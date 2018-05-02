The Project Jupyter team has been honored with an ACM Software System Award for developing a tool that has had a lasting influence on computing. Project Jupyter evolved from IPython, an effort pioneered by Fernando Perez, a staff scientist in Berkeley Lab's Computational Research Division.

- 2018-05-02 13:35:59
ACM's Software System Award Honors Project Jupyter Team
Berkeley Lab's Fernando Perez pioneered software and has been integral to its expansion
The award and a prize of $35,000 will be presented to the team at the ACM Awards banquet in San Francisco on June 23, 2018.
Project Jupyter is an open, international collaboration that develops tools for interactive computing: a process of human computer interplay for scientific exploration and data analysis. The collaboration develops applications such as the widely popular Jupyter Notebook, an open-source web app that allows users to create and share documents that contain live code, equations, visualizations and narrative text.
Today, more than 2 million Jupyter Notebooks are hosted on the popular GitHub service, covering technical documentation to course materials, books and academic publication. Jupyter has been transformative in scientific collaborations and reproducibility, as exemplified by its use at the LIGO observatory, whose discovery of gravitational waves was recognized with the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics. The LIGO Open Science Center publishes Jupyter Notebooks that allow anyone to replicate their original analyses. Jupyter Notebooks also serves as a core infrastructure for research endeavors like the Department of Energy (DOE)-funded KBase platform for predictive biology, the GenePattern Notebook project from the Broad Institute and UC San Diego and the European Union-funded OpenDreamKit project that is building virtual research environments for mathematics.
JupyterHub supports the deployment of Jupyter tools in multiuser environments, from small research groups to universities, companies and other organizations. JupyterHub is used in numerous commercial companies, research at facilities such as CERN and high-performance computing centers like DOE’s National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) and San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC).
“The flexibility of the Jupyter architecture makes it easy to deploy in a variety of scenarios: while individual users can run the tools on a personal laptop or workstation, the same tools can be deployed on remote resources,” says Shane Canon, a project engineer at NERSC. “In fact, NERSC offers Jupyter as an interactive tool for remote access to its supercomputing resources.”
At UC Berkeley two new courses Foundations of Data Science and Principles and Techniques of Data Science, will be supported by Jupyter Notebooks deployed in the cloud and integrated with campus authentication. The courses are being offered as part of UC Berkeley’ new data science major. Pérez will be teaching the upper-division course Principles and Techniques of Data Science.
In industry, the Jupyter Notebook is widely used as a daily computation and data-analysis tool, and major companies have created hosted services based on Jupyter. Google’s Cloud DataLab, Microsoft’s Notebooks on Azure and IBM’s Data Science Experience all offer Jupyter Notebooks on their respective cloud infrastructure.
In education, at least 45 different courses use Jupyter Notebooks to teach a wide variety of subjects, including high-school level Computer Science, Aerodynamics, Numerical Methods, Statistics, Computational Physics, Cognitive Science and Data Science. These have been deployed at leading universities in the U.S. and abroad, including UC Berkeley, Cal Poly, MIT, Harvard, Columbia and Imperial College.
As a graduate student studying physics at the University of Colorado in the early 2000s, Pérez remembers using a hodgepodge of software systems to illustrate code, equations, visualizations and text in his scientific computing papers. This inspired him to create a unified environment for scientific computing. He found researchers around the globe that had all independently started building scientific computing tools in Python and combined these disparate efforts into one open-source platform called IPython—“I” for interactive. The program was free, and anyone could inspect its code, modify it and make the output available under liberal licensing terms.
Over the years, IPython evolved to meet the needs of various communities and in 2014 project rebranded itself as “Jupyter” to recognize the fact that it was no longer just for Python. In 2015, Pérez and Brian Granger of California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo received $6 million from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation to expand and improve the capabilities of the Jupyter Notebook.
Since then, Pérez and Granger have secured additional funding from other sources like the DOE and industry partners like Google, Microsoft and Anaconda Inc. Companies such as Bloomberg, IBM, Microsoft, Netflix, Rackspace and Anaconda also support the project, either with services or with the time of engineers who actively contribute to Jupyter’s development. The next-generation user interface for the Jupyter Notebook, known as JupyterLab, is currently being developed in an open collaboration with team members and engineers from Bloomberg and Anaconda.
“One afternoon in late 2001, I was a physics graduate student at the University of Colorado working on my dissertation and decided to spend an afternoon writing the original, tiny version of IPython,” says Pérez. “I could not have imagined that this would grow into a worldwide platform almost two decades later. For me, it’s been a wild ride, made possible by going from a personal exploration to an open collaboration with an incredible team ”
“This is a project that has demonstrated 20 years of intellectual contributions with major impact in research, education and industry, and it continues to make its advances available to the world as an open platform,” says Kathy Yelick, Associate Laboratory Director of Berkeley Lab Computing Sciences. “The ACM System Software Award is an incredible honor, and this team is entirely deserving of this recognition.”
In addition to Pérez, other members of the Jupyter Project collaboration include Brian E. Granger and Carol Willing (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo), Matthias Bussonnier (UC Berkeley BIDS), Paul Ivanov and Jason Grout (Bloomberg), Thomas Kluyver (European XFEL), Damián Avila (Anaconda, Inc.), Steven Silvester (JP Morgan Chase), Jonathan Frederic (Google), Kyle Kelley (Netflix), Jessica Hamrick (DeepMind), Sylvain Corlay (QuantStack), Peter Parente (Valassis Digital).
NERSC is a DOE Office of Science user facility.
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
PSI Researchers Seek Existence of Exotic Quantum Spin Ice
Researchers from the Paul Sherrer Institute are studying a fascinating sample using neutrons at ORNL's Spallation Neutron Source. Their goal is to create an observable case of quantum spin ice, a bizarre magnetic state found in a special class of materials that could lead to advances in quantum computing.
Novel Reaction Could Spark Alternate Approach to Ammonia Production
The search for a more energy efficient and environmentally friendly method of ammonia production for fertilizer has led to the discovery of a new type of catalytic reaction.
Ames Lab Takes the Guesswork Out of Discovering New High-Entropy Alloys
The U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has developed a method of computational analysis that can help predict the composition and properties of as-yet unmade high performance alloys.
Scientists Find a New Way to Make Novel Materials by 'Un-Squeezing'
Researchers at the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have found a way to create the equivalent of negative pressure by mixing two materials together under just the right conditions to make an alloy with an airier and entirely different crystal structure and unique properties.
Story Tips from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, May 2018
ORNL studies how some trees respond and recover after heat waves; sensors collect data to uniquely identify vehicles; catalysis data calculations assist in overcoming limiting factor to break down olefins; ORNL tested NASA space probe instruments' ability to withstand Sun's extreme heat; using neutrons, ORNL observed enzyme behavior to determine certain antibiotics' ineffectiveness.
Argonne's Exemplary Student Research Program Inspires Girls to Join the Sciences
Now in its seventh year, this educational program encourages high school students to work with Argonne scientists. In 2018, students from Aqsa School investigated lithium-ion batteries at Argonne's Advanced Photon Source.
X-Ray Scientists Create Tiny, Super-Thin Sheets of Flowing Water that Shimmer Like Soap Bubbles
A team led by scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory turned tiny liquid jets that carry samples into the path of an X-ray beam into thin, free-flowing sheets, 100 times thinner than any produced before. They're so thin that X-rays pass through them unhindered, so images of the samples they carry come out clear.
A Novel Method for Comparing Plant Genes
Researchers develop a method of identifying gene expression patterns in drought-resistant plants.
Balancing Nuclear and Renewable Energy
Argonne researchers explore the benefits of adjusting the output of nuclear power plants according to the changing supply of renewable energy such as wind and solar power.
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Students from Lexington High School in Lexington, Massachusetts, won the 2018 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Science Bowl(r) (NSB) today in Washington, D.C. In the middle school competition, students from Odle Middle School in Bellevue, Washington, took home first place.
Department of Energy to Invest $30 Million in Quantum Science Initiative
U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) plans to invest up to $30 million over the next three years in Quantum Information Science (QIS).
ACM's Software System Award Honors Project Jupyter Team
The Project Jupyter team has been honored with an ACM Software System Award for developing a tool that has had a lasting influence on computing. Project Jupyter evolved from IPython, an effort pioneered by Fernando Perez, a staff scientist in Berkeley Lab's Computational Research Division.
U of C Student Receives 2018 Rosalind Franklin Investigator Award
A University of Chicago graduate student in Biophysical Sciences has received the 2018 Rosalind Franklin Investigator Award from the Advanced Photon Source Users Organization.
SLAC and Stanford Open One of the World's Most Advanced Facilities for Cryo-EM
Menlo Park, Calif. -- A new facility for cryogenic electron microscopy, or cryo-EM, has opened at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Built and operated in partnership with Stanford University, it's equipped with four state-of-the-art instruments for cryo-EM, a groundbreaking technology whose rapid development over the past few years has given scientists unprecedented views of the inner workings of the cell.
Four Argonne Researchers Earn International Honors
Four senior researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have received international recognition for their groundbreaking work in combustion science and technology. Chemists Lawrence Harding, Albert Wagner, Stephen Klippenstein and James Miller have been inducted as fellows of The Combustion Institute.
Berkeley Lab's Julian Borrill Elected Co-Spokesperson of CMB-S4
Berkeley Lab's Julian Borrill has been elected co-spokesperson for the CMB-S4 collaboration, the next-generation ground-based experiment to study the Cosmic Microwave Background.
First 3-D Printed Wind-Blade Mold, Energy-Saving Nanoparticles Earn Sandia National Awards
Sandia National Laboratories won the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer's national 2018 Technology Focus Award for the first wind turbine blades made from a 3-D printed mold. The labs also won FLC's Excellence in Technology Transfer Award for advanced nanomaterial window films.
Gorski to Use NSF CAREER Award to Expand Access to Clean Water and Electricity
Christopher Gorski, assistant professor of environmental engineering at Penn State, will develop devices that use electricity to desalinate water and can also generate their own electricity, thanks to an esteemed National Science Foundation (NSF) Early Career (CAREER) award.
Five Leading Liberal Arts Colleges Partner to Create New Solar Energy Facility in Maine
Amherst, Bowdoin, Hampshire, Smith and Williams colleges have formed a partnership that will allow them to offset 46,000 megawatt hours per year of their collective electrical needs--enough to power 5,000 New England homes--with electricity created at a solar power facility to be built in Maine.
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
A Functional Genomics Database for Plant Microbiome Studies
Catalog of candidate genes involved in plant-microbe relationships.
A Novel Method for Comparing Plant Genes
Researchers develop a method of identifying gene expression patterns in drought-resistant plants.
A Game Changer: Protein Clustering Powered by Supercomputers
New algorithm lets biologists harness massively parallel supercomputers to make sense of a protein "data deluge."
Getting Magnesium Ions to Pick Up the Pace
Magnesium ions move very fast to enable a new class of battery materials.
Seeing How Next-Generation Batteries Power-Up
Scientists directly see how the atoms in a magnesium-based battery fit into the structure of electrodes.
Worm-Inspired Tough Materials
Scientists mimic a worm's lethal jaw to design and form resilient materials.
How to Turn Light Into Atomic Vibrations
Converting laser light into nuclear vibrations is key to switching a material's properties on and off for future electronics.
Superacids Are Good Medicine for Super Thin Semiconductors
Scientists demonstrated that powerful acids heal certain structural defects in synthetic films.
Tubular Science Improves Polymer Solar Cells
Novel engineered polymers assemble buckyballs into columns using a conventional coating process.
Spotlight
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
