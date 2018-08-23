A team of 12 design engineers develop application-specific integrated circuits, or ASICs, for X-ray science, particle physics and other research areas at SLAC. Their custom chips are tailored to extract meaningful features from signals collected in the lab's experiments and turn them into digital signals that can be further analyzed.

Doe Science news source
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
  • 2018-08-23 14:05:29
  • Article ID: 699473

How SLAC's 'Electronics Artists' Enable Cutting-Edge Science

A team of electrical designers develops specialized microchips for a broad range of scientific applications, including X-ray science and particle physics.

  • Credit: Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    This illustration shows the layout of an application-specific integrated circuit, or ASIC, at an imaginary art exhibition. Members of the Integrated Circuits Department of SLAC’s Technology Innovation Directorate artfully design ASICs for a wide range of scientific experiments.

  • Credit: Dawn Harmer/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    Exposed head of an ePix10k camera with prototype ASIC/sensors chips for X-ray science at SLAC’s Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray laser.

  • Credit: Dawn Harmer/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    Members of the Integrated Circuits Department. From left: Faisal Abu-Nimeh, Camillo Tamma, Bojan Markovic, Angelo Dragone, Aseem Gupta, Aldo Pena Perez, Ali Hussein and Pietro Caragiulo. Not in the photo: Dieter Freytag, Lorenzo Rota and Umanath Kamath.

  • Credit: Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    Left: Three ASICs for an ePix10k X-ray camera mounted on a carrier board. One ASIC has a prototype sensor bonded on top for tests with X-rays. Right: Zooming into an ASIC reveals its intricate three-dimensional network of 100 million transistors and the connections between them.

  • Credit: Dawn Harmer/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    A production wafer of ASICs for an ePix10k X-ray camera. ASICs are cut from the wafer and assembled on carrier boards.

  • Credit: Dawn Harmer/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    Four ASICs assembled on a camera head module of an ePix100 X-ray camera.

  • Credit: Dawn Harmer/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    SLAC’s Pietro Caragiulo (left) and Bojan Markovic discussing circuit implementations.

  • Credit: Dawn Harmer/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    The Integrated Circuits Department of SLAC’s Technology Innovation Directorate is led by Angelo Dragone, who is shown here testing an ASIC.

When Angelo Dragone talks about designing microchips for cutting-edge scientific applications at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, it becomes immediately clear that it’s at least as much of an art form as it is research and engineering. Similar to the way painters follow an inspiration, carefully choose colors and place brush stroke after brush stroke on canvas, he says, electrical designers use their creative minds to develop the layout of a chip, draw electrical components and connect them to build complex circuitry.

Dragone leads a team of 12 design engineers who develop application-specific integrated circuits, or ASICs, for X-ray science, particle physics and other research areas at SLAC. Their custom chips are tailored to extract meaningful features from signals collected in the lab’s experiments and turn them into digital signals that can be further analyzed.

Like the CPU in your computer at home, ASICs process information and are extremely complex, with a 100 million transistors combined on a single chip, Dragone says. “However, while commercial integrated circuits are designed to be good at many things for broad use in all kinds of applications, ASICs are optimized to excel in a specific application.”

For SLAC applications this means, for example, that they perform well under harsh conditions, such as extreme temperatures at the South Pole and in space, as well as high levels of radiation in particle physics experiments. In addition, ultra-low-noise ASICs are designed to process signals that are extremely faint.

Pietro Caragiulo, a senior member of Dragone’s team, says, “Every chip we make is specific to the particular environment in which it’s used. That makes our jobs very challenging and exciting at the same time.”

From fundamental physics to self-driving cars

Most of the team’s ASICs are for SLAC’s core research areas in photon science and particle physics. First and foremost, ASICs are the heart of the ePix series of high-performance X-ray cameras that take snapshots of materials’ atomic fabric with the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray laser.  

“In a way, these ASICs play the same role in processing image information as the chip in your cell phone camera, but they operate under conditions that are way beyond the specifications of off-the-shelf technology,” Caragiulo says. They are, for instance, sensitive enough to detect single X-ray photons, which is crucial when analyzing very weak signals. They also have extremely high spatial resolution and are extremely fast, allowing researchers to make movies of atomic processes and study chemistry, biology and materials science like never before.  

The engineers are now working on a new camera version for the LCLS-II upgrade of the X-ray laser, which will boost the machine’s frame rate from 120 to a million images per second and will pave the way for unprecedented studies that aim to develop transformative technologies, such as next-generation electronics, drugs and energy solutions. “X-ray cameras are the eyes of the machine, and all their functionality is implemented in ASICs,” Caragiulo says.  “However, there is no camera in the world right now that is able to handle information at LCLS-II rates.”

In addition to X-ray applications at LCLS and the lab’s Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL), ASICs are key components of particle physics experiments, such as the next-generation neutrino experiments nEXO and DUNE. The team is working on chips that will handle the data readout.

“The particular challenge here is that these experiments operate at very low temperatures,” says Bojan Markovic, another senior member of Dragone’s team. nEXO will run at minus 170 degrees Fahrenheit and DUNE at an even chillier minus 300 degrees, which is far below the temperature specifications of commercial chips.

Other challenges in particle physics include exposure to high particle radiation, for instance in the ATLAS detector at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN in Europe. “In the case of ATLAS we also want ASICs that support a large number of pixels to obtain the highest possible spatial resolution, which is needed to determine where exactly a particle interaction occurred in the detector,” Markovic says.

SLAC’s ASICs can also be found in space. The Large Area Telescope on NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope – a sensitive “eye” for the most energetic light in the universe – has 16,000 chips in nine different designs on board where they have been performing flawlessly for the past 10 years.

“We’re also expanding into areas that are beyond the research SLAC has traditionally been doing,” says Dragone whose Integrated Circuits Department is part of the Advanced Instrumentation for Research Division within the Technology Innovation Directorate that uses the lab’s core capabilities to foster technological advances. The design engineers are working with young companies to test their chips in a wide range of applications, including 3D sensing, the detection of explosives and driverless cars.

A creative process

But how exactly does the team develop a highly complex microchip and create its particular properties?

It all starts with a discussion in which scientists explain their needs for a particular experiment. “Our job as creative designers is to come up with novel architectures that provide the best solutions,” Dragone says.

After the requirements have been defined, the designers break the task down into smaller blocks. In the typical experimental scenario, a sensor detects a signal (like a particle passing through the detector) from which the ASIC extracts certain features (like the deposited charge or the time of the event) and converts them into digital signals which are then acquired and transported by an electronics board into a computer for analysis. The extraction block in the middle differs most from project to project and requires frequent modifications.

Once the team has an idea for how they want to do these modifications, they use dedicated computer systems to design the electronic circuits blocks, carefully choosing components to balance size, power, speed, noise, cost, lifetime and other specifications. Circuit by circuit, they draw the entire chip – an intricate three-dimensional layout of millions of electronic components and connections between them – and keep validating the design through simulations along the way.

“The way we lay everything out is key to giving an ASIC certain properties,” Markovic says. “For example, the mechanical or electrical shielding we put around the ASIC components prepares the chip for high radiation levels.”

The layout is sent to a foundry that fabricates a small-scale prototype, which is then tested at SLAC. Depending on the outcome of the tests, the layout is either modified or used to produce the final ASIC. Last but not least, Dragone’s team works with other groups in SLAC’s Technology Innovation Directorate that mate the ASICs with sensors and electronics boards.

“The time it takes from the initial discussion to having a functional chip varies with the complexity of the ASIC and depends on whether we’re modifying an existing design or building a completely new one,” Caragiulo says. “The entire process can take a couple of years, with three or four designers working on it.”

For the next few years, the main driver of ASICs development at SLAC is LCLS-II, which demands X-ray cameras that can snap images at unprecedented rates. Neutrino experiments and particle physics applications at the LHC will remain another focus, in addition to a continuing effort to expand into new fields and to work with start-ups.

The future for ASICs is bright, Dragone says. “We’re seeing a general trend to more and more complex experiments, and we need to put more and more complexity into our integrated circuits,” he says. “ASICs really make these experiments possible, and future generations of experiments will always need them.”

SSRL and LCLS are DOE Office of Science user facilities.    

SLAC is a multi-program laboratory exploring frontier questions in photon science, astrophysics, particle physics and accelerator research. Located in Menlo Park, Calif., SLAC is operated by Stanford University for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. For more information, please visit slac.stanford.edu.

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit science.energy.gov.

MORE NEWS FROM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
MEDIA CONTACT

Andrew Gordon
External Communications Manager
agordon@slac.stanford.edu
Phone: 6509262282

CHANNELS
Engineering, Particle Physics, DOE Science News, Energy, Local - California
KEYWORDS

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Asics, Astrophyics, Cosmology, Detectors, Neutrinos, Engineering, Particle Physics, ultrafast science, X-ray science, ATLAS experiment, DUNE, EXO, particle astrophysics, Fermi Gamma Ray Space Telescope, Neutrino physics, lightsources, Linac Coherent Light Source, LCLS , LCLS-II, SSRL, Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource

Related topics
Participating Labs
SEE ORIGINAL STUDY
view all latest news
Breaking

National Ignition Facility Reveals How Hydrogen Becomes Metallic Inside Giant Gas Planets

How SLAC's 'Electronics Artists' Enable Cutting-Edge Science ...

Two Steps Ahead: Neutrons Help Explore Future HIV Treatments ...

Self-Heating, Fast-Charging Battery Makes Electric Vehicles Climate-Immune ...

Report Confirms Wind Technology Advancements Continue to Drive Down Wind Energy Prices ...

From Great Prairie to Gigabytes: Sequencing the Genomes of a Microbial Ecosystem ...

Infrared Beams Show Cell Types in a Different Light ...

Higher Plasma Densities, More Efficient Tokamaks ...

Neutral Particle Beams Work Better by Working Smarter ...

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC ...

Mixed Report Card for Low-Cost Indoor Air Quality Home Monitors ...

UAH wind tunnel will be used to study gas turbine hot section components ...

Steady as she goes: Scientists tame damaging plasma instabilities and pave the way for efficient fusion on Earth ...

These Lithium-Ion Batteries Can't Catch Fire Because They Harden on Impact (Video) ...

Flying Focus: Controlling Lasers Over Long Distances ...

Potent Bacteria Controlling Lasers Over Long Distances ...

Ecosystems Are Getting Greener in the Arctic ...

Nanobot Pumps Destroy Nerve Agents ...

Newly launched TRACER center offers enhanced dating and tracer capabilities ...

Changing How Buildings Are Made ...

Protecting the Power Grid: Advanced Plasma Switch Can Make the Grid More Efficient for Long-Distance Power Transmission ...

ICARUS neutrino detector installed in new Fermilab home ...

More Workers Working Might Not Get More Work Done, Ants (and Robots) Show ...

National Ignition Facility Reveals How Hydrogen Becomes Metallic Inside Giant Gas Planets ...

Duck Power: Measuring How Much Waterfowl Feel the Burn ...

Light-Emitting Nanoparticles Could Provide a Safer Way to Image Living Cells ...

Deep Learning Stretches Up to Scientific Supercomputers ...

Argonne chemist receives gold medal from The Combustion Institute ...

Algorithm Provides Early Warning System for Tracking Groundwater Contamination ...

Protons Get Zippier in Neutron-Rich Nuclei ...

Sight Unseen: Novel Method Detects Evidence of Unmarked Human Graves ...

Complex Networks Identify Genes for Biofuel Crops ...

Teaching the Programmers of Tomorrow ...

UT-ORNL team makes first particle accelerator beam measurement in six dimensions ...

For UW Physicists, the 2-D Form of Tungsten Ditelluride Is Full of Surprises ...

Scientists Discover How to Protect Yeast From Damage in Biofuel Production ...

Lining Up the Surprising Behaviors of a Superconductor with One of the World's Strongest Magnets ...

Hotter Temperatures Extend Growing Season for Peatland Plants ...

Scientists Create Biodegradable, Paper-Based Biobatteries ...

Scientists 'Squeeze' Nanocrystals in a Liquid Droplet Into a Solid-Like State - and Back Again ...

Quantum Computing of an Atomic Nucleus ...

New Approach Yields High-Purity Radium for Medical Applications ...

Preventing the Misuse of Next-Generation Nuclear Energy Systems ...

Catching the Dance of Antibiotics and Ribosomes at Room Temperature ...

Looking Inside a Nuclear Fuel Pin to Improve Nuclear Energy ...

Can solar energy save the bees? ...

Workshop advances plans for coping with disruptions on ITER ...

'Strange Metals' Just Got Stranger ...

In a First, Scientists Precisely Measure How Synthetic Diamonds Grow ...

Crash Course in Old Mining Tech Creates Cheap, Easy Way to Recycle Lithium Ion Batteries ...

Particle physicists team up with AI to solve toughest science problems ...
X
X
X

  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

How SLAC's 'Electronics Artists' Enable Cutting-Edge Science

A team of 12 design engineers develop application-specific integrated circuits, or ASICs, for X-ray science, particle physics and other research areas at SLAC. Their custom chips are tailored to extract meaningful features from signals collected in the lab's experiments and turn them into digital signals that can be further analyzed.

Report Confirms Wind Technology Advancements Continue to Drive Down Wind Energy Prices

Wind energy pricing remains attractive, according to an annual report released by the U.S. Department of Energy and prepared by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). At an average of around 2 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), prices offered by newly built wind projects in the United States are being driven lower by technology advancements and cost reductions.

From Great Prairie to Gigabytes: Sequencing the Genomes of a Microbial Ecosystem

The American Midwest's Great Prairie is one of the country's most important ecological systems and its soil microbes are essential to the carbon cycle. The Great Prairie Metagenome Grand Challenge is sequencing the genes of microbial communities to better understand their ecological role.

Mixed Report Card for Low-Cost Indoor Air Quality Home Monitors

Indoor air researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) recently tested seven consumer-grade air quality monitors to see if they could detect fine particles emitted by common household activities, including cooking, burning candles, and smoking. All of the monitors tested by researchers were found to have either underreported or missed the presence of very small particles that can penetrate deeply into the lungs.

Steady as she goes: Scientists tame damaging plasma instabilities and pave the way for efficient fusion on Earth

In a set of recent experiments, scientists have tamed a damaging plasma instability in a way that could lead to the efficient and steady-state operation of ITER, the international tokamak experiment under construction in France to demonstrate the practicality of fusion power.

These Lithium-Ion Batteries Can't Catch Fire Because They Harden on Impact (Video)

Lithium-ion batteries commonly used in consumer electronics are notorious for bursting into flame when damaged or improperly packaged. These incidents occasionally have grave consequences, including burns, house fires and at least one plane crash. Inspired by the weird behavior of some liquids that solidify on impact, researchers have developed a practical and inexpensive way to help prevent these fires.

Ecosystems Are Getting Greener in the Arctic

Researchers from Berkeley Lab have developed a new benchmark model that estimates changes in the proportion of the Earth's surface where plant growth will no longer be limited by cold temperatures over the 21st century.

Nanobot Pumps Destroy Nerve Agents

Once in the territory of science fiction, "nanobots" are closer than ever to becoming a reality, with possible applications in medicine, manufacturing, robotics and fluidics. Today, scientists report progress in developing the tiny machines: They have made nanobot pumps that destroy nerve agents, while simultaneously administering an antidote.

Protecting the Power Grid: Advanced Plasma Switch Can Make the Grid More Efficient for Long-Distance Power Transmission

Article describes PPPL research to help General Electric design a high-voltage power switch for converting DC current to AC current over long-distance power transmission lines.

More Workers Working Might Not Get More Work Done, Ants (and Robots) Show

For ants and robots operating in confined spaces like tunnels, having more workers does not necessarily mean getting more work done. Just as too many cooks in a kitchen get in each other's way, having too many robots in tunnels creates clogs that can bring the work to a grinding halt.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Undergraduate students extoll benefits of national laboratory research internships in fusion and plasma science

On August 15, a cohort of undergraduate students who had participated in the Summer Undergraduate Laboratory Internship and Community College Internship programs presented the results of the plasma physics work they had completed since their internships began on June 11.

Department of Energy Issues $31 Million Small Business Research and Development Funding Opportunity Announcement

The Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs issued its first Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for Fiscal Year 2019.

Engineers and Urban Designers Boost Efforts to Protect Fragile Infrastructure

Researchers at New York Institute of Technology, as part of a multinational consortium to enhance sustainability of the food/energy/water nexus in urban environments, have received a grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation to develop a 3-D data modeling tool known as IN-SOURCE.

American Physical Society Publishes 60th Anniversary Edition of the Review of Particle Physics

The latest edition of the Review of Particle Physics, a go-to resource for particle physicists published Aug. 17 in the American Physical Society's Physical Review D journal, marks the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Berkeley Lab-based Particle Data Group that produces the Review.

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the American Institute of Architects, California Council (AIACC) announced the eighth annual Architecture at Zero competition for zero net energy (ZNE) building designs will be held at CSUMB in 2019.

DOE funds 13 projects under fifth round of HPC4Manufacturing Progaram

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), which manages the High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) Program to use supercomputers to advance U.S. manufacturing, today announced the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded nearly $3.8 million for 13 industry projects under the program.

Four Argonne transportation and fuel experts collect Dept. of Energy honors

Four researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have earned Distinguished Achievement awards for helping to reimagine transportation, sustainability and mobility.

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Undergraduate students of Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) biology professor Murty Kambhampati come to Brookhaven Lab during the summer to conduct research in natural resource management.

SNS completes full neutron production cycle at record power level

The Spallation Neutron Source at Oak Ridge National Laboratory has reached a new milestone by operating a complete neutron production run cycle at 1.3 megawatts. Achieving the record power level with a remarkable 94 percent accelerator beam availability establishes a new baseline of operation as well as a path to operate reliably at higher powers. Increased power offers researchers the ability to conduct faster scientific analyses using neutrons on more types of materials.

Milsmann earns prestigious NSF CAREER Award

Carsten Milsmann, assistant professor in the C. Eugene Bennett Department of Chemistry at West Virginia University, has earned the National Science Foundation's prestigious CAREER Award for research that could help develop solar energy applications that are more efficient and cheaper to produce.


  • Filters

  • × Clear Filters

Higher Plasma Densities, More Efficient Tokamaks

In magnetic confinement fusion devices known as tokamaks, the maximum operational density limits the efficiency and now we know how this limit may be overcome.

Neutral Particle Beams Work Better by Working Smarter

Enabling beams to respond to plasma conditions in real time allows scientists to avoid instabilities and raise performance.

Flying Focus: Controlling Lasers Over Long Distances

New technique allows the spatiotemporal control of laser intensity, potentially changing the way laser-based accelerators are optimized.

Deep Learning Stretches Up to Scientific Supercomputers

Collaboration powers machine learning software that performs data analytics on petabyte-sized data sets in series of successful test runs.

Complex Networks Identify Genes for Biofuel Crops

Systems biology leads the way to exascale computing on Summit supercomputer.

Quantum Computing of an Atomic Nucleus

The first-ever computation of an atomic nucleus, the deuteron, on a quantum chip demonstrates that even today's rudimentary quantum computers can solve nuclear physics questions.

New Approach Yields High-Purity Radium for Medical Applications

Proton-irradiated thorium targets are successfully mined for therapeutic radium isotopes.

Steering Light with Dynamic Lens-on-MEMS

Scientists add active control to design capabilities for new lightweight flat optical devices.

Sugar-Coated Sheets Selectively Target Pathogens

Researchers design self-assembling nanosheets that mimic the surface of cells.

Tracking Down Helium-4's Quarks and Gluons

Scientists obtain the first exclusive measurement of deeply virtual Compton scattering of electrons off helium-4, vital to obtaining an unambiguous 3-D view of quarks and gluons within nuclei.


Spotlight

Thursday August 23, 2018, 03:05 PM

Undergraduate students extoll benefits of national laboratory research internships in fusion and plasma science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Wednesday August 22, 2018, 01:05 PM

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Monday August 20, 2018, 12:05 PM

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

Thursday August 16, 2018, 12:05 PM

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

Thursday August 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Friday July 20, 2018, 03:00 PM

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday July 19, 2018, 05:00 PM

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday July 03, 2018, 11:05 AM

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Monday July 02, 2018, 12:00 PM

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Friday June 29, 2018, 06:05 PM

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday June 28, 2018, 06:05 PM

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Monday June 18, 2018, 09:55 AM

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Friday June 15, 2018, 10:00 AM

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday June 07, 2018, 03:05 PM

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Monday May 07, 2018, 10:30 AM

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday May 02, 2018, 04:05 PM

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Thursday April 12, 2018, 07:05 PM

The Race for Young Scientific Minds

Argonne National Laboratory

Wednesday March 14, 2018, 02:05 PM

Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday February 15, 2018, 12:05 PM

Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Friday February 09, 2018, 11:05 AM

Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities

California State University, Channel Islands

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM

Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

Wednesday December 20, 2017, 01:05 PM

Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Monday December 18, 2017, 01:05 PM

The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday December 18, 2017, 12:05 PM

Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Tuesday October 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Stairway to Science

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

After-School Energy Rush

Argonne National Laboratory

Thursday September 28, 2017, 10:05 AM

Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Thursday September 21, 2017, 03:05 PM

From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday September 07, 2017, 02:05 PM

Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Thursday August 31, 2017, 05:05 PM

Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building

Binghamton University, State University of New York

Wednesday August 23, 2017, 05:05 PM

Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code

Argonne National Laboratory

Saturday May 20, 2017, 12:05 PM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday May 17, 2017, 11:05 AM

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Monday May 15, 2017, 01:05 PM

ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)




Showing results

0-4 Of 2215