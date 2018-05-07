- 2018-05-16 15:05:38
- Article ID: 694697
Argonne's TechConnect Hat Trick
By John Spizzirri
Presented on May 14, 2018, at TechConnect’s annual World Innovation Conference and Expo, the award recognizes Sumant’s work on nitrogen-incorporated ultrananocrystalline diamonds [(N)UNCDs] for application as a portable electron source in field emission cathodes.
The technology was developed in partnership with Euclid Techlabs under the DOE Technology Commercialization project to create a superior field emission electron source for use in linear accelerators, or linacs, outpacing photoemission and thermionic emission technologies. Euclid, an R&D company specializing in conventional, dielectric and superconducting RF accelerators, has a long history of successful collaboration with Argonne.
With this technology, a thin film inserted into a cathode cartridge, (N)UNCD distinguishes itself through its ability to increase stability and output emission current, and reduce costs by eliminating microfabrication processes, explained Sumant, a nanoscientist in Argonne’s Nanoscience and Technology division.
Beyond its development for linacs, the technology has prospective applications ranging from medical diagnostics and security to semiconductor fabrication.
“I think one of the things that make Ani a successful candidate for these awards is his development as a well-renowned expert in the novel nano-carbon space,” said John Harvey, a business development executive in Argonne's Technology Commercialization and Partnerships division. “He’s always thinking about the customers in that space, and reconfiguring tried technologies to suit new applications.”
Sumant’s interest in creating electrically conducting diamonds began in 1998, during his postdoctoral fellowship at Argonne. Through those studies, Sumant and his colleagues established that nitrogen likes to sit at the grain boundaries rather than in the diamond lattice, providing good electrical conductivity and field emission properties.
This configuration, he later found, helps increase a local electric field, allowing electrons to escape into an accelerator’s vacuum chamber more easily. It also proved a key point in differentiating the technology from other diamond films.
The conventional method was to fabricate sharp tips in order to enhance local electric field for more efficient release of electrons. Sumant’s team found that using a planar geometry worked equally well for the technology and dramatically reduced microfabrication time and costs in the process.
“That was a major breakthrough, and once we established that, it simplified everything,” said Sumant. “Since the field is not concentrated at one point, the configuration reduces thermal load and does not result in the degradation of the emitting sites, which ultimately leads to stable field emissions for extended periods.”
In fact, the technology has demonstrated 1,000 hours of continuous field emission stability, more than any other diamond yet.
These were the types of features that Euclid was looking for when it collaborated with Sumant’s team in further developing a technology that allows linac operators to easily replace existing emission sources with a plug-in field emission cathode. Euclid designed and fully commissioned a field emission imager to determine the actual field emission distribution on cathode surfaces, an innovation that will speed up UNCD cathode development.
Successfully testing their cathode in the Argonne Wakefield electron accelerator, the Argonne-Euclid team also developed and demonstrated its use as a field emitter cartridge for miniature high-gradient radio frequency X-band electron injectors.
Harvey points to its potential use in the localized production of radioisotopes for medical diagnostics and theranostics, and in providing a more consistent and cost-effective means of producing computer chips through lithography.
Sumant sees the technology playing a role in national security as well. Useful anywhere an efficient electron source is required, it can be used in electron accelerators for medical sterilization technologies or in portable X-ray scanners for airports and naval dock security.
The team has published several papers and holds one granted patent on this technology. Part of the work was funded under an award from the DOE Technology Commercialization Fund, with collaboration between Argonne and Euclid.
“This collaboration between Ani and our company has set the pace and the bar for the development of UNCD cathodes. The possibilities for this technology are far-reaching and well-deserving of the TechConnect award,” said Euclid’s president and CEO Alexei Kanareykin.
The TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo provides an opportunity for inventors to present their work to potential funders and commercial partners. The TechConnect Innovation Awards select the top 15 percent of early-stage innovations submitted from around the world through an industry-review process.
Past TechConnect awards have recognized Sumant’s work in nanodiamond-graphene technology for superlubricity (2016) and in developing a time- and cost-effective method for creating wafer-scale graphene films (2017).
Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.
MORE NEWS FROMArgonne National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Diana Anderson
Communications and Public Affairs
ddanderson@anl.gov
Phone: 630-252-4593
CHANNELS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
PNNL Successfully Vitrifies Three Gallons of Radioactive Tank Waste
News Release RICHLAND, Wash. -- In a first-of-its-kind demonstration, researchers at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have vitrified low-activity waste from underground storage tanks at Hanford, immobilizing the radioactive and chemical materials within a durable glass waste form.Approximately three gallons of low-activity Hanford tank waste were vitrified at PNNL's Radiochemical Processing Laboratory in April.
Living Large: Exploration of Diverse Bacteria Signals Big Advance for Gene Function Prediction
Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), including researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Joint Genome Institute (JGI), have developed a workflow that enables large-scale, genome-wide assays of gene importance across many conditions. The study, "Mutant Phenotypes for Thousands of Bacterial Genes of Unknown Function," has been published in the journal Nature and is by far the largest functional genomics study of bacteria ever published.
Quarks Feel the Pressure in the Proton
Inside every proton in every atom in the universe is a pressure cooker environment that surpasses the atom-crushing heart of a neutron star. That's according to the first measurement of a mechanical property of subatomic particles, the pressure distribution inside the proton, which was carried out by scientists at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility.
X-Ray Laser Reveals Ultrafast Dance of Liquid Water
Researchers have probed the movements of molecules in liquid water that occur in less than 100 millionths of a billionth of a second, or femtoseconds.
Using a 'Magneto-Gravitational Trap,' IU Physicists Measure Neutrons with Unprecedented Precision
Researchers at the IU Center for the Exploration of Energy and Matter have developed a highly accurate way to measure neutron decay rates. It could provide new insight into the state of the universe after the Big Bang.
Keeping Tabs on Polysulfides in Batteries
Optimizing lithium-sulfur battery electrolytes for long life.
Huge "Thermometer" Takes Temperatures of Tiny Samples
New spectroscopic technique measures heat in itty-bitty volumes that could reveal insights for electronics and energy technology.
Profiling Extreme Beams: Scientists Devise New Diagnostic for Cutting-Edge and Next-Gen Particle Accelerators
The world's cutting-edge particle accelerators are pushing the extremes in high-brightness beams and ultrashort pulses to explore matter in new ways. To optimize their performance - and to prepare for next-generation facilities that will push these extremes further - scientists have devised a new tool that can measure how bright these beams are, even for pulses that last only quadrillionths or even quintillionths of a second.
Water, Water, Everywhere, but How Does It Flow?
Scientists use new X-ray technique to see how water moves at the molecular level.
Nanodiamonds Are Forever
Argonne researchers have created a self-generating, very-low-friction dry lubricant that lasts so long it could almost be confused with forever.
ORNL Facility Receives American Nuclear Society's Historic Landmark Designation
The American Nuclear Society has designated the Radiochemical Engineering Development Center at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory an ANS Nuclear Historic Landmark, recognizing more than 50 years of isotope production and nuclear fuel cycle research.
Steven Cowley named director of DOE's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Steven Cowley, a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy, has been named director of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), effective July 1.
Scientists Turn X-ray Laser Into World's Fastest Water Heater
Scientists have used a powerful X-ray laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to heat water from room temperature to 100,000 degrees Celsius in less than a tenth of a picosecond, or millionth of a millionth of a second.
PNNL Part of a New National Center for Near-Atomic Resolution of Biological Molecules
A collaboration between the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Oregon Health & Science University has been chosen as a national center for a Nobel Prize-winning method of imaging, cryo-electron microscopy, that is revolutionizing structural biology.
SLAC Will Open One of Three NIH National Service Centers for Cryo-Electron Microscopy
The National Institutes of Health announced today that it will establish a national service and training center for cryogenic electron microscopy research at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Planck Collaboration Wins 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize
The Planck Team--including researchers in Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's (Berkeley Lab's) Computational Research and Physics divisions--have been awarded the 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize.
PPPL Physicists to Create New X-Ray Diagnostics for the WEST Fusion Device in France
A team of PPPL scientists has won a DOE Office of Science award to develop new X-ray diagnostics for WEST -- the Tungsten (W) Environment in Steady-state Tokamak -- in Cadarache, France.
Construction Begins on One of the World's Most Sensitive Dark Matter Experiments
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science and the National Science Foundation have approved funding and start of construction for the SuperCDMS SNOLAB experiment, which will begin in the early 2020s to hunt for light dark matter particles. DOE's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is playing a major role in building this new experiment, which is hosted at SNOLAB in Canada and managed by DOE's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Construction Begins on One of the World's Most Sensitive Dark Matter Experiments
The U.S. Department of Energy has approved funding and start of construction for the SuperCDMS SNOLAB experiment, which will begin operations in the early 2020s to hunt for hypothetical dark matter particles called weakly interacting massive particles, or WIMPs. The experiment will be at least 50 times more sensitive than its predecessor, exploring WIMP properties that can't be probed by other experiments and giving researchers a powerful new tool to understand one of the biggest mysteries of modern physics.
Argonne Scientist Wins International Award for Magnetism Research
Samuel Bader, a longtime materials scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, is one of three researchers to earn the 2018 prestigious Magnetism Award and Neel Medal of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics.
Keeping Tabs on Polysulfides in Batteries
Optimizing lithium-sulfur battery electrolytes for long life.
Huge "Thermometer" Takes Temperatures of Tiny Samples
New spectroscopic technique measures heat in itty-bitty volumes that could reveal insights for electronics and energy technology.
Water, Water, Everywhere, but How Does It Flow?
Scientists use new X-ray technique to see how water moves at the molecular level.
Magnetized Plasmas That "Twist Light" Can Produce Powerful Microscopes and More
A non-twisting laser beam moving through magnetized plasma turns into an optical vortex that traps, rotates, and controls microscopic particles, opening new frontiers in imaging.
Whistling While You Work: Fusion Scientists Find Inspiration in Atmospheric Whistles
Just like lightning, fusion plasmas contain odd electromagnetic whistler waves that could control destructive electrons in fusion reactors.
Zero Tolerance in Tokamaks: Eliminating Small Instabilities Before They Become Disruptions
Energetic ions and beam heating cause or calm instabilities, depending on the tokamak's magnetic field.
MURR Becomes First Reactor Facility to Join DOE's Isotope Program
DOE and MURR partner to ensure scientists have access to essential research isotopes.
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
A Functional Genomics Database for Plant Microbiome Studies
Catalog of candidate genes involved in plant-microbe relationships.
A Novel Method for Comparing Plant Genes
Researchers develop a method of identifying gene expression patterns in drought-resistant plants.
Spotlight
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215