The Weak Side of the Proton

Precision measurement of the proton's weak charge narrows the search for new physics.

  • Credit: DOE's Jefferson Lab

    The Q-weak experiment was conducted in Jefferson Lab's Experimental Hall C, and its goal was to very precisely measure the proton's weak charge, a term that quantifies the influence that the weak force can exert on protons. The Q-weak apparatus, shown here, was installed in the hall for the experimental run, which concluded in 2012.

A new result from the Q-weak experiment at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility provides a precision test of the weak force, one of four fundamental forces in nature. This result, published recently in Nature, also constrains possibilities for new particles and forces beyond our present knowledge.

“Precision measurements like this one can act as windows into a world of potential new particles that otherwise might only be observable using extremely high-energy accelerators that are currently beyond the reach of our technical capabilities,” said Roger Carlini, a Jefferson Lab scientist and a co-spokesperson for the Q-weak Collaboration.

While the weak force is difficult to observe directly, its influence can be felt in our everyday world. For example, it initiates the chain of reactions that power the sun and it provides a mechanism for radioactive decays that partially heat the Earth’s core and that also enable doctors to detect disease inside the body without surgery.

Now, the Q-weak Collaboration has revealed one of the weak force’s secrets: the precise strength of its grip on the proton. They did this by measuring the proton’s weak charge to high precision, which they probed using the high-quality beams available at the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, a DOE Office of Science User Facility.

The proton’s weak charge is analogous to its more familiar electric charge, a measure of the influence the proton experiences from the electromagnetic force. These two interactions are closely related in the Standard Model, a highly successful theory that describes the electromagnetic and weak forces as two different aspects of a single force that interacts with subatomic particles.

To measure the proton’s weak charge, an intense beam of electrons was directed onto a target containing cold liquid hydrogen, and the electrons scattered from this target were detected in a precise, custom-built measuring apparatus. The key to the Q-weak experiment is that the electrons in the beam were highly polarized – prepared prior to acceleration to be mostly “spinning” in one direction, parallel or anti-parallel to the beam direction. With the direction of polarization rapidly reversed in a controlled manner, the experimenters were able to latch onto the weak interaction’s unique property of parity (akin to mirror symmetry) violation, in order to isolate its tiny effects to high precision: a different scattering rate by about 2 parts in 10 million was measured for the two beam polarization states.

The proton’s weak charge was found to be QWp=0.0719±0.0045, which turns out to be in excellent agreement with predictions of the Standard Model, which takes into account all known subatomic particles and the forces that act on them. Because the proton’s weak charge is so precisely predicted in this model, the new Q-weak result provides insight into predictions of hitherto unobserved heavy particles, such as those that may be produced by the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN in Europe or future high energy particle accelerators.  

“This very challenging experimental result is yet another clue in the world-wide search for new physics beyond our current understanding. There is ample evidence the Standard Model of Particle physics provides only an incomplete description of nature’s phenomena, but where the breakthrough will come remains elusive,” said Timothy J. Hallman, Associate Director for Nuclear Physics of the Department of Energy Office of Science. “Experiments like Q-weak are pressing ever closer to finding the answer.”

For example, the Q-weak result has set limits on the possible existence of leptoquarks, which are hypothetical particles that can reverse the identities of two broad classes of very different fundamental particles – turning quarks (the building blocks of nuclear matter) into leptons (electrons and their heavier counterparts) and vice versa.

"After more than a decade of careful work, Q-weak not only informed the Standard Model, it showed that extreme precision can enable moderate-energy experiments to achieve results on par with the largest accelerators available to science," said Anne Kinney, Assistant Director for the Mathematical and Physical Sciences Directorate at the National Science Foundation. "Such precision will be important in the hunt for physics beyond the Standard Model, where new particle effects would likely appear as extremely tiny deviations. 

“It’s complementary information. So, if they find evidence for new physics in the future at the LHC, we can help identify what it might be, from the limits that we’re setting already in this paper,” said Greg Smith, Jefferson Lab scientist and Q-weak project manager.

The Q-weak Collaboration consists of about 100 scientists and more than 20 institutions. The experiment was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, the National Science Foundation, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with matching and in-kind contributions from a number of the collaborating institutions.

Contact: Kandice Carter, Jefferson Lab Communications Office, 757-269-7263, kcarter@jlab.org

                                                            -end-

Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, a joint venture of the Southeastern Universities Research Association, Inc. and PAE, manages and operates the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, or Jefferson Lab, for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

Jefferson Lab is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.

Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

Kandice Carter
Science Writer
kcarter@jlab.org
Phone: 757-269-7263

CHANNELS
High Energy Physics, Particle Physics, Physics, Nature (journal), DOE Science News, Local - Virginia, All Journal News
CITATIONS

Nature, May 10, 2018

KEYWORDS

Proton, weak force, Standard Model

Revealing the Mysteries of Superconductors: Ames Lab's New Scope Takes a Closer Look

The U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has successfully demonstrated that a new type of optical magnetometer, the NV magnetoscope, can map a unique feature of superconductive materials that along with zero resistance defines the superconductivity itself.

The Weak Side of the Proton

A new result from the Q-weak experiment at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility provides a precision test of the weak force, one of four fundamental forces in nature. This result, published recently in Nature, also constrains possibilities for new particles and forces beyond our present knowledge.

SLAC's X-ray Laser Opens New View on Proteins Related to Alzheimer's Disease

An international research team has come up with a new method with potential for revealing the structure of individual amyloid fibrils with powerful beams of X-ray laser light.

Powerful Hurricanes Strengthen Faster Now Than 30 Years Ago

Hurricanes that intensify rapidly - a characteristic of almost all powerful hurricanes - do so more strongly and quickly now than they did 30 years ago, according to a study published recently in Geophysical Research Letters. The phenomenon is due largely to a climate cycle known as the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation.

Better Cleaning In Cold? Researchers Explore Ways to Enhance Detergent Performance In Low Temperature Washing

Research that explores new ways for laundry detergents to improve their cleaning performance in lower wash temperatures was honored with the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Distinguished Paper Award, recognizing the most outstanding research to appear in 2017 in the Journal of Surfactants and Detergents.

SimEarth

Argonne joins its sister national laboratories in powering a new earth modeling system with supercomputers. The system features weather-scale resolution and can help researchers anticipate decadal-scale changes that could influence the U.S. energy sector in years to come.

Design for Magnetoelectric Device May Improve Your Memory

Conventional memory devices use transistors and rely on electric fields to store and read out information. An alternative approach uses magnetic fields, and a promising version relies on the magnetoelectric effect which allows an electric field to switch the magnetic properties of the devices. Existing devices, however, tend to require large magnetic and electric fields. One potential solution is a new switching element made from chromia. The researchers report their findings in Applied Physics Letters.

Magnetized Plasmas That "Twist Light" Can Produce Powerful Microscopes and More

A non-twisting laser beam moving through magnetized plasma turns into an optical vortex that traps, rotates, and controls microscopic particles, opening new frontiers in imaging.

Whistling While You Work: Fusion Scientists Find Inspiration in Atmospheric Whistles

Just like lightning, fusion plasmas contain odd electromagnetic whistler waves that could control destructive electrons in fusion reactors.

A Potentially Cheap, Efficient and Eco-Friendly System for Purifying Natural Gas

Fundamental researchers have proposed a novel two-part system for separating impurities from natural gas in the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy. Natural gas primarily contains methane, but impurities in the gaseous mixture need to be removed before the methane can be put into the pipeline. The newly proposed purification system combines two separation methods and, in principle, promises to improve performance, reduce costs and diminish ecological side effects compared to benchmark technologies.


Construction Begins on One of the World's Most Sensitive Dark Matter Experiments

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science and the National Science Foundation have approved funding and start of construction for the SuperCDMS SNOLAB experiment, which will begin in the early 2020s to hunt for light dark matter particles. DOE's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is playing a major role in building this new experiment, which is hosted at SNOLAB in Canada and managed by DOE's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

Construction Begins on One of the World's Most Sensitive Dark Matter Experiments

The U.S. Department of Energy has approved funding and start of construction for the SuperCDMS SNOLAB experiment, which will begin operations in the early 2020s to hunt for hypothetical dark matter particles called weakly interacting massive particles, or WIMPs. The experiment will be at least 50 times more sensitive than its predecessor, exploring WIMP properties that can't be probed by other experiments and giving researchers a powerful new tool to understand one of the biggest mysteries of modern physics.

Argonne Scientist Wins International Award for Magnetism Research

Samuel Bader, a longtime materials scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, is one of three researchers to earn the 2018 prestigious Magnetism Award and Neel Medal of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics.

Brookhaven Lab's Matthew Sfeir Named a Battelle "Inventor of the Year"

Matthew Sfeir--a chemical physicist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials--is being recognized for his research to develop enabling technologies for next-generation electronic devices, particularly in the areas of thin-film optics and solar cells.

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)

Students from Lexington High School in Lexington, Massachusetts, won the 2018 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Science Bowl(r) (NSB) today in Washington, D.C. In the middle school competition, students from Odle Middle School in Bellevue, Washington, took home first place.

Department of Energy to Invest $30 Million in Quantum Science Initiative

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) plans to invest up to $30 million over the next three years in Quantum Information Science (QIS).

ACM's Software System Award Honors Project Jupyter Team

The Project Jupyter team has been honored with an ACM Software System Award for developing a tool that has had a lasting influence on computing. Project Jupyter evolved from IPython, an effort pioneered by Fernando Perez, a staff scientist in Berkeley Lab's Computational Research Division.

U of C Student Receives 2018 Rosalind Franklin Investigator Award

A University of Chicago graduate student in Biophysical Sciences has received the 2018 Rosalind Franklin Investigator Award from the Advanced Photon Source Users Organization.

SLAC and Stanford Open One of the World's Most Advanced Facilities for Cryo-EM

Menlo Park, Calif. -- A new facility for cryogenic electron microscopy, or cryo-EM, has opened at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Built and operated in partnership with Stanford University, it's equipped with four state-of-the-art instruments for cryo-EM, a groundbreaking technology whose rapid development over the past few years has given scientists unprecedented views of the inner workings of the cell.

Four Argonne Researchers Earn International Honors

Four senior researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have received international recognition for their groundbreaking work in combustion science and technology. Chemists Lawrence Harding, Albert Wagner, Stephen Klippenstein and James Miller have been inducted as fellows of The Combustion Institute.


Magnetized Plasmas That "Twist Light" Can Produce Powerful Microscopes and More

A non-twisting laser beam moving through magnetized plasma turns into an optical vortex that traps, rotates, and controls microscopic particles, opening new frontiers in imaging.

Whistling While You Work: Fusion Scientists Find Inspiration in Atmospheric Whistles

Just like lightning, fusion plasmas contain odd electromagnetic whistler waves that could control destructive electrons in fusion reactors.

Zero Tolerance in Tokamaks: Eliminating Small Instabilities Before They Become Disruptions

Energetic ions and beam heating cause or calm instabilities, depending on the tokamak's magnetic field.

MURR Becomes First Reactor Facility to Join DOE's Isotope Program

DOE and MURR partner to ensure scientists have access to essential research isotopes.

Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons

Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.

A Functional Genomics Database for Plant Microbiome Studies

Catalog of candidate genes involved in plant-microbe relationships.

A Novel Method for Comparing Plant Genes

Researchers develop a method of identifying gene expression patterns in drought-resistant plants.

A Game Changer: Protein Clustering Powered by Supercomputers

New algorithm lets biologists harness massively parallel supercomputers to make sense of a protein "data deluge."

Getting Magnesium Ions to Pick Up the Pace

Magnesium ions move very fast to enable a new class of battery materials.

Seeing How Next-Generation Batteries Power-Up

Scientists directly see how the atoms in a magnesium-based battery fit into the structure of electrodes.


