The American Midwest's Great Prairie is one of the country's most important ecological systems and its soil microbes are essential to the carbon cycle. The Great Prairie Metagenome Grand Challenge is sequencing the genes of microbial communities to better understand their ecological role.

- 2018-08-23 11:30:06
- Article ID: 699439
From Great Prairie to Gigabytes: Sequencing the Genomes of a Microbial Ecosystem
Scientists are studying microbes in the Great Prairie of the American Midwest to understand the role these tiny organisms play in its ecology and productivity.
Once called America’s Breadbasket, the Great Prairie’s productive soil locks in more carbon than any other place in the country. Storing carbon is essential to limiting climate change and maintaining agricultural productivity. However, due to agricultural practices like tillage, the soil has lost 20 to 60 percent of the carbon it once stored.
“[The Great Prairie] is one of the great resources of the world,” said James Tiedje, a microbiologist at Michigan State University.
To better understand the tiny organisms that support this ecosystem’s fertility, researchers working with the Joint Genome Institute (JGI), an Office of Science user facility, are tackling the Great Prairie Metagenome Grand Challenge. Just a half a teaspoon of soil houses billions of microbial cells, which carry out essential processes such as carbon and nitrogen cycling. But scientists don’t fully understand how they function or react to environmental changes.
“In the past, microbes have only been considered secondary because they’re small and can’t be seen,” said Tiedje. “But their biochemical capabilities are tremendous. And they essentially work for free for us.”
Under the Ground and Into the Lab
Because most of these microbes are difficult to cultivate in the lab, researchers went straight to the source – the fields and prairies of Iowa, Wisconsin, and Kansas. To investigate the difference in microbial diversity and abundance between farmed land and native prairie, they compared eight sites: three that had never been cultivated, three that had corn grown on them for more than 50 years, one site that had switchgrass (a native plant that can be used to make biofuels) grown on it, and one site that had been restored to prairie after long-term cultivation.
The scientists’ task began in the mid-summer heat, when plant growth was at its peak. After clearing away grasses, wildflowers, and corn stalks, researchers plunged a soil corer five inches into the ground. For all of this effort, they extracted just 1 cm2 worth of soil and its associated microbes – a little less than the size of a sugar cube – per location. To preserve the precious microbial cargo, they shipped it on ice overnight to the lab.
That’s where the real challenge began. Metagenomic studies assemble the genomes of all of the individual microbes within a community, collectively called the microbiome. To sequence a single organism’s genome, scientists must identify the order of all of the nucleotides – the four base pairs that serve as genetic building blocks – within its DNA. For the Human Genome Project, scientists isolated and studied human DNA, which has about three billion nucleotides. In comparison, a single gram of Great Prairie soil – about a small pinch of salt – contains more than one trillion bases of DNA (300 times more than the human genome), from more than 100,000 different species.
Taking a Risk on Research
In fact, the Great Prairie project generated so much complex data that when it started in 2009, JGI devoted more sequencing resources to it than it ever had to a single project.
“It was daring at the time,” said Janet Jansson, chief scientist for biology at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. While JGI provides the resources, researchers from a number of DOE national laboratories and universities are collaborating on the project.
Before the Challenge, scientists thought it might be impossible to piece together the genomes of individual microbes. But these investments resulted in tools and platforms that opened up new areas of research.
The scientists began with a common process called shotgun sequencing. This process cuts long stretches of DNA into fragments of the same size, analyzes the order of the base pairs that make them up, and then puts the pieces back together. It’s like shattering a stained glass window, looking at the pieces under a microscope, and then reassembling them. However, in the case of genomes, the researchers had no idea what the original “picture” was. While this technique inevitably leaves gaps, it’s the best one that researchers have to analyze this type of genomic information.
Normally, powerful software searches databases to see if the microbial genes being studied resemble those that researchers have previously sequenced. But scientists could match fewer than half of the Great Prairie microbial proteins to existing information.
So they started from scratch. After filtering the data to make it simpler but still representative, they pieced together sequences of the genome by comparing different sections in the sample to each other.
“If you can achieve genome binning in Kansas native prairie, you can do it anywhere,” said Jansson. From an analysis point of view, she says, “This is the worst case scenario in terms of high diversity and complexity.”
The Language of Biology
Previously, studying prairie microbiomes was a lot like watching a movie in a foreign language – you could see that people were doing things, but not know why or how. Sequencing these microbes’ genes provides a dictionary. Scientists still don’t have the full script, but it’s the first step towards a broader understanding.
Scientists from universities around the country are already using these data to examine how land management practices influence microbial communities. They found that the native prairie had twice as much microbial biomass, a key indicator of its quality and health, than the farmed areas.
In addition, they found that cultivation seems to diminish not just quantity but also much of the natural diversity across soil types and geography. The microbiome in the Iowa native prairie was far different from the microbiome of the Wisconsin native prairie. In contrast, cultivated fields had similar sets of microbes no matter where they were located.
But the scientists also found something surprising – the cultivated areas had a higher total number of microbial species on average than the native ones. Perhaps fertilizer use that provides more nitrogen and simulates plant growth provides more food for a number of different microbes. In native prairie, microbes need to compete for key nutrients, including nitrogen and phosphorus. They also have less carbon from dead and dying plants available. Not needing to compete as much for nutrients could lead to more microbial diversity in farmed areas.
“Life on our planet is dependent on microorganisms that we know very little about,” said Jansson.
To enable future studies that can further explore the connections between genes, proteins, and microbial functions, the Great Prairie data is publically available in the JGI’s Genome Portal. The Great Prairie Metagenome Grand Challenge is only one of thousands of complex projects on microbial genomics that JGI has supported.
Through the Great Prairie project, scientists are learning more every day about the microbes that are so fundamental to life in Kansas and beyond.
The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information please visit http://science.energy.gov.
Shannon Brescher Shea is a Senior Writer/Editor in the Office of Science, shannon.shea@science.doe.gov.
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Shea
Senior Writer/Editor
Shannon.Shea@science.doe.gov
Phone: 202-586-6044
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Front. Microbiol., 15 August 2018
KEYWORDS
Metagenome, Microbial Communities, Prairie, Metagenomics, Soil Science
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Report Confirms Wind Technology Advancements Continue to Drive Down Wind Energy Prices
Wind energy pricing remains attractive, according to an annual report released by the U.S. Department of Energy and prepared by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). At an average of around 2 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), prices offered by newly built wind projects in the United States are being driven lower by technology advancements and cost reductions.
From Great Prairie to Gigabytes: Sequencing the Genomes of a Microbial Ecosystem
The American Midwest's Great Prairie is one of the country's most important ecological systems and its soil microbes are essential to the carbon cycle. The Great Prairie Metagenome Grand Challenge is sequencing the genes of microbial communities to better understand their ecological role.
Mixed Report Card for Low-Cost Indoor Air Quality Home Monitors
Indoor air researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) recently tested seven consumer-grade air quality monitors to see if they could detect fine particles emitted by common household activities, including cooking, burning candles, and smoking. All of the monitors tested by researchers were found to have either underreported or missed the presence of very small particles that can penetrate deeply into the lungs.
Steady as she goes: Scientists tame damaging plasma instabilities and pave the way for efficient fusion on Earth
In a set of recent experiments, scientists have tamed a damaging plasma instability in a way that could lead to the efficient and steady-state operation of ITER, the international tokamak experiment under construction in France to demonstrate the practicality of fusion power.
These Lithium-Ion Batteries Can't Catch Fire Because They Harden on Impact (Video)
Lithium-ion batteries commonly used in consumer electronics are notorious for bursting into flame when damaged or improperly packaged. These incidents occasionally have grave consequences, including burns, house fires and at least one plane crash. Inspired by the weird behavior of some liquids that solidify on impact, researchers have developed a practical and inexpensive way to help prevent these fires.
Ecosystems Are Getting Greener in the Arctic
Researchers from Berkeley Lab have developed a new benchmark model that estimates changes in the proportion of the Earth's surface where plant growth will no longer be limited by cold temperatures over the 21st century.
Nanobot Pumps Destroy Nerve Agents
Once in the territory of science fiction, "nanobots" are closer than ever to becoming a reality, with possible applications in medicine, manufacturing, robotics and fluidics. Today, scientists report progress in developing the tiny machines: They have made nanobot pumps that destroy nerve agents, while simultaneously administering an antidote.
Protecting the Power Grid: Advanced Plasma Switch Can Make the Grid More Efficient for Long-Distance Power Transmission
Article describes PPPL research to help General Electric design a high-voltage power switch for converting DC current to AC current over long-distance power transmission lines.
More Workers Working Might Not Get More Work Done, Ants (and Robots) Show
For ants and robots operating in confined spaces like tunnels, having more workers does not necessarily mean getting more work done. Just as too many cooks in a kitchen get in each other's way, having too many robots in tunnels creates clogs that can bring the work to a grinding halt.
National Ignition Facility Reveals How Hydrogen Becomes Metallic Inside Giant Gas Planets
Swirling dense metallic hydrogen dominates the interiors of Jupiter, Saturn and many extra-solar planets. Building precise models of these giant planets requires an accurate description of the transition of pressurized hydrogen into this metallic substance - a long-standing scientific challenge. In a paper published by Science, a research team led by scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory describes optical measurements of the insulator-to-metal transition in fluid hydrogen, resolving discrepancies in previous experiments and establishing new benchmarks for calculations used to construct planetary models. The multi-institution team included researchers from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, University of Edinburgh, University of Rochester, Carnegie Institution of Washington, University of California, Berkeley and The George Washington University.
Department of Energy Issues $31 Million Small Business Research and Development Funding Opportunity Announcement
The Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs issued its first Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for Fiscal Year 2019.
Engineers and Urban Designers Boost Efforts to Protect Fragile Infrastructure
Researchers at New York Institute of Technology, as part of a multinational consortium to enhance sustainability of the food/energy/water nexus in urban environments, have received a grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation to develop a 3-D data modeling tool known as IN-SOURCE.
American Physical Society Publishes 60th Anniversary Edition of the Review of Particle Physics
The latest edition of the Review of Particle Physics, a go-to resource for particle physicists published Aug. 17 in the American Physical Society's Physical Review D journal, marks the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Berkeley Lab-based Particle Data Group that produces the Review.
CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the American Institute of Architects, California Council (AIACC) announced the eighth annual Architecture at Zero competition for zero net energy (ZNE) building designs will be held at CSUMB in 2019.
DOE funds 13 projects under fifth round of HPC4Manufacturing Progaram
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), which manages the High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) Program to use supercomputers to advance U.S. manufacturing, today announced the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded nearly $3.8 million for 13 industry projects under the program.
Four Argonne transportation and fuel experts collect Dept. of Energy honors
Four researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have earned Distinguished Achievement awards for helping to reimagine transportation, sustainability and mobility.
From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Undergraduate students of Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) biology professor Murty Kambhampati come to Brookhaven Lab during the summer to conduct research in natural resource management.
SNS completes full neutron production cycle at record power level
The Spallation Neutron Source at Oak Ridge National Laboratory has reached a new milestone by operating a complete neutron production run cycle at 1.3 megawatts. Achieving the record power level with a remarkable 94 percent accelerator beam availability establishes a new baseline of operation as well as a path to operate reliably at higher powers. Increased power offers researchers the ability to conduct faster scientific analyses using neutrons on more types of materials.
Milsmann earns prestigious NSF CAREER Award
Carsten Milsmann, assistant professor in the C. Eugene Bennett Department of Chemistry at West Virginia University, has earned the National Science Foundation's prestigious CAREER Award for research that could help develop solar energy applications that are more efficient and cheaper to produce.
46th annual SLAC Summer Institute celebrates Standard Model at 50
The event attracted 124 participants and explores the successes and challenges of the theory that describes subatomic particles and fundamental forces.
Higher Plasma Densities, More Efficient Tokamaks
In magnetic confinement fusion devices known as tokamaks, the maximum operational density limits the efficiency and now we know how this limit may be overcome.
Neutral Particle Beams Work Better by Working Smarter
Enabling beams to respond to plasma conditions in real time allows scientists to avoid instabilities and raise performance.
Flying Focus: Controlling Lasers Over Long Distances
New technique allows the spatiotemporal control of laser intensity, potentially changing the way laser-based accelerators are optimized.
Deep Learning Stretches Up to Scientific Supercomputers
Collaboration powers machine learning software that performs data analytics on petabyte-sized data sets in series of successful test runs.
Complex Networks Identify Genes for Biofuel Crops
Systems biology leads the way to exascale computing on Summit supercomputer.
Quantum Computing of an Atomic Nucleus
The first-ever computation of an atomic nucleus, the deuteron, on a quantum chip demonstrates that even today's rudimentary quantum computers can solve nuclear physics questions.
New Approach Yields High-Purity Radium for Medical Applications
Proton-irradiated thorium targets are successfully mined for therapeutic radium isotopes.
Steering Light with Dynamic Lens-on-MEMS
Scientists add active control to design capabilities for new lightweight flat optical devices.
Sugar-Coated Sheets Selectively Target Pathogens
Researchers design self-assembling nanosheets that mimic the surface of cells.
Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons
Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.
Spotlight
Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
California State University, Monterey Bay
From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir
Argonne National Laboratory
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
University of Washington
Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)
Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Showing results0-4 Of 2215