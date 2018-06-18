Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Dr. Torres, President of the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA), shares his excitement and vision for IMSA hosting the 14th Annual International Student Science Fair, June 27th - July 1st, 2018

For 5-days this summer IMSA students, staff, and faculty will welcome some 150+ students and educators from over 30 leading STEM schools from across the world, to share and collaborate. The academy chose three of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): #ZeroHunger, #CleanWater, and #AffordableEnergy as the events focus. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience IMSA learning innovations, enjoy greater Chicago attractions and develop ideas and projects focused on the global goals to take back to their home schools.

#ISSF2018 #GlobalGoals | Significantly influencing life on our planet through cooperation and collaboration. To learn more, please visit issf2018.com

Hashtags: #ISSF2018 #GlobalGoals An IMSA Student Production (ISP)

Interviewer: Jodie Meng (’20) Camera: Dwanne Colobong (’19) Logomark Design: Michelle Mironov (’18) Video Producer: Michaela Ping, ITMC Intern Curator & advisors: Kelly Page, IMSA Research Fellow, Kevin Broy, IMSA Student Productions (ISP) Filmed at IN2, the Steve and Jamie Chen Center for Innovation & Inquiry, located at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA).

Special thanks to all IMSA friends and partners who are working with us to create a truly collaborative ISSF 2018, and to our gold sponsors ~ BP, Illinois Bicentennial Commission, Sodexo and the IMSA Fund for Advancement of Education for their generous support.