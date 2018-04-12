How do complex atomic and electronic interactions impact material properties? Using electron microscopy instrumentation and methods he developed, Yimei Zhu has been investigating this question for the past 30 years. The Microscopy Society of America is now recognizing his contributions.

Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2018-04-18 09:05:58
  • Article ID: 693041

Brookhaven Lab Materials Physicist Yimei Zhu Receives 2018 Distinguished Scientist Award from the Microscopy Society of America

Award recognizes his contributions to electron microscopy instrumentation and methods for understanding how complex atomic and electronic interactions impact the properties of materials

  • Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Yimei Zhu is the recipient of the Microscopy Society of America's 2018 Distinguished Scientist Award in the physical sciences category.

UPTON, NY—The Microscopy Society of America (MSA) has selected Yimei Zhu—a senior physicist and leader of the Electron Microscopy and Nanostructure Group in the Condensed Matter Physics and Materials Science Department at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory—to receive the 2018 Distinguished Scientist Award for physical sciences. This award annually recognizes two senior scientists, one in the physical sciences and the other in biological sciences, for their long-standing record of achievement in the field of microscopy and microanalysis.

“I am extremely humbled by this recognition, the highest honor of the society, and to be selected among the most distinguished scientists in the field worldwide,” said Zhu. “Four Nobel Laureates received the same award before winning the Nobel Prize: Ernst Ruska in 1985, Joachim Frank in 2003, Richard Henderson in 2005, and Jacques Dubochet in 2009. I strongly feel that my award is the result of not only my hard work, persistence, and curiosity about the inner world of matter but also my collaborations with colleagues and support from Brookhaven Lab and DOE over the past 30 years.”

“Yimei Zhu has made significant contributions to advancing ultrafast electron diffraction instruments and developing fast direct-electron-detectors,” said Molly McCartney, awards committee physical sciences co-chair. “Yimei’s contributions to instrumentation and methods are extensive. His most highly recognized achievement is the successful imaging, at atomic resolution, of the atomic structure of bulk catalysts by detecting the secondary electron emission.”

Zhu led the development of an ultrafast electron diffraction system that was commissioned at Brookhaven Lab in 2012 through the Laboratory-Directed Research and Development program, which promotes exploratory, mission-supported research. With an unprecedented temporal resolution 10 orders of magnitude faster than high-speed video cameras, this system is the first of its kind in the world.

“High-speed video cameras capture consecutive images at a rate less than 1000 frames per second, which is equivalent to taking a picture once every millisecond,” explained Zhu. “Our ultrafast system operates at a rate of 100 femtoseconds, or 100 quadrillionths of a second. Using a pump-probe method in which we excite a sample with laser light (the pump) and probe it with electrons while varying the time delay between the pump and probe, we can see the otherwise unobservable motion of atoms and electrons in materials.”

This capability has opened up the possibility for scientists to understand the dynamic behavior of materials—such as the intriguing transition between insulating and   superconducting phases—and to discover “hidden” states of matter beyond the solid, liquid, gas, and plasma states that are observable in everyday life.

“The bottleneck in science and technology today is the lack of materials with the desired properties for applications such as energy storage and quantum computing,” said Zhu. “Overcoming these limitations requires an understanding of the complex interactions between atoms and electrons and the exotic states of matter that are far from equilibrium. Ultrafast methods such as the pump-probe approach can provide us with the dynamic information we need to control the chemical and physical properties of materials so that we can make, for example, smaller batteries with longer cycleability and computer chips with a higher memory capacity.”

In addition to advancing ultrafast instrumentation, Zhu contributed to the development of novel electron optics and detectors that can record signals from secondary electrons at unprecedented resolution. These low-energy electrons are emitted from the surface layers of a sample as the result of energy transfer from the incoming electron beam to the sample. Incorporating the new components into an electron microscope made it possible to use secondary electrons for atomic-resolution surface imaging—an idea that the scientific community long considered impossible until 2009, when Zhu and his team achieved a spatial resolution of one angstrom (the diameter of a hydrogen atom). The ability to look with such high resolution at the arrangement of surface atoms is especially important in catalysis research, in which scientists seek to identify the active sites of chemical reactions in order to improve the performance of catalysts.

Zhu’s main contributions to the field are his development and application of advanced electron microscopy methods to understand the structure and property of materials. To probe their behavior at the nanoscale, together with his students and postdocs he designed and fabricated unique sample stages enabling materials to be studied under various electric and optical stimuli and with high-frequency resonance excitation. Throughout his career, Zhu has pushed the frontier of modern electron microscopy by developing various novel techniques for characterizing materials, particularly their atomic-scale interfaces and defects. For instance, he and his team developed methods for mapping valence (outer shell) and orbital electron distributions, imaging the switching behavior of charges and spins, and accurately measuring atomic displacements and vibrations.

His work has impacted several major material areas: high-temperature superconductors, which conduct electricity with zero resistance at unusually high temperatures; functional oxides with strongly correlated electrons; ferroelectric (spontaneous electric polarization that can be reversed with an external electric field) and spin-based electronic (spintronic) systems; and energy materials such as batteries, thermoelectrics, and catalysts. In many of his experiments, he studies samples in their working environments, including in gases or liquids, and at extremely low temperatures.

Most recently, he has been collaborating with a multi-institutional team of computer scientists and theoretical physicists to study quantum materials for massively parallel computing. Materials based on the superposition principle of quantum mechanics—the ability of a system to be in multiple states at once—would significantly speed up data processing.   

“It is great to learn that the MSA has awarded its highest distinction to Yimei,” said Zhu’s nominator, Eric Stach, the former leader of the Electron Microscopy Group at Brookhaven’s Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN)—a DOE Office of Science User Facility at Brookhaven—and currently a professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. “He is internationally known for developing a number of different electron microscopy and diffraction methods, most specifically for the study of condensed matter materials. Moreover, his willingness to collaborate and his genuine interest in science have led him to impact a broad range of scientific areas.”

Zhu is one of seven major award winners selected by the MSA this year. The winners represent scientists and technologists at various career stages who have made distinguished contributions to the field of microscopy and microanalysis or performed outstanding volunteer service to the society. This year’s recipients will be honored on August 6 at the MSA’s annual convention, the Microscopy and Microanalysis Meeting, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Zhu’s interest in science began at a young age. He was drawn to hands-on projects that fueled his curiosity, such as building a stereo boombox and television from small electrical components. After earning his bachelor’s degree in materials physics from Jiao Tong University in Shanghai and participating in a nationwide competition in 1982, he received a scholarship to pursue graduate study abroad—one of the first few students from mainland China to do so after the country opened its doors to the West. He continued his studies in materials physics at Nagoya University in Japan, graduating with a master’s degree in 1985 and a PhD in 1987. For a short time, he was a research associate at the University of Virginia. In 1988, he joined Brookhaven Lab as an assistant scientist and rose through the ranks to become an associate scientist (1990), tenured scientist (1997), senior scientist (2002), and group leader (1997). He is the cofounder of the CFN and founder of the Institute for Advanced Electron Microscopy, which facilitates the electron microscopy activities across Brookhaven Lab.  

Zhu is the recipient of several awards, including DOE’s Chunky Bullet Award, Brookhaven Lab’s Distinguished Science and Technology Award, an R&D 100 Award, and two Microscopy Today Innovation Awards. He is an inaugural fellow and director for physical sciences of the MSA, and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Physical Society. Over his career, he has served on various government review panels, committees, institutional advisory boards, and editorial boards of microscopy journals. He is regularly called upon by DOE to share his expertise at research directional meetings and workshops on future opportunities and challenges in the field of electron microscopy. To date, he has published more than 500 peer-reviewed scientific journal articles, presented more than 300 invited talks, and holds many patents. In addition to his positions at Brookhaven Lab, Zhu is an adjunct professor at Columbia and Stony Brook Universities.

The Microscopy Society of America is an affiliate society of the American Institute of Physics and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.

Follow @BrookhavenLab on Twitter or find us on Facebook.

MORE NEWS FROM

Brookhaven National Laboratory
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Ariana Tantillo
Science Writer
Media & Communications Office
Brookhaven National Laboratory
(631) 344-2347
atantillo@bnl.gov

CHANNELS
Materials Science, Physics, DOE Science News, Energy, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro
KEYWORDS

Electron Microscope, Electron Microscopy, Instrumentation, Award, physical sciences, electron diffraction, Materials Science, material properties

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Fusion Research Ignites Innovation

Ramp Compression of Iron Provides Insight into Core Conditions of Large Rocky Exoplanets ...

Through Thick and Thin ...

NSF Award Powers New Technology for Electric Vehicles ...

Getting Magnesium Ions to Pick Up the Pace ...

Argonne's Next Top Model ...

Valleytronics Discovery Could Extend Limits of Moore's Law ...

Scientists Use Machine Learning to Speed Discovery of Metallic Glass ...

Seeing How Next-Generation Batteries Power-Up ...

A Heavyweight Solution for Lighter-Weight Combat Vehicles ...

Worm-Inspired Tough Materials ...

The Race for Young Scientific Minds ...

Evaluating Equipment Designed to Prevent Radiological and Nuclear Incidents for Use in Early Post-Incident Emergency Response ...

How to Turn Light Into Atomic Vibrations ...

Superacids Are Good Medicine for Super Thin Semiconductors ...

Understanding a Cell's 'Doorbell' ...

Sending Electrons on a Roller-Coaster Ride ...

CMI Expands Research in Tech Metals as Rapid Growth in Electric Vehicles Drives Demand for Lithium, Cobalt ...

Tubular Science Improves Polymer Solar Cells ...

Biologically Inspired Membrane Purges Coal-Fired Smoke of Greenhouse Gases ...

Fast! Hard X-Ray Flash Breaks Speed Record ...

Tiny Distortions in Universe's Oldest Light Reveal Clearer Picture of Strands in Cosmic Web ...

Diamond-Based Circuits Can Take the Heat for Advanced Applications ...

Fusion Research Ignites Innovation ...

ADMX Announces Breakthrough in Axion Dark Matter Detection Technology ...

Champions in Science: Profile of Candice Kamachi, National Science Bowl(r) Champion ...

Removing the Brakes on Plant Oil Production ...

Report: Asian-Americans See the Biggest Gains in Buying Power ...

Ultra-Powerful Batteries Made Safer, More Efficient ...

Mirror, Mirror Made Safer, More Efficient ...

Neutrino Experiment at Fermilab Delivers an Unprecedented Measurement ...

Accelerating Scientific Discovery Through Code Optimization on Many-Core Processors ...

Tick, Tock on the 'Attoclock:' Tracking X-Ray Laser Pulses at Record Speeds ...

Tiny Bubbles on the 'Attoclock:' Tracking X-Ray Laser Pulses at Record Speeds ...

Notre Dame Researchers Developing Renewable Energy Approach for Producing Ammonia ...

Freedom and Flexibility: Thinking Outside the Cell for Functional Genomics ...

Trap, Contain and Convert ...

Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, April 2018 ...

Building Lithium-Sulfur Batteries With Paper Biomass ...

Champions in Science: Profile of Ian Scheffler, National Science Bowl(r) Champion, 2008 ...

First Direct Observations of Methane's Increasing Greenhouse Effect at the Earth's Surface ...

Cooling Method Could Relieve Heat Woes in Data Centers, Electric Vehicles ...

Making Rusty Polymers for Energy Storage ...

What a Mesh ...

PPPL-Led Research Enhances Performance of Germany's New Fusion Device ...

The Heat Is On: Temperature Heals Lithium Dendrites ...

Nanoscale Alloys From Elements Thought to Be Incapable of Mixing ...

New Technology Cleans Solar Panels to Enhance Efficiency ...

New Book Examines Bioethanol as a Promising Alternative to Fossil Fuels ...

Scientists Develop Sugar-Coated Nanosheets to Selectively Target Pathogens ...

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry Visits SLAC, Tours Site of X-ray Laser Upgrade ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Ramp Compression of Iron Provides Insight into Core Conditions of Large Rocky Exoplanets

A team of researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Princeton University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Rochester have provided the first experimentally based mass-radius relationship for a hypothetical pure iron planet at super-Earth core conditions. This discovery can be used to evaluate plausible compositional space for large, rocky exoplanets, forming the basis of future planetary interior models, which in turn can be used to more accurately interpret observation data from the Kepler space mission and aid in identifying planets suitable for habitability.

Getting Magnesium Ions to Pick Up the Pace

Magnesium ions move very fast to enable a new class of battery materials.

Valleytronics Discovery Could Extend Limits of Moore's Law

Research appearing today in Nature Communications finds useful new information-handling potential in samples of tin(II) sulfide (SnS), a candidate "valleytronics" transistor material that might one day enable chipmakers to pack more computing power onto microchips. 

Scientists Use Machine Learning to Speed Discovery of Metallic Glass

SLAC and its collaborators are transforming the way new materials are discovered. In a new report, they combine artificial intelligence and accelerated experiments to discover potential alternatives to steel in a fraction of the time.

Seeing How Next-Generation Batteries Power-Up

Scientists directly see how the atoms in a magnesium-based battery fit into the structure of electrodes.

A Heavyweight Solution for Lighter-Weight Combat Vehicles

Researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed and successfully tested a novel process - called Friction Stir Dovetailing - that joins thick plates of aluminum to steel. The new process will be used to make lighter-weight military vehicles that are more agile and fuel efficient.

How to Turn Light Into Atomic Vibrations

Converting laser light into nuclear vibrations is key to switching a material's properties on and off for future electronics.

Could Holey Silicon Be the Holy Grail of Electronics?

Electronics miniaturization has put high-powered computing capability into the hands of ordinary people, but the ongoing downsizing of integrated circuits is challenging engineers to come up with new ways to thwart component overheating.

Superacids Are Good Medicine for Super Thin Semiconductors

Scientists demonstrated that powerful acids heal certain structural defects in synthetic films.

UNH Researchers Find Combination For Small Data Storage and Tinier Computers

It may sound like a futuristic device out of a spy novel, a computer the size of a pinhead, but according to new research from the University of New Hampshire, it might be a reality sooner than once thought. Researchers have discovered that using an easily made combination of materials might be the way to offer a more stable environment for smaller and safer data storage, ultimately leading to miniature computers.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Brookhaven Lab Materials Physicist Yimei Zhu Receives 2018 Distinguished Scientist Award from the Microscopy Society of America

How do complex atomic and electronic interactions impact material properties? Using electron microscopy instrumentation and methods he developed, Yimei Zhu has been investigating this question for the past 30 years. The Microscopy Society of America is now recognizing his contributions.

Argonne Selects Innovators From Across Nation to Grow Startups

Argonne announces second cohort of Chain Reaction Innovations.

SLAC Produces First Electron Beam with Superconducting Electron Gun

Accelerator scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory are testing a new type of electron gun for a future generation of instruments that take snapshots of the atomic world in never-before-seen quality and detail, with applications in chemistry, biology, energy and materials science.

U.S., India Sign Agreement Providing for Neutrino Physics Collaboration at Fermilab and in India

Earlier today, April 16, 2018, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and India's Atomic Energy Secretary Dr. Sekhar Basu signed an agreement in New Delhi to expand the two countries' collaboration on world-leading science and technology projects. It opens the way for jointly advancing cutting-edge neutrino science projects under way in both countries: the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) with the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) hosted at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermilab and the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO).

Nanomaterials Expert Ganpati Ramanath Named Fellow of Materials Research Society

Nanomaterials expert Ganpati Ramanath, the John Tod Horton '52 Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been named a fellow of the Materials Research Society (MRS) "for developing creative approaches to realize new nanomaterials via chemically directed nanostructure synthesis and assembly and for tailoring interfaces in electronics and energy applications using molecular nanolayers."

Doing the Neutron Dance

Two materials scientists, Suzanne te Velthuis and Stephan Rosenkranz, have been named fellows of the Neutron Scattering Society of America (NSSA).

Hirohisa Tanaka Joins SLAC to Push Limits of Neutrino Physics

Accomplished neutrino physicist Hirohisa Tanaka has joined the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory as a professor of particle physics and astrophysics. He oversees a group at the lab that is preparing for research with the future Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) at the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF). The experiment will give scientists unprecedented opportunities to learn more about neutrinos - fundamental particles with mysterious properties that could play crucial roles in the evolution of the universe.

William Tang Wins 2018 Global Impact Award to Advance Development of Ai Software to Help Create "a Star on Earth"

Article announces William Tang's NVIDIA award.

University Teams to Compete in Department of Energy's 2018 National Cyber Defense Competition

The U.S. Department of Energy is proud to announce the 29 university teams selected to compete in the third annual Cyber Defense Competition (CDC), taking place April 6-7, 2018.

Jefferson Lab Announces May 19 Public Open House

The free event is open to the public and offers an opportunity for people of all ages to spend the day exploring this world-class research facility. The biennial open house features tours of the lab's unique particle accelerator facilities, as well as hands-on activities and interactive displays and demonstrations.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Getting Magnesium Ions to Pick Up the Pace

Magnesium ions move very fast to enable a new class of battery materials.

Seeing How Next-Generation Batteries Power-Up

Scientists directly see how the atoms in a magnesium-based battery fit into the structure of electrodes.

Worm-Inspired Tough Materials

Scientists mimic a worm's lethal jaw to design and form resilient materials.

How to Turn Light Into Atomic Vibrations

Converting laser light into nuclear vibrations is key to switching a material's properties on and off for future electronics.

Superacids Are Good Medicine for Super Thin Semiconductors

Scientists demonstrated that powerful acids heal certain structural defects in synthetic films.

Tubular Science Improves Polymer Solar Cells

Novel engineered polymers assemble buckyballs into columns using a conventional coating process.

Fast! Hard X-Ray Flash Breaks Speed Record

Lasting just a few hundred billionths of a billionth of a second, these bursts offer new tool to study chemistry and magnetism.

Scientists Have Overestimated Meteor Sizes

First demonstration of high-pressure metastability mapping with ultrafast X-ray diffraction shows objects aren't as large as previously thought.

Rewriting Resistance: Genetic Changes Increase Crops' Biomass and Sugar Release

Using genetic engineering, scientists improve biomass growth and conversion in woody and grassy feedstocks.

Measuring the Glow of Plants From Below

Novel observations suggest a great potential of measuring global gross primary production via solar-induced fluorescence.


Spotlight

Thursday April 12, 2018, 07:05 PM

The Race for Young Scientific Minds

Argonne National Laboratory

Wednesday March 14, 2018, 02:05 PM

Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday February 15, 2018, 12:05 PM

Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Friday February 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities

California State University, Channel Islands

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday December 20, 2017, 01:05 PM

Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Monday December 18, 2017, 01:05 PM

The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday December 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215