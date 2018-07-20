- 2018-07-30 09:05:26
- Article ID: 698212
Software Framework Designed to Accelerate Drug Discovery Wins IEEE International Scalable Computing Challenge
The framework could revolutionize drug design by supporting accurate and rapid calculations of how strongly compounds bind to target molecules
This year’s winner, “Enabling Trade-off Between Accuracy and Computational Cost: Adaptive Algorithms to Reduce Time to Clinical Insight,” is the result of a collaboration between chemists and computational and computer scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, Rutgers University, and University College London. The team members were honored at the 18th IEEE/Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) International Symposium on Cluster, Cloud and Grid Computing held in Washington, DC, from May 1 to 4.
“We developed a numerical computation methodology for accurately and rapidly evaluating the efficacy of different drug candidates,” said team member Shantenu Jha, chair of the Center for Data-Driven Discovery, part of Brookhaven Lab’s Computational Science Initiative. “Though we have not yet applied this methodology to design a new drug, we demonstrated that it could work at the large scales involved in the drug discovery process.”
Drug discovery is kind of like designing a key to fit a lock. In order for a drug to be effective at treating a particular disease, it must tightly bind to a molecule—usually a protein—that is associated with that disease. Only then can the drug activate or inhibit the function of the target molecule. Researchers may screen 10,000 or more molecular compounds before finding any that have the desired biological activity. But these “lead” compounds often lack the potency, selectivity, or stability needed to become a drug. By modifying the chemical structure of these leads, researchers can design compounds with the appropriate drug-like properties. The designed drug candidates then move along the development pipeline to the preclinical testing stage. Of these candidates, only a small fraction enters the clinical trial phase, and only one ends up becoming an approved drug for patient use. Bringing a new drug to the market can take a decade or longer and cost billions of dollars.
Overcoming drug design bottlenecks through computational science
Recent advances in technology and knowledge have resulted in a new era of drug discovery—one that could significantly reduce the time and expense of the drug development process. Improvements in our understanding of the 3D crystal structures of biological molecules and increases in computing power are making it possible to use computational methods to predict drug-target interactions.
In particular, a computer simulation technique called molecular dynamics has shown promise in accurately predicting the strength with which drug molecules bind to their targets (binding affinity). Molecular dynamics simulates how atoms and molecules move as they interact in their environment. In the case of drug discovery, the simulations reveal how drug molecules interact with their target protein and change the protein’s conformation, or shape, which determines its function.
However, these prediction capabilities are not yet operating at a large-enough scale or fast-enough speed for pharmaceutical companies to adopt them in their development process.
“Translating these advances in predictive accuracy to impact industrial decision making requires that on the order of 10,000 binding affinities are calculated as quickly as possible, without the loss of accuracy,” said Jha. “Producing timely insight demands a computational efficiency that is predicated on the development of new algorithms and scalable software systems, and the smart allocation of supercomputing resources.”
Jha and his collaborators at Rutgers University, where he is also a professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department, and University College London designed a software framework to support the accurate and rapid calculation of binding affinities while optimizing the use of computational resources. This framework, called the High-Throughput Binding Affinity Calculator (HTBAC), builds upon the RADICAL-Cybertools project that Jha leads as principal investigator of Rutgers’ Research in Advanced Distributed Cyberinfrastructure and Applications Laboratory (RADICAL). The goal of RADICAL-Cybertools is to provide a suite of software building blocks to support the workflows of large-scale scientific applications on high-performance-computing platforms, which aggregate computing power to solve large computational problems that would otherwise be unsolvable because of the time required.
In computer science, workflows refer to a series of processing steps necessary to complete a task or solve a problem. Especially for scientific workflows, it is important that the workflows are flexible so that they can dynamically adapt during runtime to provide the most accurate results while making efficient use of the available computing time. Such adaptive workflows are ideal for drug discovery because only the drugs with high binding affinities should be further evaluated.
“The trade-off desired between the required accuracy and computational cost (time) changes throughout the drug’s discovery as the process moves from screening to lead selection and then lead optimization,” said Jha. “A significant number of compounds must be inexpensively screened to eliminate poor binders before more accurate methods are needed to discriminate the best binders. Providing the quickest time-to-solution requires monitoring the progress of the simulations and basing decisions about continued execution on scientific significance.”
In other words, it would not make sense to continue simulations of a particular drug-protein interaction if the drug weakly binds the protein as compared to the other candidates. But it would make sense to allocate additional computational resources if a drug shows a high binding affinity.
Supporting adaptive workflows at the large scales characteristic of drug discovery programs requires advanced computational capabilities. HTBAC provides such support through a flexible middleware software layer that enables the adaptive execution of algorithms. Currently, HTBAC supports two algorithms: enhanced sampling of molecular dynamics with approximation of continuum solvent (ESMACS) and thermodynamic integration with enhanced sampling (TIES). ESMACS, a computationally cheaper but less rigorous method than TIES, computes the binding strength of one drug to its target protein on the basis of molecular dynamics simulations. By contrast, TIES compares the relative binding affinities of two different drugs to the same protein.
“ESMACS provides a rapid quantitative approach sensitive enough to determine binding affinities so we can eliminate poor binders, while TIES provides a more accurate method for investigating good binders as they are refined and improved,” said Jumana Dakka, a second-year PhD student at Rutgers and a member of the RADICAL group.
In order to determine which algorithm to execute, HTBAC analyzes the binding affinity calculations at runtime. This analysis informs decisions about the number of concurrent simulations to perform and whether stimulation steps should be added or removed for each drug candidate investigated.
Putting the framework to the test
Jha’s team demonstrated how HTBAC could provide insight from drug candidate data on a short timescale by reproducing results from a collaborative study between University College London and the London-based pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline to discover drug compounds that bind to the BRD4 protein. Known to play a key role in driving cancer and inflammatory diseases, the BRD4 protein is a major target of bromodomain-containing (BRD) inhibitors, a class of pharmaceutical drugs currently being evaluated in clinical trials. The researchers involved in this collaborative study are focusing on identifying promising new drugs to treat breast cancer while developing an understanding of why certain drugs fail in the presence of breast cancer gene mutations.
Jha and his team concurrently screened a group of 16 closely related drug candidates from the study by running thousands of computational sequences on more than 32,000 computing cores. They ran the computations on the Blue Waters supercomputer at the National Center for Computing Applications, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
In a real drug design scenario, many more compounds with a wider range of chemical properties would need to be investigated. The team members previously demonstrated that the workload management layer and runtime system underlying HTBAC could scale to handle 10,000 concurrent tasks.
“HTBAC could support the concurrent screening of different compounds at unprecedented scales—both in the number of compounds and computational resources used,” said Jha. “We showed that HTBAC has the ability to solve a large number of drug candidates in essentially the same amount of time it would take to solve a smaller set, assuming the number of processors increases proportionally with the number of candidates.”
This ability is made possible through HTBAC’s adaptive functionality, which allows it to execute the optimal algorithm depending on the properties of the drugs being investigated, improving the accuracy of the results and minimizing compute time.
“The lead optimization stage usually considers on the order of 10,000 small molecules,” said Jha. “While experiment automation reduces the amount of time needed to calculate the binding affinities, HTBAC has the potential to cut this time (and cost) by an order of magnitude or more.”
With HTBAC, TIES requires approximately 25,000 central processing unit (CPU) core hours for a single prediction. At least a 250 million core hours would be needed for a large-scale study to support a pharmaceutical drug screening campaign, with a typical turnaround time of about two weeks. HTBAC could facilitate running studies requiring sustained usage of millions of core hours per day.
When the University of College London–GlaxoSmithKline study concludes, Jha and his team hope to be given the experimental data on the tens of thousands of drug candidates, without knowing which candidate ended up being the best one. With this information, they could perform a blind test to determine whether HTBAC provides an improvement in compute time (for a given accuracy) over the existing automated methods for drug discovery. If necessary, they could then refine their methodology.
Applying scalable computing to precision medicine
HTBAC not only has the potential to improve the speed and accuracy of drug discovery in the pharmaceutical industry but also to improve individual patient outcomes in clinical settings. Using target proteins based on a patient’s genetic sequence, HTBAC could predict a patient’s response to different drug treatments. This personalized assessment could replace the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to medicine. For example, such predictions could help determine which cancer patients would actually benefit from chemotherapy, avoiding unnecessary toxicity.
According to Jha, the computation time would have to be significantly reduced in order for physicians to clinically use HTBAC to treat their patients: “Our grand vision is to apply scalable computing techniques to personalized medicine. If we can use these techniques to optimize drugs and drug cocktails for each individual’s unique genetic makeup on the order of a few days, we will be empowered to treat diseases much more effectively.”
“Extreme-scale computing for precision medicine is an emerging area that CSI and Brookhaven at large have begun to tackle,” said CSI Director Kerstin Kleese van Dam. “This work is a great example of how technologies we originally developed to tackle DOE challenges can be applied to other domains of high national impact. We look forward to forming more strategic partnerships with other universities, pharmaceutical companies, and medical institutions in this important area that will transform the future of health care.”
This work was supported by awards from DOE’s Office of Science, Empire State Development, the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the European Union. Computing time on the Blue Waters supercomputer was provided through a DOE Innovative and Novel Computational Impact on Theory and Experiment (INCITE) Award and an NSF Petascale Computing Resource Allocation.
Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.
Follow @BrookhavenLab on Twitter or find us on Facebook.
MORE NEWS FROMBrookhaven National Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT
Ariana Tantillo
Science Writer
Media & Communications Office
Brookhaven National Laboratory
(631) 344-2347
atantillo@bnl.gov
CHANNELS
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
New Research Demonstrates Silicon-Based, Tandem Photovoltaic Modules Can Compete in Solar Market
The dominant existing technology--silicon--is more than 90 percent of the way to its theoretical efficiency limit. More efficient technologies will be more expensive. ASU study finds the acceptable intersection of costs vs. efficiency.
Looking Inside the Lithium Battery's Black Box
Columbia University researchers report the use of SRS microscopy, a technique widely used in biomedical studies, to explore the mechanism behind dendrite growth in lithium batteries, the first team of material scientists to directly observe ion transport in electrolytes. They were able to see not only why lithium dendrites form but also how to inhibit their growth. Visualizing ion movement could help improve the performance of electrochemical devices, from batteries to fuel cells to sensors.
Tin Type
Argonne researchers find that tin is a silicon-friendly alternative for production of solid-state memory components.
Engineers Use Tiki Torches in Study of Soot, Diesel Filters
Chemical engineers are using the summer staple in testing methods to improve efficiency of diesel engines.
Pictures of Success in 3-D Printing
The better we understand additive manufacturing -- or 3-D printing, the more likely it may revolutionize manufacturing. A recent Argonne paper spots possible ways to reduce powder "spattering," which can result in defects. This new information could help businesses in many industries.
Black Holes Really Just Ever-Growing Balls of String, Researchers Say
Black holes aren't surrounded by a burning ring of fire after all, suggests new research.
Quantum Computing: Learning to Speak a Whole New Technology
Quantum computers work in a fundamentally different way than classical computers. Computer scientists need to start from scratch when creating algorithms for them to run. Three teams from the Department of Energy's laboratories are developing the foundations for new computer languages and programs.
Unusual Rare Earth Compound Opens Doorway to New Class of Functional Materials
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have discovered an earlier unknown discontinuous magnetoelastic transition in a rare-earth intermetallic. The mechanism of the material's changing magnetic state is so unusual, it provides new possibilities for discovery of similar materials.
And then there was (more) light: Researchers boost performance quality of perovskites
In a paper published online this spring in the journal Nature Photonics, scientists at the University of Washington report that a prototype semiconductor thin-film has performed even better than today's best solar cell materials at emitting light.
ORNL develops new capability to evaluate human-driven change in Eastern U.S. streams
A stream classification system developed by researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory can help assess physical changes to United States streams and rivers from human influences and aid in more effective management of water resources.
From Concept to Commercialization: 40 Years of Concentrating Solar Power Research
From testing space shuttle tiles to making electricity from sunlight, the world's first multimegawatt solar tower has contributed to energy research, space exploration, defense testing and solar energy commercialization since it was commissioned at Sandia National Laboratories in July 1978. The solar tower is a key component of a specific type of utility-scale solar energy technology that uses hundreds of large mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver on a tower. The heat from the concentrated sunlight is absorbed by either a liquid, gas or solid and stored or used immediately in a heat exchanger to generate electricity. This type of energy, called concentrating solar power, is appealing because it can supply renewable energy -- even when the sun is not shining -- without using batteries for storage. To mark the National Solar Thermal Test Facility's 40th anniversary this month, present and past Sandia leaders and researchers, industry leaders and government represen
EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Fellowship Awards
The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of four fellowships to pursue research related to a proposed electron-ion collider over the next year.
Emma McBride and Caterina Vernieri Receive 2018 Panofsky Fellowships at SLAC
Emma McBride and Caterina Vernieri are the recipients of this year's Panofsky Fellowships at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. McBride will develop techniques to study matter in extreme conditions like the ones inside planets and stars. Vernieri will continue her research on the Higgs boson and its interactions with other elementary particles, which could lead to the discovery of new phenomena on nature's most fundamental level.
Department of Energy Announces $30 Million for "Ultrafast" Science
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced funding for research that will take advantage of new and emerging capabilities to probe materials and chemical processes at time scales of a quadrillionth of a second or less.
University of Minnesota-Based Center Awarded $12 Million to Continue Energy Materials Research
The University of Minnesota announced today that it has received a $12 million grant over four years from the U.S. Department of Energy to continue leading the discovery of a new class of materials used in energy research.
Fermilab Gets Ready to Upgrade Accelerator Complex for More Powerful Particle Beams
Fermilab's accelerator complex has achieved a major milestone: The U.S. Department of Energy formally approved Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory to proceed with its design of PIP-II, an accelerator upgrade project that will provide increased beam power to generate an unprecedented stream of neutrinos -- subatomic particles that could unlock our understanding of the universe -- and enable a broad program of physics research for many years to come.
JHU Project Aims to Save Millions by Reducing Solar Power Forecast Errors
Although the popularity of solar energy has surged, the unpredictability of a weather-dependent technology has kept even more people from embracing it. A new project hopes to change that by improving our ability to forecast sunshine and backup power needs.
Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced nearly $64 million in awards for advanced nuclear energy technology to DOE national laboratories, industry, and 39 U.S. universities in 29 states. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has been awarded $800,000 for analysis of nuclear power plants' accident propagation and mitigation processes.
Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
Miao Yu, associate professor in the Howard P. Isermann Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter Career Development Professor. His research focuses on developing advanced nanomaterials for energy and environmental applications.
Funding for New DOE Energy Frontier Research Center at Brookhaven Lab
UPTON, NY--The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced funding for a new Energy Frontier Research Center (EFRC) to be led by DOE's Brookhaven National Laboratory. The Brookhaven EFRC, named "Molten Salts in Extreme Environments," will focus on understanding the properties of a class of materials with potential applications in energy technologies--particularly in nuclear power.
Steering Light with Dynamic Lens-on-MEMS
Scientists add active control to design capabilities for new lightweight flat optical devices.
Sugar-Coated Sheets Selectively Target Pathogens
Researchers design self-assembling nanosheets that mimic the surface of cells.
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
Predicting Magnetic Explosions: From Plasma Current Sheet Disruption to Fast Magnetic Reconnection
Supercomputer simulations and theoretical analysis shed new light on when and how fast reconnection occurs.
Is Nature Exclusively Left Handed? Using Chilled Atoms to Find Out
Elegant techniques of trapping and polarizing atoms open vistas for beta-decay tests of fundamental symmetries, key to understanding the most basic forces and particles constituting our universe.
As Future Batteries, Hybrid Supercapacitors Are Super-Charged
A new supercapacitor could be a competitive alternative to lithium-ion batteries.
Forever Young Catalyst Reduces Diesel Emissions
Atom probe tomography reveals key explanations for stable performance over a cutting-edge diesel-exhaust catalyst's lifetime.
Sense Like a Shark: Saltwater-Submersible Films
A nickelate thin film senses electric field changes analogous to the electroreception sensing organ in sharks, which detects the bioelectric fields of prey.
A Bit of Quantum Logic--What Did the Atom Say to the Quantum Dot?
Let's talk! Scientists demonstrate coherent coupling between a quantum dot and a donor atom in silicon, vital for moving information inside quantum computers.
New Tech Uses Isomeric Beams to Study How and Where the Galaxy Makes One of Its Most Common Elements
A new measurement using a beam of aluminum-26 prepared in a metastable state allows researchers to better understand the creation of the elements in our galaxy.
Spotlight
Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir
Argonne National Laboratory
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
University of Washington
Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)
Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215