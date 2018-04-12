Christopher Gorski, assistant professor of environmental engineering at Penn State, will develop devices that use electricity to desalinate water and can also generate their own electricity, thanks to an esteemed National Science Foundation (NSF) Early Career (CAREER) award.

- 2018-04-25 10:05:51
- Article ID: 693446
Gorski to Use NSF CAREER Award to Expand Access to Clean Water and Electricity
“Clean water is essential to life,” Gorski said. “Unfortunately, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to get due climate change, population increases, pollution and agricultural demands. This work aims to develop a way to provide clean water where it’s not currently possible.”
Gorski’s project, titled “Battery-inspired electrodes for efficiently desalinating water or harvesting salinity gradient energy,” aims to provide the public with access to clean water and affordable electricity by developing electrochemical cells, similar to batteries, that use electricity to take the salt out of water. In addition, they will also be able to produce their own electricity when utilized where seawater and freshwater combine at the coast.
Several similar technologies have been looked at in the past, but their performances have been too low to significantly impact the water and energy sectors due, in part, to the fact that they used carbon electrodes. Gorski’s research will instead use metal-based electrodes, which should lead to dramatic improvements in system performance.
“Identifying the best materials to use is always tricky because it often involves some guesswork,” Gorski said. “The goal of this project is to develop a rational means for selecting materials by understanding how their fundamental properties affect their performances.”
Gorski also hopes to improve student learning through an educational plan. He will identify and repair misconceptions among engineering students studying electrochemistry and students in grades 6-8 studying water and energy issues. The project will study how pre-existing misconceptions prevent learning and will look into whether alternative teaching methods can correct these misunderstandings.
NSF CAREER awards aim to support early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization. Activities pursued by early-career faculty should build a firm foundation for a lifetime of leadership in integrating education and research.
The $500,000 CAREER award will be used to support a graduate student to do the research and to provide support for members of the Leonhard Center for Enhancement of Engineering Education at Penn State to help in assessing educational outcomes in the classroom.
Gorski joined Penn State in 2012. He received his Ph.D. in environmental engineering and science from the University of Iowa in 2009 and his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Purdue University in 2005.
MORE NEWS FROMPenn State College of Engineering
MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Matthews
Communications Strategist
jas6149@engr.psu.edu
Phone: 814-867-6224
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Nuclear Radiation Detecting Device Could Lead to New Homeland Security Tool
A Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory research team has developed an exceptional next-generation material for nuclear radiation detection that could provide a significantly less expensive alternative to detectors now in commercial use. Specifically, the high-performance material is used in a device that can detect gamma rays, weak signals given off by nuclear materials, and can easily identify individual radioactive isotopes. Potential uses include more widespread detectors for nuclear weapons and materials as well as applications in biomedical imaging, astronomy and spectroscopy.
A Game Changer: Protein Clustering Powered by Supercomputers
New algorithm lets biologists harness massively parallel supercomputers to make sense of a protein "data deluge."
LLNL Maps Out Deployment of Carbon Capture and Sequestration for Ethanol Production
To better understand the near-term commercial potential for capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2), researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have mapped out how CO2 might be captured from existing U.S. ethanol biorefineries and permanently stored (or sequestered) underground.
Neutrons Provide Insights into Increased Performance for Hybrid Perovskite Solar Cells
Neutron scattering at Oak Ridge National Laboratory has revealed, in real time, the fundamental mechanisms behind the conversion of sunlight into energy in hybrid perovskite materials. A better understanding of this behavior will enable manufacturers to design solar cells with significantly increased efficiency.
Liquid Cell Transmission Electron Microscopy Makes a Window Into the Nanoscale
From energy materials to disease diagnostics, new microscopy techniques can provide more nuanced insight. Researchers first need to understand the effects of radiation on samples, which is possible with a new device that holds tightly sealed liquid cell samples for transmission electron microscopy.
Nanoparticle Breakthrough Could Capture Unseen Light for Solar Energy Conversion
An international team, led by Berkeley Lab scientists, has demonstrated a breakthrough in the design and function of nanoparticles that could make solar panels more efficient by converting light usually missed by solar cells into usable energy.
New Testing of Model Improves Confidence in the Performance of ITER
Article describes effect of ion and electron heating on multiscale turbulence in fusion plasmas.
Study Recommends Strong Role for National Labs in 'Second Laser Revolution'
A new study calls for the U.S. to step up its laser R&D efforts to better compete with major overseas efforts to build large, high-power laser systems, and notes progress and milestones at the Department of Energy's Berkeley Lab Laser Accelerator (BELLA) Center and other sites.
Wood Formation Model To Fuel Progress in Bioenergy, Paper, New Applications
Need stronger timber, better biofuel or new sources of green chemicals? A systems biology model built on decades of NC State research will accelerate progress on engineering trees for specific needs.
Researchers Achieve HD Video Streaming at 10,000 Times Lower Power
Engineers at the University of Washington have developed a new HD video streaming method that doesn't need to be plugged in. Their prototype skips the power-hungry components and has something else, like a smartphone, process the video instead.
Gorski to Use NSF CAREER Award to Expand Access to Clean Water and Electricity
Christopher Gorski, assistant professor of environmental engineering at Penn State, will develop devices that use electricity to desalinate water and can also generate their own electricity, thanks to an esteemed National Science Foundation (NSF) Early Career (CAREER) award.
Five Leading Liberal Arts Colleges Partner to Create New Solar Energy Facility in Maine
Amherst, Bowdoin, Hampshire, Smith and Williams colleges have formed a partnership that will allow them to offset 46,000 megawatt hours per year of their collective electrical needs--enough to power 5,000 New England homes--with electricity created at a solar power facility to be built in Maine.
Argonne Selects Innovators From Across Nation to Grow Startups
Argonne announces second cohort of Chain Reaction Innovations.
Brookhaven Lab Materials Physicist Yimei Zhu Receives 2018 Distinguished Scientist Award from the Microscopy Society of America
How do complex atomic and electronic interactions impact material properties? Using electron microscopy instrumentation and methods he developed, Yimei Zhu has been investigating this question for the past 30 years. The Microscopy Society of America is now recognizing his contributions.
SLAC Produces First Electron Beam with Superconducting Electron Gun
Accelerator scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory are testing a new type of electron gun for a future generation of instruments that take snapshots of the atomic world in never-before-seen quality and detail, with applications in chemistry, biology, energy and materials science.
U.S., India Sign Agreement Providing for Neutrino Physics Collaboration at Fermilab and in India
Earlier today, April 16, 2018, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and India's Atomic Energy Secretary Dr. Sekhar Basu signed an agreement in New Delhi to expand the two countries' collaboration on world-leading science and technology projects. It opens the way for jointly advancing cutting-edge neutrino science projects under way in both countries: the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) with the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) hosted at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermilab and the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO).
Nanomaterials Expert Ganpati Ramanath Named Fellow of Materials Research Society
Nanomaterials expert Ganpati Ramanath, the John Tod Horton '52 Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been named a fellow of the Materials Research Society (MRS) "for developing creative approaches to realize new nanomaterials via chemically directed nanostructure synthesis and assembly and for tailoring interfaces in electronics and energy applications using molecular nanolayers."
Doing the Neutron Dance
Two materials scientists, Suzanne te Velthuis and Stephan Rosenkranz, have been named fellows of the Neutron Scattering Society of America (NSSA).
Hirohisa Tanaka Joins SLAC to Push Limits of Neutrino Physics
Accomplished neutrino physicist Hirohisa Tanaka has joined the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory as a professor of particle physics and astrophysics. He oversees a group at the lab that is preparing for research with the future Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) at the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF). The experiment will give scientists unprecedented opportunities to learn more about neutrinos - fundamental particles with mysterious properties that could play crucial roles in the evolution of the universe.
William Tang Wins 2018 Global Impact Award to Advance Development of Ai Software to Help Create "a Star on Earth"
Article announces William Tang's NVIDIA award.
A Game Changer: Protein Clustering Powered by Supercomputers
New algorithm lets biologists harness massively parallel supercomputers to make sense of a protein "data deluge."
Getting Magnesium Ions to Pick Up the Pace
Magnesium ions move very fast to enable a new class of battery materials.
Seeing How Next-Generation Batteries Power-Up
Scientists directly see how the atoms in a magnesium-based battery fit into the structure of electrodes.
Worm-Inspired Tough Materials
Scientists mimic a worm's lethal jaw to design and form resilient materials.
How to Turn Light Into Atomic Vibrations
Converting laser light into nuclear vibrations is key to switching a material's properties on and off for future electronics.
Superacids Are Good Medicine for Super Thin Semiconductors
Scientists demonstrated that powerful acids heal certain structural defects in synthetic films.
Tubular Science Improves Polymer Solar Cells
Novel engineered polymers assemble buckyballs into columns using a conventional coating process.
Fast! Hard X-Ray Flash Breaks Speed Record
Lasting just a few hundred billionths of a billionth of a second, these bursts offer new tool to study chemistry and magnetism.
Scientists Have Overestimated Meteor Sizes
First demonstration of high-pressure metastability mapping with ultrafast X-ray diffraction shows objects aren't as large as previously thought.
Rewriting Resistance: Genetic Changes Increase Crops' Biomass and Sugar Release
Using genetic engineering, scientists improve biomass growth and conversion in woody and grassy feedstocks.
Spotlight
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215