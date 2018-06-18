An international team reported on the results of a large-scale field study to identify the core microbial community for the maize rhizosphere. The work partially replicates earlier trials to identify soil microbes that colonize plants and which can be associated with particular traits.

Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2018-06-28 08:50:46
  • Article ID: 696724

Reproducibility Matters

Large scale study identifies core microbial community for maize rhizosphere.

  • Credit: CC0 license

    In a PNAS article on the maize rhizosphere published the week of June 25, 2018 by an international team of scientists, heritable microbes associated with maize roots were identified through a large scale, multi-year, and multi-site field study.

A plant’s health is affected not only by conditions such as water and temperature, but by the microorganisms that live around its roots. The rhizosphere microbiome, as this microbial community is known, regulates nutrient availability to the plant from the soil, and can impact plant growth and yields.

Published the week of June 25, 2018 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), researchers report on the results of a large-scale field study that partially replicates earlier trials to identify soil microbes that colonize plants and which can be associated with particular traits. The work was conducted by an international team led by scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology (MPI), the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), and Cornell University, and includes researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Joint Genome Institute (JGI), a DOE Office of Science User Facility.

“This is an extremely large and thorough temporal survey of the maize rhizosphere microbiota,” noted study senior author Ruth Ley of MPI. “The dataset constitutes a rich resource for soil microbiologists and potentially plant breeders, once we zero in on the microbial traits that we'd like to breed for, to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in agriculture.”

“Scaling From 500 to 5,000 Samples”

The study builds on a previous study, also reported in PNAS, in which the team used 500 samples from 27 maize lines growing in five fields across three states. All of those samples were collected at a single time point. This time around, the team collected nearly 5,000 samples from a subset of the same maize lines growing in just one field over an entire growing season. “Scaling from 500 to 5,000 is challenging for sample processing and the bioinformatics is also quite challenging, as we had over half a billion 16S sequences,” Ley said. “First author Tony Walters did a brilliant job with this.”

The information allowed the team to associate abundances of microbial populations with plant genotype, while also distinguishing the effects of conditions such as plant age and weather. The large-scale field study allowed them to identify 143 heritable microbes, whose population variations across samples were partially driven by differences in plant genotype. Additionally, the team identified a core rhizosphere microbiome consisting of seven operational taxonomic units (OTUs), all within the Proteobacteria phylum, found in every single sample.

“Scaling up allowed us to understand the relative importance of plant genetics, environment, and time,” said Cornell University’s Ed Buckler, whose team provided expertise on maize genetics and the field trials. “We knew each mattered, but this really provides perspective on how much each matters.”

Team Science Driving Discovery

The work was conducted as part of the JGI’s Rhizosphere Grand Challenge pilot projects involving maize and the model plant Arabidopsis. These projects highlighted JGI’s capabilities and expertise that could be harnessed for scientific grand challenges assigned to the DOE’s Office of Biological and Environmental Research back in 2010.

“The overarching goal of the Rhizosphere Grand Challenge as it was conceived was to determine the major drivers of microbial community composition in plant-associated microbial communities, e.g., plant compartment, soil type, plant age, and plant genotype,” said JGI User Programs Deputy Susannah Tringe. “The previous paper used 454 pyrotag sequencing to demonstrate effects of plant genotype on microbial community structure in the rhizosphere, but lacked the statistical power to make specific genotype-phenotype links. The current study used Illumina tag sequencing, all done at JGI, for deeper sampling and much higher temporal resolution for improved statistical analysis.”

Jeff Dangl, Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and the UNC John N. Couch Professor of Biology, was one of the original designers of the Rhizosphere Grand Challenge along with Tringe, Ley and Buckler, and offered a final thought on the work: “This is another case of team science driving discovery, under the inspiration of a champion for the project,” he said. “First author Tony Walters fearlessly took on this project and drove it forward. But without JGI's 16S sequencing platform, and without the development by Rob Knight and his group of new computational tools to specifically handle such a huge dataset, it would never have been completed.”

Collaborating authors on this work are at the University of Georgia, University of California, San Diego and Bar Ilan University (Israel). In addition to the DOE Office of Science, funding for this work was provided through the NSF INSPIRE Program to Jeff Dangl (UNC), Ruth Ley (MPI) and Susannah Tringe (JGI). 

 

***

 

The U.S. Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute, a DOE Office of Science User Facility at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is committed to advancing genomics in support of DOE missions related to clean energy generation and environmental characterization and cleanup. DOE JGI, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., provides integrated high-throughput sequencing and computational analysis that enable systems-based scientific approaches to these challenges. Follow @jgi on Twitter.

DOE’s Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.

MORE NEWS FROM

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Contact patient services
MEDIA CONTACT

David Gilbert
Senior Manager of Communications & Outreach
DOE Joint Genome Institute
degilbert@lbl.gov

CHANNELS
Agriculture, Energy, Genetics, Technology, DOE Science News, Local - California, All Journal News
CITATIONS

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

KEYWORDS

Metagenomics, Maize, Microbiome, Agriculture, Biofuels, Bacteria, Microbiology, Genetics, Genomics, Energy, Soil Bacteria, rhizosphere, Computational Biology

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

Scientists isolate protein data from the tiniest of caches - single human cells

Reproducibility Matters ...

A Next-Gen EEG Could Help Bring Back Lost Brain Function ...

The Quest for Better Accelerators ...

Revealing the Details of Subatomic Particle Interactions ...

Gaining New Insights Into Proton Structure ...

Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons ...

Separate But Together: Ultrathin Membrane Both Isolates and Couples Living and Non-Living Catalysts ...

Engineer Creates New Design for Ultra-Thin Capacitive Sensors ...

Predicting Magnetic Explosions: From Plasma Current Sheet Disruption to Fast Magnetic Reconnection ...

Is Nature Exclusively Left Handed? Using Chilled Atoms to Find Out ...

As Future Batteries, Hybrid Supercapacitors Are Super-Charged ...

Forever Young Catalyst Reduces Diesel Emissions ...

Sense Like a Shark: Saltwater-Submersible Films ...

Solar tower exposes materials to intense heat to test thermal response ...

The Journey of Actinium-225: How Scientists Discovered a New Way to Produce a Rare Medical Radioisotope ...

Enhanced Detection of Nuclear Events, Thanks to Deep Learning ...

A Bit of Quantum Logic--What Did the Atom Say to the Quantum Dot? ...

Cooler computing through statistical physics? ...

Sodium- and Potassium-based Batteries Hold Promise for Cheap Energy Storage ...

ORNL researchers use AI to improve mammogram interpretation ...

Berkeley Lab Researchers Use Machine Learning to Search Science Data ...

Scientists Make the First Molecular Movie of One of Nature's Most Widely Used Light Sensors ...

Scientists isolate protein data from the tiniest of caches - single human cells ...

Carbon Nanotube Optics Poised to Provide Pathway to Optical-Based Quantum Cryptography and Quantum Computing ...

New Tech Uses Isomeric Beams to Study How and Where the Galaxy Makes One of Its Most Common Elements ...

Scientists Use Neutrons to Take a Deeper Look at Record Boost in Thermoelectric Efficiency ...

The science behind pickled battery electrolytes ...

Faster, Cheaper, Better: A New Way to Synthesize DNA ...

Scientists Create Continuously Emitting Microlasers With Nanoparticle-Coated Beads ...

New Material for Splitting Water ...

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy ...

Large Outdoor Study Shows Biodiversity Improves Stability of Algal Biofuel Systems ...

SLAC, Stanford Scientists Discover How a Hardy Microbe's Crystalline Shell Helps it Reel in Food ...

Perspectives on 10 Years of Discovery With Fermi ...

Critical plant gene takes unexpected detour that could boost biofuel yields ...

How Microgrids Could Boost Resilience in New Orleans ...

TNT could be headed for retirement after 116 years on the job ...

Zili Wu: Beating plants at photosynthetic step with help from catalysts ...

NIF Experiments Blast Previous Record and Double Fusion Yield ...

Training the next generation of entrepreneurs ...

Seawater yields first grams of yellowcake ...

Carlex Glass America licenses ORNL superhydrophobic coatings for automotive applications ...

PNNL Technology Clears Way for Ethanol-Derived Jet Fuel ...

Experiments at Berkeley Lab Help Trace Interstellar Dust Back to Solar System's Formation ...

Designing a better superconductor with geometric frustration ...

Robust MOF Material Exhibits Selective, Fully Reversible and Repeatable Capture of Toxic Atmospheric Gas ...

Diamond Dust Shimmering Around Distant Stars ...

Simulations of Magnetically Confined Plasmas Reveal a Self-Regulating Stabilizing Mechanism ...

ORNL Launches Summit Supercomputer ...

Non-Crystal Clarity: Scientists Find Ordered Magnetic Patterns in Disordered Magnetic Material ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Reproducibility Matters

An international team reported on the results of a large-scale field study to identify the core microbial community for the maize rhizosphere. The work partially replicates earlier trials to identify soil microbes that colonize plants and which can be associated with particular traits.

Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons

Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.

Separate But Together: Ultrathin Membrane Both Isolates and Couples Living and Non-Living Catalysts

Bioelectrochemical systems combine the best of both worlds - microbial cells with inorganic materials - to make fuels and other energy-rich chemicals with unrivaled efficiency. Yet technical difficulties have kept them impractical anywhere but in a lab. Now researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have developed a novel nanoscale membrane that could address these issues and pave the way for commercial scale-up.

Engineer Creates New Design for Ultra-Thin Capacitive Sensors

As part of ongoing acoustic research at Binghamton University, State University at New York Distinguished Professor Ron Miles has created a workable sensor with the least possible resistance to motion.

'Workhorse' Lithium Battery Could Be More Powerful Thanks to New Design

Cornell University chemical engineering professor Lynden Archer believes there needs to be a battery technology "revolution" - and thinks that his lab has fired one of the first shots.

Predicting Magnetic Explosions: From Plasma Current Sheet Disruption to Fast Magnetic Reconnection

Supercomputer simulations and theoretical analysis shed new light on when and how fast reconnection occurs.

Is Nature Exclusively Left Handed? Using Chilled Atoms to Find Out

Elegant techniques of trapping and polarizing atoms open vistas for beta-decay tests of fundamental symmetries, key to understanding the most basic forces and particles constituting our universe.

Forever Young Catalyst Reduces Diesel Emissions

Atom probe tomography reveals key explanations for stable performance over a cutting-edge diesel-exhaust catalyst's lifetime.

Sense Like a Shark: Saltwater-Submersible Films

A nickelate thin film senses electric field changes analogous to the electroreception sensing organ in sharks, which detects the bioelectric fields of prey.

Enhanced Detection of Nuclear Events, Thanks to Deep Learning

Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory are exploring deep learning to interpret data related to national security, the environment, the cosmos, and breast cancer. In one project a deep neural network is interpreting data about nuclear events as well as - sometimes better than - today's best automated methods or human experts.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Lawrence Livermore-Developed Petawatt Laser System Fully Integrated at Eli Beamlines

After evaluation by an international peer review group, the L3-HAPLS advanced petawatt laser system has been declared fully integrated and operational at the ELI Beamlines Research Center in Dolni Břežany, Czech Republic. The group assessed the laser performance, determined that all performance parameters have been successfully met - capable of reaching the 1 petawatt, 10 hertz (Hz) design specification - and that the system is ready for integration with the experimental systems and first experiments.

Stealth Mark Licenses ORNL Invisible Micro-Taggant for Anticounterfeiting Applications

StealthCo, Inc., an Oak Ridge, Tenn.-based firm doing business as Stealth Mark, has exclusively licensed an invisible micro-taggant from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The anticounterfeiting technology features a novel materials coding system that uses an infrared marker for identification.

ORNL's Summit Supercomputer Named World's Fastest

The US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory is once again officially home to the fastest supercomputer in the world, according to the TOP500 List, a semiannual ranking of the world's fastest computing systems.

Three Researchers Affiliated with Jefferson Lab Receive DOE Early Career Awards

Three young scientists affiliated with Jefferson Lab win grants to support research for building better accelerators and for using Jefferson Lab's recently upgraded accelerator and supercomputers to suss out new information about subatomic particles.

Department of Energy Selects 84 Scientists to Receive Early Career Research Program Funding

The Department of Energy (DOE) has selected 84 scientists from across the nation - including 30 from DOE's national laboratories and 54 from U.S. universities - to receive significant funding for research as part of the DOE Office of Science's Early Career Research Program.

Three Argonne Scientists Receive DOE Early Career Awards

Three Argonne researchers have earned the DOE's 2018 Early Career Research Program awards.

Four SLAC Scientists Awarded Prestigious DOE Early Career Research Grants

Four scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory will receive Early Career Research Program awards for research that's developing new ways to study fundamental particles with machine learning and study nanoscale objects and quantum materials with powerful X-ray laser beams.

PPPL Physicists Aim to Unlock Mysteries of Fusion with Early Career Research Awards

Article describes PPPL winner of DOE Early Career Awards.

Ames Laboratory's Ke Earns DOE Early Career Research Award

Ames Laboratory scientist Liqin Ke is one of 30 scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) national laboratories to be selected for funding as part of the DOE's Early Career Research Program.

6 Berkeley Lab Researchers Receive DOE Early Career Research Awards

Six scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Science to receive significant funding for research through its Early Career Research Program.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons

Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.

Predicting Magnetic Explosions: From Plasma Current Sheet Disruption to Fast Magnetic Reconnection

Supercomputer simulations and theoretical analysis shed new light on when and how fast reconnection occurs.

Is Nature Exclusively Left Handed? Using Chilled Atoms to Find Out

Elegant techniques of trapping and polarizing atoms open vistas for beta-decay tests of fundamental symmetries, key to understanding the most basic forces and particles constituting our universe.

As Future Batteries, Hybrid Supercapacitors Are Super-Charged

A new supercapacitor could be a competitive alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

Forever Young Catalyst Reduces Diesel Emissions

Atom probe tomography reveals key explanations for stable performance over a cutting-edge diesel-exhaust catalyst's lifetime.

Sense Like a Shark: Saltwater-Submersible Films

A nickelate thin film senses electric field changes analogous to the electroreception sensing organ in sharks, which detects the bioelectric fields of prey.

A Bit of Quantum Logic--What Did the Atom Say to the Quantum Dot?

Let's talk! Scientists demonstrate coherent coupling between a quantum dot and a donor atom in silicon, vital for moving information inside quantum computers.

New Tech Uses Isomeric Beams to Study How and Where the Galaxy Makes One of Its Most Common Elements

A new measurement using a beam of aluminum-26 prepared in a metastable state allows researchers to better understand the creation of the elements in our galaxy.

Simulations of Magnetically Confined Plasmas Reveal a Self-Regulating Stabilizing Mechanism

A mysterious mechanism that prevents instabilities may be similar to the process that maintains the Earth's magnetic field.

Seeing All the Colors of the Plasma Wind

2-D velocity imaging helps fusion researchers understand the role of ion winds (aka flows) in the boundary of tokamak plasmas.


Spotlight

Monday June 18, 2018, 09:55 AM

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Friday June 15, 2018, 10:00 AM

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday June 07, 2018, 03:05 PM

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Monday May 07, 2018, 10:30 AM

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday May 02, 2018, 04:05 PM

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Thursday April 12, 2018, 07:05 PM

The Race for Young Scientific Minds

Argonne National Laboratory

Wednesday March 14, 2018, 02:05 PM

Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday February 15, 2018, 12:05 PM

Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Friday February 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities

California State University, Channel Islands

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday December 20, 2017, 01:05 PM

Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Monday December 18, 2017, 01:05 PM

The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday December 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215