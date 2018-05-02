- 2018-05-02 11:05:18
- Article ID: 693879
Shake Rattle and Code
“Southern California is a prime natural laboratory to study active earthquake processes,” said Tom Jordan, a professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Southern California (USC). “The desert allows you to observe the fault system very nicely.”
The fault system to which he is referring is the San Andreas, among the more famous fault systems in the world. With roots deep in Mexico, it scars California from the Salton Sea in the south to Cape Mendocino in the north, where it then takes a westerly dive into the Pacific.
“Southern California is a prime natural laboratory to study active earthquake processes.” — Tom Jordan, professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Southern California
Situated as it is at the heart of the San Andreas Fault System, Southern California does make an ideal location to study earthquakes. That it is home to nearly 24 million people makes for a more urgent reason to study them.
Jordan and a team from the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC) are using the supercomputing resources of the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facility, to advance modeling for the study of earthquake risk and how to reduce it.
Headquartered at USC, the center is one of the largest collaborations in geoscience, engaging over 70 research institutions and 1,000 investigators from around the world.
The team relies on a century’s worth of data from instrumental records as well as regional and seismic national hazard models to develop new tools for understanding earthquake hazards. Working with the ALCF, it has used this information to improve its earthquake rupture simulator, RSQSim.
RSQ is a reference to rate- and state-dependent friction in earthquakes — a friction law that can be used to study the nucleation, or initiation, of earthquakes. RSQSim models both nucleation and rupture processes to understand how earthquakes transfer stress to other faults.
ALCF staff were instrumental in adapting the code to Mira, the ALCF’s 10-petaflop supercomputer, which allows for the larger simulations required to model earthquake behaviors in very complex fault systems, like San Andreas, and which led to the team’s biggest discovery.
The SCEC, in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey, had already developed an empirically based model that integrates theory, geologic information and geodetic data, like GPS displacements, to determine spatial relationships between faults and slippage rates of the tectonic plates that created those faults.
Though more traditional, a newer version is considered the best representation of California earthquake ruptures, but the picture it portrays is still not as accurate as researchers would hope.
“We know a lot about how big earthquakes can be, how frequently they occur and where they occur, but we cannot predict them precisely in time,” notes Jordan.
The team turned to Mira to run RSQSim to determine whether it could achieve more accurate results more quickly. A physics-based code, RSQSim produces long-term synthetic earthquake catalogs that comprise dates, times, locations and magnitudes for predicted events.
Using simulation, researchers impose stresses upon some representation of a fault system, changing the stress throughout much of the system and thus changing the way future earthquakes occur. Trying to model these powerful stress-mediated interactions is particularly difficult with complex systems and faults like San Andreas.
“We just let the system evolve and create earthquake catalogs for a hundred thousand or a million years. It’s like throwing a grain of sand in a set of cogs to see what happens,” explained Christine Goulet, a team member and executive science director for special projects with SCEC.
The end result is a more detailed picture of the possible hazard, which forecasts a sequence of earthquakes of various magnitudes expected to occur on the San Andreas Fault over a given time range.
The group tried to calibrate RSQSim’s numerous parameters to replicate the model designed by the SCEC and the U.S. Geological Survey. But the group eventually decided to run the code with its default parameters. While the initial intent was to evaluate the magnitude of differences between the models, they discovered, instead, that both models agreed closely on their forecasts of future seismologic activity.
“So it was an aha moment. Eureka,” recalled Goulet. “The results were a surprise because the group had thought carefully about optimizing the parameters. The decision not to change them from their default values made for very nice results.”
The researchers noted that the mutual validation of the two approaches could prove extremely productive in further assessing seismic hazard estimates and their uncertainties.
Information derived from the simulations will help the team compute the strong ground motions generated by faulting that occurs at the surface — the characteristic shaking that is synonymous with earthquakes. To do this, the team couples the earthquake rupture forecasts, the SCEC-U.S. Geological Survey code and RSQSim, with different models that represent the way waves propagate through the system. These models involve standard equations, called ground motion prediction equations, used by engineers to calculate the shaking levels from earthquakes of different sizes and locations.
“These experiments show that the physics-based model RSQSim can replicate the seismic hazard estimates derived from the empirical model, but with far fewer statistical assumptions,” noted Jordan. “The agreement gives us more confidence that the seismic hazard models for California are consistent with what we know about earthquake physics. We can now begin to use these physics to improve the hazard models."
This project was awarded computing time and resources at the ALCF through DOE's INCITE program. The team's research is also supported by the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Geological Survey and the W.M. Keck Foundation.
Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.
MORE NEWS FROMArgonne National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Brian Grabowski
Communications Lead
bgrabowski@anl.gov
Phone: 630-252-1232
CHANNELS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
PSI Researchers Seek Existence of Exotic Quantum Spin Ice
Researchers from the Paul Sherrer Institute are studying a fascinating sample using neutrons at ORNL's Spallation Neutron Source. Their goal is to create an observable case of quantum spin ice, a bizarre magnetic state found in a special class of materials that could lead to advances in quantum computing.
Novel Reaction Could Spark Alternate Approach to Ammonia Production
The search for a more energy efficient and environmentally friendly method of ammonia production for fertilizer has led to the discovery of a new type of catalytic reaction.
Ames Lab Takes the Guesswork Out of Discovering New High-Entropy Alloys
The U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has developed a method of computational analysis that can help predict the composition and properties of as-yet unmade high performance alloys.
Scientists Find a New Way to Make Novel Materials by 'Un-Squeezing'
Researchers at the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have found a way to create the equivalent of negative pressure by mixing two materials together under just the right conditions to make an alloy with an airier and entirely different crystal structure and unique properties.
Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, May 2018
ORNL studies how some trees respond and recover after heat waves; sensors collect data to uniquely identify vehicles; catalysis data calculations assist in overcoming limiting factor to break down olefins; ORNL tested NASA space probe instruments' ability to withstand Sun's extreme heat; using neutrons, ORNL observed enzyme behavior to determine certain antibiotics' ineffectiveness.
Argonne's Exemplary Student Research Program Inspires Girls to Join the Sciences
Now in its seventh year, this educational program encourages high school students to work with Argonne scientists. In 2018, students from Aqsa School investigated lithium-ion batteries at Argonne's Advanced Photon Source.
X-Ray Scientists Create Tiny, Super-Thin Sheets of Flowing Water that Shimmer Like Soap Bubbles
A team led by scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory turned tiny liquid jets that carry samples into the path of an X-ray beam into thin, free-flowing sheets, 100 times thinner than any produced before. They're so thin that X-rays pass through them unhindered, so images of the samples they carry come out clear.
A Novel Method for Comparing Plant Genes
Researchers develop a method of identifying gene expression patterns in drought-resistant plants.
Balancing Nuclear and Renewable Energy
Argonne researchers explore the benefits of adjusting the output of nuclear power plants according to the changing supply of renewable energy such as wind and solar power.
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Students from Lexington High School in Lexington, Massachusetts, won the 2018 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Science Bowl(r) (NSB) today in Washington, D.C. In the middle school competition, students from Odle Middle School in Bellevue, Washington, took home first place.
Department of Energy to Invest $30 Million in Quantum Science Initiative
U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) plans to invest up to $30 million over the next three years in Quantum Information Science (QIS).
ACM's Software System Award Honors Project Jupyter Team
The Project Jupyter team has been honored with an ACM Software System Award for developing a tool that has had a lasting influence on computing. Project Jupyter evolved from IPython, an effort pioneered by Fernando Perez, a staff scientist in Berkeley Lab's Computational Research Division.
U of C Student Receives 2018 Rosalind Franklin Investigator Award
A University of Chicago graduate student in Biophysical Sciences has received the 2018 Rosalind Franklin Investigator Award from the Advanced Photon Source Users Organization.
SLAC and Stanford Open One of the World's Most Advanced Facilities for Cryo-EM
Menlo Park, Calif. -- A new facility for cryogenic electron microscopy, or cryo-EM, has opened at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Built and operated in partnership with Stanford University, it's equipped with four state-of-the-art instruments for cryo-EM, a groundbreaking technology whose rapid development over the past few years has given scientists unprecedented views of the inner workings of the cell.
Four Argonne Researchers Earn International Honors
Four senior researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have received international recognition for their groundbreaking work in combustion science and technology. Chemists Lawrence Harding, Albert Wagner, Stephen Klippenstein and James Miller have been inducted as fellows of The Combustion Institute.
Berkeley Lab's Julian Borrill Elected Co-Spokesperson of CMB-S4
Berkeley Lab's Julian Borrill has been elected co-spokesperson for the CMB-S4 collaboration, the next-generation ground-based experiment to study the Cosmic Microwave Background.
First 3-D Printed Wind-Blade Mold, Energy-Saving Nanoparticles Earn Sandia National Awards
Sandia National Laboratories won the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer's national 2018 Technology Focus Award for the first wind turbine blades made from a 3-D printed mold. The labs also won FLC's Excellence in Technology Transfer Award for advanced nanomaterial window films.
Gorski to Use NSF CAREER Award to Expand Access to Clean Water and Electricity
Christopher Gorski, assistant professor of environmental engineering at Penn State, will develop devices that use electricity to desalinate water and can also generate their own electricity, thanks to an esteemed National Science Foundation (NSF) Early Career (CAREER) award.
Five Leading Liberal Arts Colleges Partner to Create New Solar Energy Facility in Maine
Amherst, Bowdoin, Hampshire, Smith and Williams colleges have formed a partnership that will allow them to offset 46,000 megawatt hours per year of their collective electrical needs--enough to power 5,000 New England homes--with electricity created at a solar power facility to be built in Maine.
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
A Functional Genomics Database for Plant Microbiome Studies
Catalog of candidate genes involved in plant-microbe relationships.
A Novel Method for Comparing Plant Genes
Researchers develop a method of identifying gene expression patterns in drought-resistant plants.
A Game Changer: Protein Clustering Powered by Supercomputers
New algorithm lets biologists harness massively parallel supercomputers to make sense of a protein "data deluge."
Getting Magnesium Ions to Pick Up the Pace
Magnesium ions move very fast to enable a new class of battery materials.
Seeing How Next-Generation Batteries Power-Up
Scientists directly see how the atoms in a magnesium-based battery fit into the structure of electrodes.
Worm-Inspired Tough Materials
Scientists mimic a worm's lethal jaw to design and form resilient materials.
How to Turn Light Into Atomic Vibrations
Converting laser light into nuclear vibrations is key to switching a material's properties on and off for future electronics.
Superacids Are Good Medicine for Super Thin Semiconductors
Scientists demonstrated that powerful acids heal certain structural defects in synthetic films.
Tubular Science Improves Polymer Solar Cells
Novel engineered polymers assemble buckyballs into columns using a conventional coating process.
Spotlight
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215