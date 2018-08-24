- 2018-08-30 15:05:25
- Article ID: 699724
Highest Precision Prediction of Muon "Wobble"
Comparing new prediction to measurements of muons' precession could potentially help scientists discover new subatomic particles.
The Science
Muons “wobble.” How much these subatomic particles—heavier cousins of electrons—moved was the question. Theorists released the most precise prediction of how muons wobble as they travel in a powerful magnetic field. This prediction will be compared with upcoming measurements of the muons’ wobble. The measurements will come from an experiment underway at Fermilab. The comparison will test whether previous results indicating a discrepancy between the theoretical prediction and the experimental measurement persists. If this discrepancy still stands, it could point to the existence of new particles.
The Impact
Comparison of the new high-precision predictionand the experimental results at Fermilab will provide a stringent test of the Standard Model, the reigning theory of particle physics. The comparison may offer insight into how new particles might be affecting muons’ behavior. Finding new particles beyond those in the Standard Model has long been a goal for particle physicists. Spotting signs of a new particle affecting the behavior of muons could guide the design of experiments to search for direct evidence of these not-yet-discovered particles.
Summary
Scientists at Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) ran a version of the “muon wobble” experiment, known as “Muon g-2,” in the late 1990s and early 2000s. That experiment revealed a discrepancy between the measurement and the prediction. However, the discrepancy was at a level not quite significant enough to claim a major discovery. After lingering hints of new discoveries from the Brookhaven experiment, physicists pushed for the opportunity to continue the research using a higher intensity muon beam at Fermilab in Illinois. In 2013, the two labs teamed up to transport Brookhaven’s 50-foot-diameter electromagnet storage ring from New York to Illinois. After making a number of adjustments to the magnet, the team at Fermilab recently started recording data.
The Muon g-2 experiment measures what happens as muons circulate through the large electromagnet storage ring. The muons, which have intrinsic magnetism and spin (somewhat analogous to spinning toy tops), start off with their spins aligned with their direction of motion in the ring. However, as they go ‘round and ‘round the ring, they interact with the ring’s magnetic field and also with a zoo of virtual particles that pop in and out of existence within the vacuum. Sensors surrounding the magnet measure the precession—or the degree to which the muons “wobble” away from their spin-aligned path—with extreme accuracy so that physicists can compare the results with predictions that were calculated based on scientists’ understanding of Standard Model particle interactions.
The latest effort to refine the prediction was led by the Brookhaven team with contributions from the RBC Collaboration (made up of physicists from the RIKEN BNL Research Center, Brookhaven Lab, and Columbia University) and the UKQCD collaboration. The team’s efforts focus specifically on how two of the four fundamental forces—the strong nuclear force and electromagnetism—affect the muons, taking into account all the possible interactions between muons and the known particles of the Standard Model. To tackle the extremely complex mathematical calculations, the physicists used a method known as Lattice QCD, which models all the possible particle interactions on an imaginary 4-D lattice that includes three spatial dimensions plus time. Supercomputers at the Leadership Computing Facility at Argonne National Laboratory and Brookhaven’s Computational Sciences Initiative crunched the numbers taking all those interactions into account. Researchers combined supercomputer simulations with related experimental measurements to produce the highest overall precision prediction to date. The physicists are now eagerly awaiting new experimental data from Fermilab to see if the measurements and theory match up, or, more intriguingly, point to new physics.
A significant discrepancy (stronger than the hints first observed at Brookhaven’s earlier version of the experiment) could mean that a new type of particle—one not included in the Standard Model—pops into existence and interacts with the muon before it interacts with the magnetic field. Such results would give the physicists information about what this unknown particle might be, and, perhaps, how to design an experiment to discover it.
Funding
The theoretical work at Brookhaven National Laboratory was funded by the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, RIKEN, and Lehner’s Early Career Research Award. The Muon g-2 experiment at Fermilab is supported by DOE’s Office of Science and the National Science Foundation. Brookhaven National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory are both supported by the DOE Office of Science. The researchers used computational resources at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility, a DOE Office of Science user facility, and at the Computational Sciences Initiative at Brookhaven National Laboratory, which is funded in part by the Lattice Quantum Chromodynamics extension II hardware project under the leadership of the US Lattice Quantum Chromodynamics collaboration.
Publications
T. Blum, P.A. Boyle, V. Gülpers, T. Izubuchi, L. Jin, C. Jung, A. Jüttner, C. Lehner, A. Portelli, and J.T. Tsang (RBC and UKQCD Collaborations), “Calculation of the hadronic vacuum polarization contribution to the muon anomalous magnetic moment.” Physical Review Letters 121, 022003 (2018). [DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.121.022003]
MORE NEWS FROMDepartment of Energy, Office of Science
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Manke
kristin.manke@science.doe.gov
CHANNELS
CITATIONS
Physical Review Letters 121, 022003 (2018). [DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.121.022003]
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Participating Labs
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Scientists Predict Superelastic Properties in a Group of Iron-Based Superconductors
A collaboration between scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory and the Institute for Theoretical Physics at Goethe University Frankfurt am Main has computationally predicted a number of unique properties in a group of iron-based superconductors, including room-temperature super-elasticity.
Highest Precision Prediction of Muon "Wobble"
Comparing new prediction to measurements of muons' precession could potentially help scientists discover new subatomic particles.
Solar Eruptions May Not Have Slinky-like Shapes After All
Revisiting some older data, University of New Hampshire researchers discovered new information about the shape of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) - large-scale eruptions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun - that could one day help protect satellites in space as well as the electrical grid on Earth.
Mathematics Can Assist Cities in Addressing Unstructured Neighborhoods
New mathematical models developed by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory with collaborators at Sam Houston State University and the University of Chicago can help guide changes to the layout of poor urban neighborhoods to improve access to resources with minimum disruption and cost.
ATLAS Experiment Uncovers Higgs Boson Interactions with Heaviest Quarks
New direct evidence for Higgs interactions with top and bottom quarks confirms its role in generating mass for constituents of matter.
Putting 'Public' Back Into Publication
Six years in the making, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Knowledgebase (KBase) program offers the most updated system for recording experimental methods
Protactinium and Its Periodic Intersection
The element's unusual electron structure and behavior are vital to understanding and exploiting the chemical bonding and reactivity of the heavy elements.
LHC scientists detect most favored Higgs decay
Today at CERN, the Large Hadron Collider collaborations ATLAS and CMS jointly announced the discovery of the Higgs boson transforming into bottom quarks as it decays. This is predicted to be the most common way for Higgs bosons to decay yet was a difficult signal to isolate because background processes closely mimic the subtle signal. This new discovery is a big step forward in the quest to understand how the Higgs enables fundamental particles to acquire mass.
Riding the Wave of Liquid:Liquid Interfaces
Crests of watery waves breaking in oil may be the gatekeepers to transport vital chemicals in industrial separation process.
Q&A: Shining X-ray light on perovskites for better solar cells
Four scientists discuss X-ray experiments at SLAC's synchrotron that reveal new insights into how a promising solar cell material forms.
Secretary of Energy honors LLNL scientist with prestigious award
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry recognized LLNL chemist Bill McLean with a prestigious Secretary's Achievement Award yesterday in recognition of "pioneering technical contributions that have led to significant advancements in science-based stockpile stewardship."
JCESR receives Secretary of Energy's Achievement Award
The U.S. Secretary of Energy's office has awarded the Scientific and Operational Leadership team for the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR) the Secretary of Energy's Achievement Award.
HPC4Manufacturing program calls for project proposals focused on steel and aluminum
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has issued a special High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) call for proposals for projects aimed at addressing key challenges in U.S. steel and aluminum manufacturing. The solicitation officially opened on Aug. 23.
Rare-Earth Magnet Recycling Tech Wins Innovation Award
Researchers at the Critical Materials Institute (CMI) and Ames Laboratory invented a magnet recycling process in which magnets are dissolved in water-based solutions, recovering more than 99 percent purity rare earth elements.
Department of Energy Announces $8 Million for Particle Accelerators for Science & Society
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $8 million in funding for 12 research awards on a range of topics in both basic and use-inspired research in particle accelerator science and technology.
Department of Energy Issues $31 Million Small Business Research and Development Funding Opportunity Announcement
The Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs issued its first Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for Fiscal Year 2019.
Engineers and Urban Designers Boost Efforts to Protect Fragile Infrastructure
Researchers at New York Institute of Technology, as part of a multinational consortium to enhance sustainability of the food/energy/water nexus in urban environments, have received a grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation to develop a 3-D data modeling tool known as IN-SOURCE.
American Physical Society Publishes 60th Anniversary Edition of the Review of Particle Physics
The latest edition of the Review of Particle Physics, a go-to resource for particle physicists published Aug. 17 in the American Physical Society's Physical Review D journal, marks the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Berkeley Lab-based Particle Data Group that produces the Review.
CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the American Institute of Architects, California Council (AIACC) announced the eighth annual Architecture at Zero competition for zero net energy (ZNE) building designs will be held at CSUMB in 2019.
DOE funds 13 projects under fifth round of HPC4Manufacturing Progaram
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), which manages the High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) Program to use supercomputers to advance U.S. manufacturing, today announced the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded nearly $3.8 million for 13 industry projects under the program.
Highest Precision Prediction of Muon "Wobble"
Comparing new prediction to measurements of muons' precession could potentially help scientists discover new subatomic particles.
Beautiful Higgs Decays
CMS observes Higgs boson decays into bottom quarks, furthering our knowledge of how the particles that make up matter behave.
ATLAS Experiment Uncovers Higgs Boson Interactions with Heaviest Quarks
New direct evidence for Higgs interactions with top and bottom quarks confirms its role in generating mass for constituents of matter.
KBase: The Department of Energy Systems Biology Knowledgebase
Collaborative, open-source software and data platform accelerates systems biology research.
Protactinium and Its Periodic Intersection
The element's unusual electron structure and behavior are vital to understanding and exploiting the chemical bonding and reactivity of the heavy elements.
Locating the Production Site of Glucan in Grass Cell Walls
Research offers new insights for maximizing sugar production in biofuel crops.
Kernels of Knowledge: How Land-Use Decisions Affect Crop Productivity
Model predicts smaller decrease in total corn yields than previous estimates.
Reducing Friction with an Onion-Like Carbon Material
Researchers developed a new self-generating lubricant with great potential for industrial applications.
Riding the Wave of Liquid:Liquid Interfaces
Crests of watery waves breaking in oil may be the gatekeepers to transport vital chemicals in industrial separation process.
Auroras on the Moon? Which Moon?
Charged particles emanating from Jupiter's magnetosphere are powered up to create the northern and southern lights on Ganymede, Jupiter's largest moon.
Spotlight
Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Argonne National Laboratory
Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
California State University, Monterey Bay
From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter '82 Career Development Professor
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir
Argonne National Laboratory
UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
University of Washington
Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)
Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Argonne National Laboratory
Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE's 28th National Science Bowl(r)
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Q&A: Al Ashley Reflects on His Efforts to Diversify SLAC and Beyond
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Insights on Innovation in Energy, Humanitarian Aid Highlight UVA Darden's Net Impact Week
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Ivy League Graduate, Writer and Activist with Dyslexia Visits CSUCI to Reframe the Concept of Learning Disabilities
California State University, Channel Islands
Photographer Adam Nadel Selected as Fermilab's New Artist-in-Residence for 2018
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Fermilab Computing Partners with Argonne, Local Schools for Hour of Code
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Q&A: Sam Webb Teaches X-Ray Science from a Remote Classroom
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Future of Today's Electric Power Systems
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Supporting the Development of Offshore Wind Power Plants
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Bringing Diversity Into Computational Science Through Student Outreach
Brookhaven National Laboratory
From Science to Finance: SLAC Summer Interns Forge New Paths in STEM
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Students Discuss 'Cosmic Opportunities' at 45th Annual SLAC Summer Institute
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Binghamton University Opens $70 Million Smart Energy Building
Binghamton University, State University of New York
Widening Horizons for High Schoolers with Code
Argonne National Laboratory
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner
Department of Energy, Office of Science
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Showing results0-4 Of 2215