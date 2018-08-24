Climate change expert says California's clean energy bill doesn't go far enough

Californian state legislators will vote in September on a bill requiring new power to be generated from clean energy sources by 2045. Such clean energy sources could include wind and solar, but would omit the natural gas currently supplying about a third of the state’s power.

Natalie Mahowald, faculty director of environment at the Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future and a professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell University, says that California’s proposal does not go far enough to achieve goals laid out in the Paris Agreement made in 2016 at the United Nation’s Convention on Climate Change.

“California’s effort to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions from energy to zero by 2045 is an ambitious undertaking, which will make California a leader in climate change mitigation. These efforts should be emulated by more states and governments.

“However, these efforts are not enough to keep California or the world on track to keep temperatures from rising more than two degrees. They also need to make sure their agricultural sectors emissions do not contribute to climate change, as well as start taking carbon out of the atmosphere, in order to reach the ambitious goals articulated in Paris Agreement.”

