After completing an extensive evaluation of institutions of higher learning in the United States and Europe, Solar Turbines Incorporated has chosen Penn State as a university partner to establish a center of excellence in gas turbines. The center involves numerous faculty across Penn State's College of Engineering.

- 2018-05-21 09:05:45
- Article ID: 694861
Solar Turbines, Inc. Selects Penn State to Establish Center of Excellence in Gas Turbines
“Our faculty and students are honored that Penn State has been chosen by Solar Turbines to be a Center of Excellence – which is the first of its kind for Solar Turbines,” said Karen Thole, distinguished professor and department head of mechanical and nuclear engineering, who played an instrumental role in establishing the Center. “This new collaboration will give us an exciting opportunity to make an impact in this important energy industry.”
The Solar Turbines – Penn State Center of Excellence in Gas Turbines is aimed at advancing industrial gas turbines and expands the full range of relevant research, including combustion, aerodynamics, heat transfer, materials and advanced manufacturing.
Thole; Cengiz Camci, professor of aerospace engineering; and Stephen Lynch, assistant professor of mechanical and nuclear engineering will work on research projects in the areas of turbine aerodynamics and heat transfer. Tim Simpson, Paul Morrow Professor in Engineering Design and Manufacturing, will focus research on additive manufacturing; and Jacqueline O’Connor, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, will focus research on combustion. Graduate and undergraduate students will take part in the research, learning firsthand the challenges and opportunities in turbines.
The Solar Turbines – Penn State Center of Excellence in Gas Turbines is the University’s third high profile industry research center partnership to be forged within the last 18 months as part of President Barron’s Invent Penn State initiative. Implemented by Penn State’s Vice President for Research Neil Sharkey, Invent Penn State is focused on spurring economic development, job creation and student career success. A key component is industry research partnerships.
“We see these types of relationships as our redefined land grant mission,” said Sharkey. “We’re here to enhance the social structure, to help society in any way we can. And one good way to do it is to contribute to the economy and help our colleagues in the private sector achieve their goals and help drive the economy. We want to provide our expertise to help companies, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the nation grow.”
Solar Turbines and Penn State have been collaborating on combustion and heat transfer research for more than twenty years. In addition, Solar Turbines has been helping to produce power at the University Park campus through its Taurus 70 power generation equipment.
“Since we have worked with Penn State for several years, we believe it is a natural fit to deepen our collaboration and establish a framework for multi-year research and process improvement opportunities. Penn State is a leader in the area of gas turbine technology and we are proud to be able to partner with this leading institution,” said Pablo Koziner, president of Solar Turbines, a wholly owned subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc.
“It is truly a great honor to have been selected as the first center of excellence by Solar Turbines,” said Justin Schwartz, Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering. “Seeing our scientific results translate into real products that companies can take advantage of and improve life for people is very rewarding.”
# # #
Penn State College of Engineering is one of the nation’s leading academies for engineering education, research, and service to the technical community and humanity. Established in 1896, the College of Engineering consists of 12 academic departments and schools with 45 undergraduate majors, minors and certificates, as well as 39 master’s programs and 18 Ph.D. programs. It is the largest academic unit at Penn State, with nearly 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and more than 100,000 living alumni who are dedicated to the betterment of society. For more information, visit www.engr.psu.edu.
For over 90 years, Solar Turbines has been a leader in energy solutions and advanced manufacturing. Solar is a leading provider of industrial gas turbine engines, compressors and mechanical drive packages, making it a major contributor to the production and transmission of the world’s daily output of oil and natural gas.
MORE NEWS FROMPenn State College of Engineering
MEDIA CONTACT
Megan Lakatos
Public Relations Specialist
mkl5024@engr.psu.edu
Phone: 814.865.5544
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Diamond 'Spin-Off' Tech Could Lead to Low-Cost Medical Imaging and Drug Discovery Tools
An international team led by scientists at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley discovered how to exploit defects in nanoscale and microscale diamonds and potentially enhance the sensitivity of magnetic resonance imaging and nuclear magnetic resonance systems while eliminating the need for their costly and bulky superconducting magnets.
PROSPECTing For Antineutrinos
The Precision Reactor Oscillation and Spectrum Experiment (PROSPECT) has completed installation of a novel antineutrino detector that will probe the possible existence of a new form of matter - sterile neutrinos.
How to Cope with Cases of Mistaken Identity: MINERvA's Tale of Pions and Neutrinos
Neutral pion production is a major character in a story of mistaken identity worthy of an Agatha Christie novel.
Perfecting the Noise-Canceling Neutrino Detector
MicroBooNE neutrino experiment cuts through the noise, clearing the way for signals made by the hard-to-detect particle.
Supersonic Waves May Help Electronics Beat the Heat
Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory made the first observations of waves of atomic rearrangements, known as phasons, propagating supersonically through a vibrating crystal lattice--a discovery that may dramatically improve heat transport in insulators and enable new strategies for heat management in future electronics devices.
Riding Bacterium to the Bank
Jet fuel, pantyhose and plastic soda bottles are all products currently derived from petroleum. Sandia National Laboratories scientists have demonstrated a new technology based on bioengineered bacteria that makes it feasible to produce all three from renewable plant sources.
Flexible, Highly Efficient Multimodal Energy Harvesting
A piezoelectric ceramic foam supported by a flexible polymer support provides a 10-fold increase in the ability to harvest mechanical and thermal energy over standard piezo composites, according to Penn State researchers.
PNNL Successfully Vitrifies Three Gallons of Radioactive Tank Waste
News Release RICHLAND, Wash. -- In a first-of-its-kind demonstration, researchers at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have vitrified low-activity waste from underground storage tanks at Hanford, immobilizing the radioactive and chemical materials within a durable glass waste form.Approximately three gallons of low-activity Hanford tank waste were vitrified at PNNL's Radiochemical Processing Laboratory in April.
Living Large: Exploration of Diverse Bacteria Signals Big Advance for Gene Function Prediction
Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), including researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Joint Genome Institute (JGI), have developed a workflow that enables large-scale, genome-wide assays of gene importance across many conditions. The study, "Mutant Phenotypes for Thousands of Bacterial Genes of Unknown Function," has been published in the journal Nature and is by far the largest functional genomics study of bacteria ever published.
Quarks Feel the Pressure in the Proton
Inside every proton in every atom in the universe is a pressure cooker environment that surpasses the atom-crushing heart of a neutron star. That's according to the first measurement of a mechanical property of subatomic particles, the pressure distribution inside the proton, which was carried out by scientists at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility.
Raising the Heat to Lower the Cost of Solar Energy
Sandia National Laboratories will receive $10.5 million from the Department of Energy to research and design a cheaper and more efficient solar energy system.The work focuses on refining a specific type of utility-scale solar energy technology that uses mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver on a tower.
Solar Turbines, Inc. Selects Penn State to Establish Center of Excellence in Gas Turbines
After completing an extensive evaluation of institutions of higher learning in the United States and Europe, Solar Turbines Incorporated has chosen Penn State as a university partner to establish a center of excellence in gas turbines. The center involves numerous faculty across Penn State's College of Engineering.
ORNL Facility Receives American Nuclear Society's Historic Landmark Designation
The American Nuclear Society has designated the Radiochemical Engineering Development Center at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory an ANS Nuclear Historic Landmark, recognizing more than 50 years of isotope production and nuclear fuel cycle research.
Steven Cowley named director of DOE's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Steven Cowley, a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy, has been named director of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), effective July 1.
Scientists Turn X-ray Laser Into World's Fastest Water Heater
Scientists have used a powerful X-ray laser at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory to heat water from room temperature to 100,000 degrees Celsius in less than a tenth of a picosecond, or millionth of a millionth of a second.
PNNL Part of a New National Center for Near-Atomic Resolution of Biological Molecules
A collaboration between the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Oregon Health & Science University has been chosen as a national center for a Nobel Prize-winning method of imaging, cryo-electron microscopy, that is revolutionizing structural biology.
SLAC Will Open One of Three NIH National Service Centers for Cryo-Electron Microscopy
The National Institutes of Health announced today that it will establish a national service and training center for cryogenic electron microscopy research at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
Planck Collaboration Wins 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize
The Planck Team--including researchers in Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's (Berkeley Lab's) Computational Research and Physics divisions--have been awarded the 2018 Gruber Cosmology Prize.
PPPL Physicists to Create New X-Ray Diagnostics for the WEST Fusion Device in France
A team of PPPL scientists has won a DOE Office of Science award to develop new X-ray diagnostics for WEST -- the Tungsten (W) Environment in Steady-state Tokamak -- in Cadarache, France.
Construction Begins on One of the World's Most Sensitive Dark Matter Experiments
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science and the National Science Foundation have approved funding and start of construction for the SuperCDMS SNOLAB experiment, which will begin in the early 2020s to hunt for light dark matter particles. DOE's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is playing a major role in building this new experiment, which is hosted at SNOLAB in Canada and managed by DOE's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
The Secret to Measuring an Antineutrino's Energy
Scientists are developing better models that describe both neutrino and antineutrino data, which can offer insights into the nature of the universe.
How to Cope with Cases of Mistaken Identity: MINERvA's Tale of Pions and Neutrinos
Neutral pion production is a major character in a story of mistaken identity worthy of an Agatha Christie novel.
Perfecting the Noise-Canceling Neutrino Detector
MicroBooNE neutrino experiment cuts through the noise, clearing the way for signals made by the hard-to-detect particle.
Keeping Tabs on Polysulfides in Batteries
Optimizing lithium-sulfur battery electrolytes for long life.
Huge "Thermometer" Takes Temperatures of Tiny Samples
New spectroscopic technique measures heat in itty-bitty volumes that could reveal insights for electronics and energy technology.
Water, Water, Everywhere, but How Does It Flow?
Scientists use new X-ray technique to see how water moves at the molecular level.
Magnetized Plasmas That "Twist Light" Can Produce Powerful Microscopes and More
A non-twisting laser beam moving through magnetized plasma turns into an optical vortex that traps, rotates, and controls microscopic particles, opening new frontiers in imaging.
Whistling While You Work: Fusion Scientists Find Inspiration in Atmospheric Whistles
Just like lightning, fusion plasmas contain odd electromagnetic whistler waves that could control destructive electrons in fusion reactors.
Zero Tolerance in Tokamaks: Eliminating Small Instabilities Before They Become Disruptions
Energetic ions and beam heating cause or calm instabilities, depending on the tokamak's magnetic field.
MURR Becomes First Reactor Facility to Join DOE's Isotope Program
DOE and MURR partner to ensure scientists have access to essential research isotopes.
Spotlight
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Showing results0-4 Of 2215