulus -- larger than in any known crystal.

Turning Up the Heat on Remote Research Plots Without Electricity

Flexible, tunable technique warms plants without need for electricity, aiding ecosystem research in remote locales.

Engineering Yeast Tolerance to a Promising Biomass Deconstruction Solvent

Chemical genomic-guided engineering of gamma-valerolactone-tolerant yeast.

Saplings Survive Droughts via Storage

Certain species of trees retain stored water, limit root growth to survive three months without water.

Unlocking On-Package Memory's Effects on High-Performance Computing's Scientific Kernels

Intuitive visual analytical model better explains complex architectural scenarios and offers general design principles.

Data Dive: How Microbes Handle Poor Nutrition in Tropical Soil

High-performance computing reveals the relationship between DNA and phosphorous uptake.


Spotlight

Wednesday March 14, 2018, 02:05 PM

Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday February 15, 2018, 12:05 PM

Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Friday February 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities

California State University, Channel Islands

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday December 20, 2017, 01:05 PM

Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Monday December 18, 2017, 01:05 PM

The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday December 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215