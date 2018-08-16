Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the American Institute of Architects, California Council (AIACC) announced the eighth annual Architecture at Zero competition for zero net energy (ZNE) building designs will be held at CSUMB in 2019.

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. August 10, 2018 — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the American Institute of Architects, California Council (AIACC) announced that the eighth annual Architecture at Zero competition for zero net energy (ZNE) building designs will be held at California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) in 2019.

Architecture at Zero is a zero net energy design competition open to students and professionals worldwide, engaging architecture, engineering, and planning students and professionals in the pursuit of energy efficient design. The competition is open for entries from students and professionals worldwide now through January 28, 2019.

This year, PG&E has partnered with CSUMB to create a ZNE Student Recreation Center at the campus. ZNE structures are designed from the start to be energy efficient and offset the energy they consume through onsite renewable energy generation such as rooftop solar. Winners will be chosen by a panel of international experts and awarded up to $25,000 in total prizes.

"The American Institute of Architects, California Council is excited to collaborate on this important initiative that affirms the role of architects in leading efforts to use design to curtail climate change,” said Britt Lindberg, AIA, AIACC President.

The competition strives to generate new, innovative ideas for ZNE construction to help achieve California’s goal for all new residential construction to be ZNE by 2020 and all new commercial construction to be ZNE by 2030. Last year’s competition spurred state-of-the-art designs for a bayside community education and visitor’s center at San Francisco State University’s Estuary and Ocean Science Center, based in Tiburon, Calif.

“PG&E is proud to sponsor Architecture at Zero for the eighth year in a row. This competition demonstrates what’s possible with zero net energy and how these designs can help combat climate change in our local communities and build towards California’s clean energy future,” said Vincent Davis, PG&E's Senior Director of Customer Energy Solutions.

“CSU Monterey Bay students, faculty and staff practice transparent planning and environmental stewardship daily as we transform a former army base into an inspiring university campus. The campus is thrilled to partner with PG&E and participants from around the world to develop zero net energy building designs for a Student Recreation Center that reduces our exercise of natural resources,” said Matthew S. McCluney, Senior Campus Planner at CSU Monterey Bay.

Competition entries are due by January 28, 2019 and will be juried by a panel of international experts including Paul Torcellini, Principal Engineer, National Renewable Energy Laboratory; Gregg Ander, President of Gregg D. Ander, LLC; Allison Williams, FAIA; Marsha Maytum, FAIA, LEED AP; Lynn Simon, FAIA and Cole Roberts.