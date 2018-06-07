Doe Science news source
  2018-06-08
  • Article ID: 695555

Simulations of Magnetically Confined Plasmas Reveal a Self-Regulating Stabilizing Mechanism

A mysterious mechanism that prevents instabilities may be similar to the process that maintains the Earth's magnetic field.

  • Credit: Isabel Krebs, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

    Helical plasma flow in the core of a tokamak in a nonlinear simulation. Red depicts positive values and blue depicts negative values of the poloidal velocity stream function. The black arrows illustrate the direction of the plasma flow within a toroidal cross section. (Figure shows a quarter of the torus.)

The Science

The hot ionized gas called a plasma is confined in a bagel-shaped tokamak by a strong magnetic field, part of which is generated by a strong electric current flowing through the plasma. Periodically, a sawtooth instability occurs. It causes the central plasma temperature to abruptly drop and then recover in a sawtooth pattern. The instability limits how much current can be concentrated in the center of the plasma. However, there are types of tokamak plasmas for which a previously unknown mechanism, called magnetic flux pumping, limits the current in the plasma center so that it stays just below the sawtooth threshold. Scientists were puzzled by how this self-regulating mechanism works. The results of highly complex numerical simulations now suggest a possible answer.

The Impact

The sawtooth instability can trigger other issues that lead to the deterioration or even loss of plasma confinement. Thus, hybrid scenarios in which magnetic flux pumping prevents the sawtooth instability are of interest. This is especially true for future large-scale fusion experiments, such as ITER. To extrapolate the accessibility and properties of hybrid scenarios to ITER, it is essential to understand the physics behind magnetic flux pumping. With the help of elaborate simulations, scientists are now able to find a possible explanation for this phenomenon.

Summary

The mechanism behind the magnetic flux pumping in the numerical simulations works as follows: if the central current profile is flat and if the central plasma pressure is sufficiently high, a quasi-interchange mode develops in the plasma’s core. The quasi-interchange mode generates a large-scale helical flow of plasma that—almost like a mixer—constantly stirs the central plasma. At the same time, the magnetic field in the plasma core is deformed.

This is where a dynamo effect comes in. The dynamo effect plays an important role for many astrophysical phenomena as well as for the mechanism that maintains the Earth's magnetic field. It describes how a particularly swirly movement of an electrically conducting fluid can reinforce an existing magnetic field. In the case of the Earth's magnetic field, the fluid is the liquid part of the Earth's iron core. In the case of the hybrid tokamak scenario, the fluid is the hot plasma in the center of the tokamak. In the latter case, it is through a dynamo effect that the helical plasma flow and the helical deformation of the magnetic field combine to give a negative voltage that keeps the central current flat. By keeping the current in the plasma center flat, the sawtooth instability is prevented.

The numerical simulations also explain how this magnetic flux pumping regulates itself: The quasi-interchange mode is known to work best if the central current is at a certain threshold—which coincides with the threshold for the sawtooth instability. Whenever the flux pumping mechanism becomes too strong, it weakens the quasi-interchange mode and therefore its own drive. This is how the strength of the flux pumping is limited so that it keeps the central current just below the threshold for the sawtooth instability.

Funding

The research was funded by Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, Fusion Energy Sciences; DOE Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research; Scientific Discovery Through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) Center for Extended-Magnetohydrodynamic Modeling; and Max-Planck Princeton Center for Plasma Physics. The research used resources of the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, a DOE Office of Science user facility.

Publications

I. Krebs, S.C. Jardin, S. Günter, K. Lackner, M. Hoelzl, E. Strumberger, and N. Ferraro, “Magnetic flux pumping in 3D nonlinear magnetohydrodynamic simulations.” Physics of Plasmas 24, 102511 (2017). [DOI: 10.1063/1.4990704]

S.C. Jardin, N. Ferraro, and I. Krebs, “Self-organized stationary states of tokamaks.” Physical Review Letters 115, 215001 (2015). [DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.115.215001]

Contact patient services
Oak Ridge National Laboratory Launches America's New Top Supercomputer for Science

The U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory unveiled Summit as the world's most powerful and smartest scientific supercomputer.

Takeuchi Receives European Inventor Award 2018 in the Non-EPO Countries Category

Prolific patent-holder won for inventing battery that increases the lifespan of implantable defibrillators fivefold, greatly reducing need for reoccurring surgery

Steve Kevan Named Next Director of Berkeley Lab's Advanced Light Source

After an international search, Stephen D. "Steve" Kevan has been named the new director of the Advanced Light Source (ALS) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

International corrosion society elects first Sandia fellow

Sandia National Laboratories materials scientist David Enos has been elected a fellow of NACE International, the chief professional society for corrosion engineering. He is the first Sandia employee to receive the honor.

Power to the People

The University of Utah College of Engineering has received a $2 million grant to create a laboratory and develop new technology for communities with backup power sources, known as microgrids, so they can quickly and more securely operate in the event of a massive power outage due to a natural disaster or cyberattack.

The U. S. Department of Energy Announces $34 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced that the Department of Energy will award 219 grants totaling $34 million to 183 small businesses in 41 states. Funded through DOE's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, today's selections are for Phase I research and development.

Raising the Heat to Lower the Cost of Solar Energy

Sandia National Laboratories will receive $10.5 million from the Department of Energy to research and design a cheaper and more efficient solar energy system.The work focuses on refining a specific type of utility-scale solar energy technology that uses mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver on a tower.

Solar Turbines, Inc. Selects Penn State to Establish Center of Excellence in Gas Turbines

After completing an extensive evaluation of institutions of higher learning in the United States and Europe, Solar Turbines Incorporated has chosen Penn State as a university partner to establish a center of excellence in gas turbines. The center involves numerous faculty across Penn State's College of Engineering.

ORNL Facility Receives American Nuclear Society's Historic Landmark Designation

The American Nuclear Society has designated the Radiochemical Engineering Development Center at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory an ANS Nuclear Historic Landmark, recognizing more than 50 years of isotope production and nuclear fuel cycle research.

Steven Cowley named director of DOE's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Steven Cowley, a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy, has been named director of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), effective July 1.


