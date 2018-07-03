- 2018-07-17 10:05:22
- Article ID: 697499
Two Stony Brook Researchers Receive Energy Frontier Research Center Awards Totaling $21.75M
STONY BROOK, NY, July 17, 2018 – Stony Brook University received notification from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that two proposals directed by SBU faculty to expand or develop Energy Frontier Research Centers (EFRCs) designed to accelerate scientific breakthroughs needed to strengthen U.S. economic leadership and energy security will receive funding totaling $21.75 million. The two Stony Brook EFRCs are the Center for Mesoscale Transport Properties (m2M), led by renowned energy storage researcher, Esther Takeuchi, PhD, which will receive a four-year $12 million grant for the existing center; and the creation of a new EFRC, A Next Generation Synthesis Center (GENESIS) led by John Parise, PhD, which will receive a four-year $9.75 million grant.
The awards are part of the DOE’s announcement of $100 million to fund 42 EFRCs; Stony Brook University is one of only three universities to receive funding for two EFRCs. The two EFRC awards will also receive $1.75 million in New York State matching funds: New York Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR) of the Empire State Development will fund both m2M and GENESIS, and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) will provide additional funds to m2M. Also, another $1.7 million for both EFRC awards has been committed through institutional support.
“Finding new ways to harness and use energy more efficiently remains a global concern, and only through research will the momentum of new energy technologies grow,” said Samuel L. Stanley Jr., MD, President of Stony Brook University. “Stony Brook University is proud to be a leader on the advanced energy stage, and it is a great testament to Esther Takeuchi and John Parise that the Department of Energy renewed and selected their respective proposals. This work will transform energy storage technology and materials, and contribute to the solutions that will address the most pressing issue our world is facing right now: climate change.”
The Stony Brook m2M originally began operations on August 1, 2014, and is housed at the University’s New York State Center of Excellence in the Advanced Energy Center in Stony Brook’s Research and Development Park.
“Universities have a unique role to play in pursuing fundamental research that addresses our world’s most challenging and imminent problems,” said SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson. “Congratulations to Stony Brook University and its world-class researchers on the Energy Frontier Research Centers awards. Clearly, energy and sustainability is a SUNY strength as recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy.”
According to Takeuchi, the William and Jane Knapp Endowed Chair in Energy and the Environment, a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry in the College of Arts & Sciences and in Materials Science and Chemical Engineering in the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Stony Brook University, and Chief Scientist of the Energy Sciences Directorate at Brookhaven National Laboratory, the Stony Brook-led m2M will further conduct basic science research to advance and enable the deliberate design of materials and components to achieve higher performing, longer life, and safer energy storage systems, including batteries.
The challenge that research team will face to advance the m2M on a fundamental level is combining high capacity and high power. Normally one can be had at the expense of the other. On a practical level, this would mean that it would be possible to have batteries that enable driving a long distance in a car for example, while still allowing fast acceleration. The combination would also pave the way toward reducing overall cost of the battery as often batteries are over designed to compensate for their limitations.
“This funding allows us to investigate the fundamental science that governs the function of batteries,” said Takeuchi. “We aim to understand and then control the electron and ion transport within the batteries toward achieving the long elusive goal of combining high power and high energy content in one battery system.”
According to Parise, a SUNY Distinguished Professor in the Department of Geosciences in the College of Arts & Sciences at Stony Brook and a chemist in Brookhaven Lab’s Energy and Photon Sciences Directorate, the GENESIS Center develops a new paradigm by integrating advanced in situ diagnostics and data science tools to interrogate, predict, and control the pathways that govern synthesis and lead to new materials. In the short-term, GENESIS will harness the power of modern radiation sources, such as NSLS-II, along with computing and data mining strategies, to map the pathways taken by solid state reactions. By populating this reaction space sufficiently, machine learning will enable researchers to design new materials and the most productive reaction pathways needed to realize them. Longer term GENESIS-developed AI tools will allow prediction of totally new synthesis routes for target materials.
“Our ability to solve energy problems—such as the production, conversion and storage of energy—depends wholly on our ability to synthesize a new generation of materials that surpass those currently in use,” said Parise. “This award enables us to push that goal forward to develop new and better materials.
“Despite our present sophisticated understanding of the chemistry and physics of solids, actually making a new solid state material often remains an intuition-guided, slow and iterative process. Ingredients are placed in a reactor, the ingredients are ‘cooked’ and then we ‘look’ at the products to see if they are what is required,” he explains. “This ‘cook-and-look’ process remains the mainstay of materials research and development and can take months to years. We need an improved approach to dramatically accelerate new materials synthesis. GENESIS, a next generation materials synthesis center, provides this new approach.”
“These two awards from the Department of Energy exemplify Stony Brook’s leadership role in energy research in service of our nation,” said Richard Reeder, PhD, Vice President for Research at Stony Brook. “These most recent successes underscore the importance of our investment in the Office of Proposal Development, led by Dr. Nina Maung, whose team supported the new proposal awarded to Professor Parise.”
In all, the DOE announced $100 million in awards for 42 centers, selected from 100 proposals; 9 were renewals; 22 new awards.
###
m2M Center: Description
The Center will focus on mesoscale transport properties in complex systems. The EFRC mission will be to acquire fundamental knowledge about the ion and electron transport to enable high power, high energy content battery systems.
GENESIS: Description
The GENESIS Center develops a new paradigm for synthesis that accelerates the discovery of functional materials by integrating advanced in situ diagnostics and data science tools to interrogate, predict and control the pathways that govern synthesis and lead to new materials.
Project Description: GENESIS pioneers new combinations of experimental and computational approaches to materials synthesis and discovery that will transform how we search for new functional materials. We resolve synthesis pathways experimentally to interrogate how the composition, structure, and heterogeneity of multi-component reactive system evolve following a free energy pathway. Developments of in-situ diagnostics for synthesis are leveraged to build a fundamental understanding of the interplay between synthesis conditions, reaction pathways, and material products over Å-to-mm length scales. The results for the basis for machine learning, ultimately enabling de novo prediction and adaptive control of synthesis routes.
Potential Impact of the Project: Our ability to deliver breakthrough energy technologies is predicated on our ability to both identify and synthesize the new functional materials. Computational approaches can now identify a library of potential materials; however, synthesisand physical realization of these new predicted materials remains a critical limit. The GENESIS approach eliminates this bottleneck by exploiting advanced operando diagnostics coupled with data science tools and, thereby, accelerating the synthesis of new materials by 100-1000 times. The GENESIS effort is a critical complement to other DOE-programs. Specifically, the de novo prediction and adaptive control of synthesis routes will facilitate the realization of new materials identified within other DOE research programs, such as the EFRCs, that identify hypothetical materials through computational materials discovery, or materials that implement new design rules for higher capacity batteries and more selective catalysts. We will also produce a legacy of tools for science-based synthesis, including at DOE user facilities, so a broader community can control the synthesis of families of materials beyond those of specific interest to GENESIS.
GENESIS Participants
Professor John B. Parise, EFRC Director, Stony Brook University
Professor Simon Billinge, Columbia University
Dr. Karina Chapman, Argonne National Laboratory
Professor Peter Khalifah, Stony Brook University
Dr. Peter Chupas, Argonne National Laboratory
Dr. Eric Dooryhee, Brookhaven National Laboratory
Dr. Agenda Gu, Brookhaven National Laboratory
Dr. Ashfia Huq, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Professor Ping Liu, University of California San Diego
Professor James Neilson, Colorado State University
Dr. Kristin Persson, Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory, UC Berkeley
Professor Brian Phillips, Stony Brook University
Dr. Line Pouchard, Brookhaven National Laboratory
Professor Jack Simonson, Farmingdale State College
Dr. Gabriel Veith, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
About Stony Brook University Stony Brook University is going beyond the expectations of what today’s public universities can accomplish. Since its founding in 1957, this young university has grown to become a flagship as one of only four University Center campuses in the State University of New York (SUNY) system with more than 26,000 students and 2,600 faculty members, and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs. Our faculty have earned numerous prestigious awards, including the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize and the inaugural Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. The University offers students an elite education with an outstanding return on investment: U.S. News & World Report ranks Stony Brook among the top 50 public universities in the nation. Its membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places Stony Brook among the top 62 research institutions in North America. As part of the management team of Brookhaven National Laboratory, the University joins a prestigious group of universities that have a role in running federal R&D labs. Stony Brook University is a driving force in the region’s economy, generating nearly 60,000 jobs and an annual economic impact of more than $4.6 billion. Our state, country and world demand ambitious ideas, imaginative solutions and exceptional leadership to forge a better future for all. The students, alumni, researchers and faculty of Stony Brook University are prepared to meet this challenge.
MORE NEWS FROMStony Brook University
MEDIA CONTACT
Gregory Filiano
631 444-9343
CHANNELS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
New Cost-Effective Instrument Measures Molecular Dynamics on a Picosecond Timescale
Studying the photochemistry has shown that ultraviolet radiation can set off harmful chemical reactions in the human body and, alternatively, can provide "photo-protection" by dispersing extra energy. To better understand the dynamics of these photochemical processes, a group of scientists irradiated the RNA base uracil with ultraviolet light and documented its behavior on a picosecond timescale. They discuss their work this week in The Journal of Chemical Physics.
Exploding Waves from Colliding Dissipative Pulses
The interaction of traveling waves in dissipative systems, physical systems driven by energy dissipation, can yield unexpected and sometimes chaotic results. These waves, known as dissipative pulses are driving experimental studies in a variety of areas that involve matter and energy flows. In the journal Chaos, researchers discuss their work studying collisions between three types of DSs to determine what happens when these traveling waves interact.
Theorists Publish Highest-Precision Prediction of Muon Magnetic Anomaly
UPTON, NY--Theoretical physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Brookhaven National Laboratory and their collaborators have just released the most precise prediction of how subatomic particles called muons--heavy cousins of electrons--"wobble" off their path in a powerful magnetic field.
How Gold Nanoparticles Could Improve Solar Energy Storage
Star-shaped gold nanoparticles, coated with a semiconductor, can produce hydrogen from water over four times more efficiently than other methods - opening the door to improved storage of solar energy and other advances that could boost renewable energy use and combat climate change, according to Rutgers University-New Brunswick researchers.
National Ignition Facility Sets New Energy Record
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility (NIF) laser system has set a new record, firing 2.15 megajoules (MJ) of energy to its target chamber - a 15 percent improvement over NIF's design specification of 1.8 MJ, and more than 10 percent higher than the previous 1.9 MJ energy record set in March 2012. Increasing NIF's energy limit will expand the parameter space for stockpile stewardship experiments and provide a significant boost to the pursuit of ignition.
Generating Electrical Power From Waste Heat
Researchers from Sandia National Laboratories have developed a tiny silicon-based device that can harness what was previously called waste heat and turn it into DC power.
Extracting Signals of Elusive Particles from Giant Chambers Filled with Liquefied Argon
In two new papers, the MicroBooNE collaboration describes how they use this detector to pick up the telltale signs of neutrinos. The papers include details of the signal processing algorithms that are critical to accurately reconstruct neutrinos' subtle interactions with atoms in the detector.
SLAC's Ultra-High-Speed 'Electron Camera' Catches Molecules at a Crossroads
An extremely fast "electron camera" at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has produced the most detailed atomic movie of the decisive point where molecules hit by light can either stay intact or break apart. The results could lead to a better understanding of how molecules respond to light in processes that are crucial for life, like photosynthesis and vision, or that are potentially harmful, such as DNA damage from ultraviolet light.
Merging Antenna and Electronics Boosts Energy and Spectrum Efficiency
By integrating the design of antenna and electronics, researchers have boosted the energy and spectrum efficiency for a new class of millimeter wave transmitters, allowing improved modulation and reduced generation of waste heat. The result could be longer talk time and higher data rates in millimeter wave wireless communication devices for future 5G applications.
New Experimental Results from the Largest and Most Sophisticated Stellerator
An international team is running tests on the largest and most sophisticated stellerator, the Wendelstein 7-X fusion experiment. This complex machine is housed at the Max-Planck-Institute of Plasma Physics, and researchers are analyzing data from the first experiment campaign that took place in 2016, hoping to understand the science of fusion reactors. In a new report in Physics of Plasma, the scientists recount the first detailed characterization of plasma turbulence at the outer edge of the stellerator.
Two Stony Brook Researchers Receive Energy Frontier Research Center Awards Totaling $21.75M
Stony Brook University received notification from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that two proposals directed by SBU faculty to expand or develop Energy Frontier Research Centers (EFRCs) designed to accelerate scientific breakthroughs needed to strengthen U.S. economic leadership and energy security will receive funding totaling $21.75 million. The two Stony Brook EFRCs are the Center for Mesoscale Transport Properties (m2M), led by renowned energy storage researcher, Esther Takeuchi, PhD, which will receive a four-year $12 million grant for the existing center; and the creation of a new EFRC, A Next Generation Synthesis Center (GENESIS) led by John Parise, PhD, which will receive a four-year $9.75 million grant.
Seth Davidovits Wins 2018 Marshall N. Rosenbluth Dissertation Award
Article describes dissertation award won by Seth Davidovits.
DOE Launches New Lab Partnering Service
The U.S. Department of Energy officially launched the Lab Partnering Service (LPS), an on-line, single access point platform for investors, innovators, and institutions to identify, locate, and obtain information from DOE's 17 national laboratories.
Department of Energy Announces $75 Million for High Energy Physics Research
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $75 million in funding for 77 university research awards on a range of topics in high energy physics to advance knowledge of how the universe works at its most fundamental level.
Thesis Prize Winner's Calculations Characterize Neutrino Interactions
Alessandro Baroni is helping demystify one of the most mysterious particles. His work is contributing to our understanding of neutrinos, and it has earned him the 2017 Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize for work performed on a thesis related to research at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
10 Questions for Steven Cowley, New Director of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Steven Cowley, a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy, became the seventh Director of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPon July 1 and will be Princeton professor of astrophysical sciences on September 1.
Ames Laboratory to lead new Center for Advancement of Topological Semimetals
Ames Laboratory will receive $10.75 million over four yearrs for a new Center for Advancement of Topological Semimetals as one of the Department of Energy's Energy Frontier Research Centers.
DOE Awards $100 Million for Energy Frontier Research Centers
U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced $100 million in funding for 42 Energy Frontier Research Centers (EFRCs) to accelerate the scientific breakthroughs needed to strengthen U.S. economic leadership and energy security.
Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Best-selling science fiction author Andy Weir visited Argonne to give a series of standing-room-only talks, inspiring students and scientists alike.
United States and Italy Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Sterile Neutrino Research
Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Energy and the Italian Embassy, on behalf of the Italian Ministry of Education, Universities and Research, signed an agreement for collaboration on research with the international Short-Baseline Neutrino (SBN) program hosted at DOE's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
Predicting Magnetic Explosions: From Plasma Current Sheet Disruption to Fast Magnetic Reconnection
Supercomputer simulations and theoretical analysis shed new light on when and how fast reconnection occurs.
Is Nature Exclusively Left Handed? Using Chilled Atoms to Find Out
Elegant techniques of trapping and polarizing atoms open vistas for beta-decay tests of fundamental symmetries, key to understanding the most basic forces and particles constituting our universe.
As Future Batteries, Hybrid Supercapacitors Are Super-Charged
A new supercapacitor could be a competitive alternative to lithium-ion batteries.
Forever Young Catalyst Reduces Diesel Emissions
Atom probe tomography reveals key explanations for stable performance over a cutting-edge diesel-exhaust catalyst's lifetime.
Sense Like a Shark: Saltwater-Submersible Films
A nickelate thin film senses electric field changes analogous to the electroreception sensing organ in sharks, which detects the bioelectric fields of prey.
A Bit of Quantum Logic--What Did the Atom Say to the Quantum Dot?
Let's talk! Scientists demonstrate coherent coupling between a quantum dot and a donor atom in silicon, vital for moving information inside quantum computers.
New Tech Uses Isomeric Beams to Study How and Where the Galaxy Makes One of Its Most Common Elements
A new measurement using a beam of aluminum-26 prepared in a metastable state allows researchers to better understand the creation of the elements in our galaxy.
Simulations of Magnetically Confined Plasmas Reveal a Self-Regulating Stabilizing Mechanism
A mysterious mechanism that prevents instabilities may be similar to the process that maintains the Earth's magnetic field.
Seeing All the Colors of the Plasma Wind
2-D velocity imaging helps fusion researchers understand the role of ion winds (aka flows) in the boundary of tokamak plasmas.
Spotlight
2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir
Argonne National Laboratory
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
University of Washington
Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)
Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
Showing results0-4 Of 2215