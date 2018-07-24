- 2018-07-24 14:45:42
- Article ID: 697857
Statement by Brookhaven Lab, Jefferson Lab, and the Electron-Ion Collider Users Community on National Academy of Sciences Electron-Ion Collider Report
By Peter Genzer
NOTE: The following statement is being issued by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory and Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility—along with the Electron-Ion Collider User Group—in response to a report issued today by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on the scientific case for a U.S.-based Electron-Ion Collider (EIC). Brookhaven and Jefferson Lab scientists are part of the vibrant community that has come together to tackle the scientific and technological challenges of designing and building a U.S.-based EIC, drawing on the expertise and existing infrastructure at the two labs.
Statement by Brookhaven Lab, Jefferson Lab, and the Electron-Ion Collider Users Community on National Academy of Sciences Electron-Ion Collider Report
On July 24, 2018, a National Academy of Sciences (NAS) committee issued a report of its findings and conclusions related to the science case for a future U.S.-based Electron-Ion Collider (EIC) and the opportunities it would offer the worldwide nuclear physics community.
The committee’s report—commissioned by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)—comes after 14 months of deliberation and meetings held across the U.S. to gather input from the nuclear science community. The report’s conclusions include the following:
- The committee concludes that the science questions regarding the building blocks of matter are compelling and that an EIC is essential to answering these questions.
- The answers to these fundamental questions about the nature of the atoms will also have implications for particle physics and astrophysics and possibly other fields.
- Because an EIC will require significant advances and innovations in accelerator technologies, the impact of constructing an EIC will affect all accelerator-based sciences.
- In summary, the committee concludes that an EIC is timely and has the support of the nuclear science community. The science that it will achieve is unique and world leading and will ensure global U.S. leadership in nuclear science as well as in the accelerator science and technology of colliders.
The computers and smartphones we use every day depend on what we have learned about the atom in the last century. All information technology—and much of our economy today—relies on understanding the electromagnetic force that controls an atom’s electrons and using that knowledge to manipulate electrons in a beneficial way. Thus, unleashing the power of the electron has made modern life possible.
In the last few decades, scientists have gone beyond the periphery of the atom to begin to plumb the depths of its nucleus and discover how this knowledge can positively impact society over the next hundred years. Modern nanotechnology explores the microscopic world as small as a tenth of a billionth of a meter. Microscopic imaging of the atomic nucleus and its constituents and properties would represent a change in paradigm requiring a very intense, energetic tool that probes the microscopic world at least a million times smaller in size.
For instance, the strongest force in Nature is manifested deep inside the nucleus. The strong force holds quarks together, building protons, neutrons, and the nucleus itself. That’s why physicists want to build a new machine—the Electron-Ion Collider, or EIC—to collide electrons with nuclei and look deep inside the nucleus to reveal the role of gluons, the carriers of the strong force. Revealing the nucleus’ secrets with an EIC will help retain the U.S. global leadership position in nuclear physics for decades to come.
What we learn from an EIC will open a new frontier in physics, inspire the next generation of scientists, and has the potential to power the advanced technologies of tomorrow, benefiting health and medicine, national security, nuclear energy, radioisotope production, and the use of particle beams in industry.
In 2015, the Nuclear Science Advisory Committee (NSAC), advising DOE and the National Science Foundation (NSF), recommended an EIC in its Long Range Plan as the highest priority for new facility construction. Since the publication of the NSAC Long Range Plan, a vibrant community has come together to tackle the scientific and technological challenges of designing and building a U.S.-based EIC, drawing on the expertise and existing infrastructure at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, NY, and the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in Newport News, VA. This community of EIC scientists has been growing rapidly, and it is already more than 700 strong, representing more than 150 institutions in 29 countries on five continents. This community recently instituted the Electron Ion Collider User Group (EICUG) with a governance structure and annual meetings intended to develop and promote the scientific, technological, and educational goals and motivations for an EIC.
Just as studies of fundamental particles and forces have driven scientific, technological, and economic advances for the past century—from the discovery of the electrons that power modern life to the understanding of the structure of the cosmos—research conducted with an EIC will spark innovation and enable widespread technological advances. And building an EIC and its research program in the U.S. would strengthen and expand U.S. leadership in science and technology and stimulate economic benefits for decades to come.
We are very pleased to see the results of the NAS report. We fully support the committee’s findings and thank its members for their efforts. We look forward to DOE and NSF adopting the committee’s findings, and to working with those agencies and the worldwide nuclear physics community to make the EIC a reality.
Doon Gibbs
Director, Brookhaven National Laboratory
Stuart Henderson
Director, Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Bernd Surrow
Chair, EICUG Steering Committee
Professor of Physics, Temple University
Media Contacts:
Jefferson Lab Press Contact
https://www.jlab.org/pressroom
Lauren Hansen
Communications Manager
(757) 269-7689
lhansen@jlab.org
Brookhaven Lab Press Contact
https://www.bnl.gov/newsroom/
Pete Genzer
Manager, Media & Communications Office
(631) 344-3174
genzer@bnl.gov
EIC User Group Contact Persons:
Bernd Surrow
EIC User Group Chair
Temple University
(215) 204-7644
surrow@temple.edu
Charles Hyde
EIC User Group Deputy-Chair
Old Dominion University
(757) 683-5853
chyde@odu.edu
MORE NEWS FROMBrookhaven National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Media Contacts:
Jefferson Lab Press Contact
https://www.jlab.org/pressroom
Lauren Hansen
Communications Manager
(757) 269-7689
lhansen@jlab.org
Brookhaven Lab Press Contact
https://www.bnl.gov/newsroom/
Pete Genzer
Manager, Media & Communications Office
(631) 344-3174
genzer@bnl.gov
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Designing the Computational Architecture of the Future
Under a new research program, improved processing capabilities will enable sophisticated applications to operate more effectively in technologies like those that control unmanned aerial vehicles and the internet of things, as well as consumer electronics such as cell phones, cameras and health monitoring devices.
Liquid Microscopy Technique Reveals New Problem with Lithium-Oxygen Batteries
Using an advanced, new microscopy technique that can visualize chemical reactions occurring in liquid environments, researchers have discovered a new reason lithium-oxygen batteries -- which promise up to five times more energy than the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles and cell phones -- tend to slow down and die after just a few charge/discharge cycles.
States Boost Renewable Energy and Economic Development When Utilities Adopt Renewable Standards
A group of researchers led by Sanya Carley of Indiana University closely examined the history and evolution of state renewable portfolio standards and interviewed more than 40 experts about renewable portfolio standards implementation. The researchers' findings are newly published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Energy, in an article titled "Empirical evaluation of the stringency and design of renewable portfolio standards."
Nanocrystals Emit Light by Efficiently 'Tunneling' Electrons
Using advanced fabrication techniques, engineers at the University of California San Diego have built a nanosized device out of silver crystals that can generate light by efficiently "tunneling" electrons through a tiny barrier. The work brings plasmonics research a step closer to realizing ultra-compact light sources for high-speed, optical data processing and other on-chip applications.
Two Faces Offer Limitless Possibilities
Named for the mythical god with two faces, Janus membranes -- double-sided membranes that serve as gatekeepers between two substances -- have emerged as a material with potential industrial uses.
Relax, Just Break It
Argonne scientists and their collaborators are helping to answer long-held questions about a technologically important class of materials called relaxor ferroelectrics.
Putting Bacteria to Work
Bacteria are diverse and complex creatures that are demonstrating the ability to communicate organism-to-organism and even interact with the moods and perceptions of their hosts (human or otherwise). Scientists call this behavior "bacterial cognition," a systems biology concept that treats these microscopic creatures as beings that can behave like information processing systems.
New Computer Model Predicts How Fracturing Metallic Glass Releases Energy at the Atomic Level
Metallic glasses are an exciting research target for tantalizing applications; however, the difficulties associated with predicting how much energy these materials release when they fracture is slowing down development of metallic glass-based products. Recently, researchers developed a way of simulating to the atomic level how metallic glasses behave as they fracture. This modeling technique could improve computer-aided materials design and help researchers determine the properties of metallic glasses. The duo reports their findings in the Journal of Applied Physics.
The Relationship Between Charge Density Waves and Superconductivity? It's Complicated.
For a long time, physicists have tried to understand the relationship between a periodic pattern of conduction electrons called a charge density wave (CDW), and another quantum order, superconductivity, or zero electrical resistance, in the same material. Do they compete? Co-exist? Co-operate? Do they go their separate ways?
Splitting Water: Nanoscale Imaging Yields Key Insights
In the quest to realize artificial photosynthesis to convert sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into fuel - just as plants do - researchers need to not only identify materials to efficiently perform photoelectrochemical water splitting, but also to understand why a certain material may or may not work. Now scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have pioneered a technique that uses nanoscale imaging to understand how local, nanoscale properties can affect a material's macroscopic performance.
Fermilab Gets Ready to Upgrade Accelerator Complex for More Powerful Particle Beams
Fermilab's accelerator complex has achieved a major milestone: The U.S. Department of Energy formally approved Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory to proceed with its design of PIP-II, an accelerator upgrade project that will provide increased beam power to generate an unprecedented stream of neutrinos -- subatomic particles that could unlock our understanding of the universe -- and enable a broad program of physics research for many years to come.
JHU Project Aims to Save Millions by Reducing Solar Power Forecast Errors
Although the popularity of solar energy has surged, the unpredictability of a weather-dependent technology has kept even more people from embracing it. A new project hopes to change that by improving our ability to forecast sunshine and backup power needs.
Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced nearly $64 million in awards for advanced nuclear energy technology to DOE national laboratories, industry, and 39 U.S. universities in 29 states. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has been awarded $800,000 for analysis of nuclear power plants' accident propagation and mitigation processes.
Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
Miao Yu, associate professor in the Howard P. Isermann Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter Career Development Professor. His research focuses on developing advanced nanomaterials for energy and environmental applications.
Funding for New DOE Energy Frontier Research Center at Brookhaven Lab
UPTON, NY--The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced funding for a new Energy Frontier Research Center (EFRC) to be led by DOE's Brookhaven National Laboratory. The Brookhaven EFRC, named "Molten Salts in Extreme Environments," will focus on understanding the properties of a class of materials with potential applications in energy technologies--particularly in nuclear power.
Two Stony Brook Researchers Receive Energy Frontier Research Center Awards Totaling $21.75M
Stony Brook University received notification from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that two proposals directed by SBU faculty to expand or develop Energy Frontier Research Centers (EFRCs) designed to accelerate scientific breakthroughs needed to strengthen U.S. economic leadership and energy security will receive funding totaling $21.75 million. The two Stony Brook EFRCs are the Center for Mesoscale Transport Properties (m2M), led by renowned energy storage researcher, Esther Takeuchi, PhD, which will receive a four-year $12 million grant for the existing center; and the creation of a new EFRC, A Next Generation Synthesis Center (GENESIS) led by John Parise, PhD, which will receive a four-year $9.75 million grant.
Seth Davidovits Wins 2018 Marshall N. Rosenbluth Dissertation Award
Article describes dissertation award won by Seth Davidovits.
DOE Launches New Lab Partnering Service
The U.S. Department of Energy officially launched the Lab Partnering Service (LPS), an on-line, single access point platform for investors, innovators, and institutions to identify, locate, and obtain information from DOE's 17 national laboratories.
Department of Energy Announces $75 Million for High Energy Physics Research
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $75 million in funding for 77 university research awards on a range of topics in high energy physics to advance knowledge of how the universe works at its most fundamental level.
Thesis Prize Winner's Calculations Characterize Neutrino Interactions
Alessandro Baroni is helping demystify one of the most mysterious particles. His work is contributing to our understanding of neutrinos, and it has earned him the 2017 Jefferson Science Associates Thesis Prize for work performed on a thesis related to research at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Steering Light with Dynamic Lens-on-MEMS
Scientists add active control to design capabilities for new lightweight flat optical devices.
Sugar-Coated Sheets Selectively Target Pathogens
Researchers design self-assembling nanosheets that mimic the surface of cells.
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
Predicting Magnetic Explosions: From Plasma Current Sheet Disruption to Fast Magnetic Reconnection
Supercomputer simulations and theoretical analysis shed new light on when and how fast reconnection occurs.
Is Nature Exclusively Left Handed? Using Chilled Atoms to Find Out
Elegant techniques of trapping and polarizing atoms open vistas for beta-decay tests of fundamental symmetries, key to understanding the most basic forces and particles constituting our universe.
As Future Batteries, Hybrid Supercapacitors Are Super-Charged
A new supercapacitor could be a competitive alternative to lithium-ion batteries.
Forever Young Catalyst Reduces Diesel Emissions
Atom probe tomography reveals key explanations for stable performance over a cutting-edge diesel-exhaust catalyst's lifetime.
Sense Like a Shark: Saltwater-Submersible Films
A nickelate thin film senses electric field changes analogous to the electroreception sensing organ in sharks, which detects the bioelectric fields of prey.
A Bit of Quantum Logic--What Did the Atom Say to the Quantum Dot?
Let's talk! Scientists demonstrate coherent coupling between a quantum dot and a donor atom in silicon, vital for moving information inside quantum computers.
New Tech Uses Isomeric Beams to Study How and Where the Galaxy Makes One of Its Most Common Elements
A new measurement using a beam of aluminum-26 prepared in a metastable state allows researchers to better understand the creation of the elements in our galaxy.
Spotlight
Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir
Argonne National Laboratory
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
University of Washington
Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)
Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215