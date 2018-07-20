Chemical engineers are using the summer staple in testing methods to improve efficiency of diesel engines.

Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2018-07-26 15:40:10
  • Article ID: 698116

Engineers Use Tiki Torches in Study of Soot, Diesel Filters

  • Credit: University of Notre Dame

    Sample cores from particulate filters used in testing

Chemical engineers testing methods to improve efficiency of diesel engines while maintaining performance are getting help from a summer staple: Tiki torches.

A team of engineers at the University of Notre Dame is using the backyard torches as part of an effort to mimic the soot oxidation process in a diesel engine — when soot in diesel exhaust collects in the walls of a particulate filter and has to be burned off — according to a study recently published in Catalysts.

“This study is part of an effort over many years in which we have discovered and developed low-cost catalysts for soot oxidation that are based on silica glass,” said Paul McGinn, a co-lead author of the study and professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Notre Dame.

McGinn and co-principal investigator Changsheng Su at Cummins Inc. developed a method to coat diesel particulate filters with a silica glass, which slowly releases potassium ions. The potassium acts as a catalyst, reducing temperatures required to initiate filter regeneration — or soot oxidation — for improved efficiency.

What they needed was a simple way to simulate real-world driving conditions, including the continuous flow of soot as it passes through a diesel particulate filter.

“We could do it continuously using the Tiki torch, using the Tiki soot as a surrogate for real engine soot,” McGinn said. “Depending on the setting, you really get a lot of soot coming off of it, which is what we want.” The team constructed a sophisticated reactor equipped with soot generator and backpressure sensors, which allows them to control conditions including oxygen rates, air-to-fuel ratios and soot production per hour.

New methods of reducing soot oxidation are of particular interest to manufacturers of diesel engines. Diesel exhaust contains, among other things, soot particles and nitrogen oxides (NOx), with soot being a major contributor to global warming and a cause of breathing problems. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been working to reduce emissions from vehicles, industrial vehicles, locomotives and ships for more than a decade.

For diesel engine vehicles, the EPA requires both soot and NOx be kept below certain levels but challenges remain to reducing those emissions economically without sacrificing performance. When the engine’s operating conditions are adjusted to emit low levels of NOx, soot levels increase, and vice versa.

A standard diesel particulate filter is a ceramic cylinder with a honeycomb-style structure and porous walls. Every other channel — or opening — of the filter is closed off. As exhaust enters the filter, soot collects along the interior walls as cleaned exhaust passes through.

To burn off soot buildup along the filter walls, exhaust temperatures need to reach 600 degrees Celsius (1,112 F). “When you’re in an urban environment where you’re stopping and starting your engine, the exhaust temperature doesn’t get that hot,” McGinn said.

In some cases, fuel is used to heat up the filter and burn off the soot — a process called active regeneration — which delivers a hit the vehicle’s fuel mileage and requires substantial noble metal (such as platinum) usage.

“Everyone is looking for a low-cost way to get the temperature down,” McGinn said. “In our case, we’ve developed an inexpensive glass coating that’s one to two microns thick and apply it to the diesel particulate filters. The glass delivers a potassium catalyst slowly over 150,000 miles of driving and allows for what’s called passive regeneration. So when you’re out on the highway at high speed, the exhaust temperature gets high enough to burn off soot buildup continuously.”

With Tiki torches providing the soot buildup needed for testing, McGinn said his team will look at how to further tailor the glass composition to also reduce NOx.

Additional co-authors of the study include Yujun Wang and Ashok Kumar at Cummins Inc.

The Notre Dame Integrated Imaging Facility, Tenneco Inc. and Cummins Inc. funded the study.

MORE NEWS FROM

University of Notre Dame
MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica Sieff
Assistant director of media relations
574-631-3933
jsieff@nd.edu

CHANNELS
Automotive, Energy, Engineering, Chemistry, DOE Science News, All Journal News
CITATIONS

﻿Catalysts

KEYWORDS

diesel engine, Efficiency, soot, soot oxidation

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

A Supercool Component for a Next-Generation Dark Matter Experiment

Tin Type ...

Engineers Use Tiki Torches in Study of Soot, Diesel Filters ...

Pictures of Success in 3-D Printing ...

Quantum Computing: Learning to Speak a Whole New Technology ...

Newest Supercomputer to Help Develop Fusion Energy in International Device ...

ORNL develops new capability to evaluate human-driven change in Eastern U.S. streams ...

A Catalytic Support Material Takes a Leading Role ...

Vibrations at an Exceptional Point ...

Remembering Berkeley Lab's First Electrical Engineer: William R. 'Bill' Baker ...

Berkeley Lab-Developed Digital Library is a Game Changer for Environmental Research ...

Designing the Computational Architecture of the Future ...

Nanocrystals Emit Light by Efficiently 'Tunneling' Electrons ...

Two Faces Offer Limitless Possibilities ...

Relax, Just Break It ...

Steering Light with Dynamic Lens-on-MEMS ...

Putting Bacteria to Work ...

New Computer Model Predicts How Fracturing Metallic Glass Releases Energy at the Atomic Level ...

Sugar-Coated Sheets Selectively Target Pathogens ...

Splitting Water: Nanoscale Imaging Yields Key Insights ...

Feeding Plants to This Algae Could Fuel Your Car ...

No More Zigzags: Scientists Uncover Mechanism That Stabilizes Fusion Plasmas ...

Oleo Sponge Successful in Real-World Conditions Off California Coast ...

A Supercool Component for a Next-Generation Dark Matter Experiment ...

Brixon, Inc. licenses ORNL's innovative sensor technology for security applications ...

Solutions to Water Challenges Reside at the Interface ...

Four Ways the Electric System Can Better Integrate Microgrids ...

Chang-Hong Yu: Running a Physics Marathon ...

Theorists Publish Highest-Precision Prediction of Muon Magnetic Anomaly ...

Slippery When Dry ...

How to Fit a Planet Inside a Computer: Developing the Energy Exascale Earth System Model ...

How Gold Nanoparticles Could Improve Solar Energy Storage ...

Q&A: Berkeley Lab's Spencer Klein Talks About IceCube Then and Now, and What's Next ...

Wall of Sound ...

National Ignition Facility Sets New Energy Record ...

Advances in plasma and fusion science are described in Quest, PPPL's research magazine ...

PPPL diagnostic is key to world record of German fusion experiment ...

Berkeley Lab Team Wins Data-Driven Scavenger Hunt for Simulated Nuclear Materials ...

Generating Electrical Power From Waste Heat ...

Electrons Slowing Down at Critical Moments ...

Meet Claire Lee: Particle Physicist and Non-Traditional Science Communicator ...

Extracting Signals of Elusive Particles from Giant Chambers Filled with Liquefied Argon ...

SLAC's Ultra-High-Speed 'Electron Camera' Catches Molecules at a Crossroads ...

Merging Antenna and Electronics Boosts Energy and Spectrum Efficiency ...

Radiokrypton Dating Plumbs Mysteries of Water Aquifers ...

Smarter, Safer Bridges with Sandia Sensors ...

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape' ...

Dept. of Energy taps Argonne to lead effort focused on advanced materials for energy-water systems ...

X-Ray Experiment Confirms Theoretical Model for Making New Materials ...

Diesel Doesn't Float This Boat ...

Adding an Inert Polymer to Plastic Solar Cells Enables High Efficiency and Easy Production ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Tin Type

Argonne researchers find that tin is a silicon-friendly alternative for production of solid-state memory components.

Engineers Use Tiki Torches in Study of Soot, Diesel Filters

Chemical engineers are using the summer staple in testing methods to improve efficiency of diesel engines.

Pictures of Success in 3-D Printing

The better we understand additive manufacturing -- or 3-D printing, the more likely it may revolutionize manufacturing. A recent Argonne paper spots possible ways to reduce powder "spattering," which can result in defects. This new information could help businesses in many industries.

Black Holes Really Just Ever-Growing Balls of String, Researchers Say

Black holes aren't surrounded by a burning ring of fire after all, suggests new research.

Quantum Computing: Learning to Speak a Whole New Technology

Quantum computers work in a fundamentally different way than classical computers. Computer scientists need to start from scratch when creating algorithms for them to run. Three teams from the Department of Energy's laboratories are developing the foundations for new computer languages and programs.

Unusual Rare Earth Compound Opens Doorway to New Class of Functional Materials

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have discovered an earlier unknown discontinuous magnetoelastic transition in a rare-earth intermetallic. The mechanism of the material's changing magnetic state is so unusual, it provides new possibilities for discovery of similar materials.

And then there was (more) light: Researchers boost performance quality of perovskites

In a paper published online this spring in the journal Nature Photonics, scientists at the University of Washington report that a prototype semiconductor thin-film has performed even better than today's best solar cell materials at emitting light.

ORNL develops new capability to evaluate human-driven change in Eastern U.S. streams

A stream classification system developed by researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory can help assess physical changes to United States streams and rivers from human influences and aid in more effective management of water resources.

A Catalytic Support Material Takes a Leading Role

Chemists at Argonne and Ames national laboratories have spotted an important and unexpected reaction mechanism -- called redox behavior -- in some catalyst support materials that are commonly used in the chemical industry.

Vibrations at an Exceptional Point

A team of international researchers led by engineers at Washington University has developed a way to use a light field to trigger a mechanical movement that will generate an acoustic wave.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Department of Energy Announces $30 Million for "Ultrafast" Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced funding for research that will take advantage of new and emerging capabilities to probe materials and chemical processes at time scales of a quadrillionth of a second or less.

University of Minnesota-Based Center Awarded $12 Million to Continue Energy Materials Research

The University of Minnesota announced today that it has received a $12 million grant over four years from the U.S. Department of Energy to continue leading the discovery of a new class of materials used in energy research.

Fermilab Gets Ready to Upgrade Accelerator Complex for More Powerful Particle Beams

Fermilab's accelerator complex has achieved a major milestone: The U.S. Department of Energy formally approved Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory to proceed with its design of PIP-II, an accelerator upgrade project that will provide increased beam power to generate an unprecedented stream of neutrinos -- subatomic particles that could unlock our understanding of the universe -- and enable a broad program of physics research for many years to come.

JHU Project Aims to Save Millions by Reducing Solar Power Forecast Errors

Although the popularity of solar energy has surged, the unpredictability of a weather-dependent technology has kept even more people from embracing it. A new project hopes to change that by improving our ability to forecast sunshine and backup power needs.

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced nearly $64 million in awards for advanced nuclear energy technology to DOE national laboratories, industry, and 39 U.S. universities in 29 states. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has been awarded $800,000 for analysis of nuclear power plants' accident propagation and mitigation processes.

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor

Miao Yu, associate professor in the Howard P. Isermann Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter Career Development Professor. His research focuses on developing advanced nanomaterials for energy and environmental applications.

Funding for New DOE Energy Frontier Research Center at Brookhaven Lab

UPTON, NY--The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced funding for a new Energy Frontier Research Center (EFRC) to be led by DOE's Brookhaven National Laboratory. The Brookhaven EFRC, named "Molten Salts in Extreme Environments," will focus on understanding the properties of a class of materials with potential applications in energy technologies--particularly in nuclear power.

Two Stony Brook Researchers Receive Energy Frontier Research Center Awards Totaling $21.75M

Stony Brook University received notification from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that two proposals directed by SBU faculty to expand or develop Energy Frontier Research Centers (EFRCs) designed to accelerate scientific breakthroughs needed to strengthen U.S. economic leadership and energy security will receive funding totaling $21.75 million. The two Stony Brook EFRCs are the Center for Mesoscale Transport Properties (m2M), led by renowned energy storage researcher, Esther Takeuchi, PhD, which will receive a four-year $12 million grant for the existing center; and the creation of a new EFRC, A Next Generation Synthesis Center (GENESIS) led by John Parise, PhD, which will receive a four-year $9.75 million grant.

Seth Davidovits Wins 2018 Marshall N. Rosenbluth Dissertation Award

Article describes dissertation award won by Seth Davidovits.

DOE Launches New Lab Partnering Service

The U.S. Department of Energy officially launched the Lab Partnering Service (LPS), an on-line, single access point platform for investors, innovators, and institutions to identify, locate, and obtain information from DOE's 17 national laboratories.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Steering Light with Dynamic Lens-on-MEMS

Scientists add active control to design capabilities for new lightweight flat optical devices.

Sugar-Coated Sheets Selectively Target Pathogens

Researchers design self-assembling nanosheets that mimic the surface of cells.

Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons

Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.

Predicting Magnetic Explosions: From Plasma Current Sheet Disruption to Fast Magnetic Reconnection

Supercomputer simulations and theoretical analysis shed new light on when and how fast reconnection occurs.

Is Nature Exclusively Left Handed? Using Chilled Atoms to Find Out

Elegant techniques of trapping and polarizing atoms open vistas for beta-decay tests of fundamental symmetries, key to understanding the most basic forces and particles constituting our universe.

As Future Batteries, Hybrid Supercapacitors Are Super-Charged

A new supercapacitor could be a competitive alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

Forever Young Catalyst Reduces Diesel Emissions

Atom probe tomography reveals key explanations for stable performance over a cutting-edge diesel-exhaust catalyst's lifetime.

Sense Like a Shark: Saltwater-Submersible Films

A nickelate thin film senses electric field changes analogous to the electroreception sensing organ in sharks, which detects the bioelectric fields of prey.

A Bit of Quantum Logic--What Did the Atom Say to the Quantum Dot?

Let's talk! Scientists demonstrate coherent coupling between a quantum dot and a donor atom in silicon, vital for moving information inside quantum computers.

New Tech Uses Isomeric Beams to Study How and Where the Galaxy Makes One of Its Most Common Elements

A new measurement using a beam of aluminum-26 prepared in a metastable state allows researchers to better understand the creation of the elements in our galaxy.


Spotlight

Friday July 20, 2018, 03:00 PM

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday July 19, 2018, 05:00 PM

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday July 03, 2018, 11:05 AM

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Monday July 02, 2018, 12:00 PM

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Friday June 29, 2018, 06:05 PM

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday June 28, 2018, 06:05 PM

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Monday June 18, 2018, 09:55 AM

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Friday June 15, 2018, 10:00 AM

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday June 07, 2018, 03:05 PM

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Monday May 07, 2018, 10:30 AM

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday May 02, 2018, 04:05 PM

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Thursday April 12, 2018, 07:05 PM

The Race for Young Scientific Minds

Argonne National Laboratory

Wednesday March 14, 2018, 02:05 PM

Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday February 15, 2018, 12:05 PM

Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Friday February 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities

California State University, Channel Islands

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday December 20, 2017, 01:05 PM

Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Monday December 18, 2017, 01:05 PM

The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday December 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215