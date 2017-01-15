Follow us!

Sunday 15-Jan-2017
|
Featured Obesity Research
> Good Eating and Sleep Habits Help Kids Succeed in School
A good night’s sleep and filling breakfast means more for your child’s academic performance than you may think...(read more)
> New Tool to Help Define Role of Mystery Appendage in Everything From Development to Obesity
A research team has genetically engineered a mouse with glowing primary cilia, the tiny outgrowths seen on the surface of most cells, according to a study published today in BioMed Central’s open access journal, Cilia...(read more)
> South Not the Fattest Part of U.S. After All, Study Says
Previous data has shown that areas of the south — specifically Mississippi and Alabama – are the fattest in the U.S. But new data from the REGARDS study proves this wrong...(read more)
> From GI Issues to Weight Loss: A Breakdown of Gluten-Free Eating
(There has been a lot of buzz about the weight loss benefits of eating gluten-free, but UAB doctors say it’s important to find out if you need to eat this way or not...(read more)
> Incentives Can Improve Stair Use, Health in Employees
Given the opportunity to earn incentives, employees will use the stairs more often, and thus improve their health, according to UAB study...(read more)
> Good Heart Health Should Start During Childhood
Adults are not the only ones who should focus on good heart health. A UAB doctor explains when heart healthy habits need to start...(read more)
> International Team Seeks to Dispel Obesity Myths
Consequences of believing in obesity myths: poor policy, misguided public health advice and wasted health-care dollars...(read more)
Recent Research
Association Between Eating Hot Peppers and Decreased Mortality, 20 Minutes of Exercise Can Act as Anti-Inflammatory, A Fly Model to Understand the Mechanisms Underlying Human Obesity, and More in the Obesity News Source
Click here to go directly to Newswise's Obesity News Source
– Newswise|2017-01-15
Scientists Find New Genetic Influences on Fat Distribution
Texas Biomed scientists part of consortium finding new areas of genetic influence for body fat distribution in multiethnic study
–Texas Biomedical Research Institute|2017-01-13
Study Finds Association Between Eating Hot Peppers and Decreased Mortality
A large prospective study found that consumption of hot red chili peppers is associated with a 13 percent reduction in total mortality.
–University of Vermont|2017-01-13
Exercise … It Does a Body Good: 20 Minutes Can Act as Anti-Inflammatory
It’s well known that regular physical activity has health benefits, including weight control, strengthening the heart, bones and muscles and reducing the risk of certain diseases. Recently, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine found how just one session of moderate exercise can also act as an anti-inflammatory. The findings have encouraging implications for chronic diseases like arthritis, fibromyalgia and for more pervasive conditions, such as obesity.
–University of California San Diego Health Sciences|2017-01-12
New Research Concludes That Pasta Eaters Have Better Diet Quality
New research analyzing the diets of people who eat pasta has concluded that pasta consumption in adults is associated with overall better diet quality when compared to adults who don’t eat pasta.
–National Pasta Association|2017-01-12
Diet Helps Shed Pounds, Release Toxins and Reduce Oxidative Stress
Research by Skidmore College exercise scientist Paul Arciero has found that a balanced, protein-pacing, low-calorie diet that includes intermittent fasting not only achieves long-term weight loss, but also helps release toxins in the form of PCBs from the body fat stores, in addition to enhancing heart health and reducing oxidative stress.
–Skidmore College|2017-01-11
Growing More Nutritional Strawberries in Kansas, Help for Eating Disorder Patients, Hot Weather Not to Blame for Salmonella on Egg Farms, and More in the Food Science News Source
Click here to go to the Food Science News Source
– Newswise|2017-01-11
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Awarded Nearly $1 Million From Department of Health
The USC University Center of Excellence on Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD) at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles was awarded $880,000 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health with funding from the California Department of Public Health and the United States Department of Agriculture.
–Childrens Hospital Los Angeles|2017-01-10
Plus-Sized Fly: A Model to Understand the Mechanisms Underlying Human Obesity
The fly sheds light on how the brain acts to signal 'fullness' and the possibility of conferring resilience against the impact of high-fat diets
–Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory|2017-01-10
Think Beyond the Scale for a Plethora of Exercise Health Benefits, SLU Expert Says
SLU professor of physical therapy Ethel Frese, DPT, shares many ways daily exercise contributes to good health and quality of life.
–Saint Louis University Medical Center|2017-01-09
The Role of Common Risk Factors in ER-Positive, ER-Negative Breast Cancer
Karla Kerlikowske, MD, and team recently published a paper in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute that examined the role of common risk factors in the development of ER-positive and ER-negative breast cancers. The study sheds new light on how a woman’s age, weight, and menopausal status affect her risk for breast cancer. Dr. Kerlikowske discusses the findings below.
–UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center|2017-01-09
UVA Honored Nationally for Bariatric Surgery, Cancer Care
University of Virginia Medical Center’s bariatric surgery and cancer care programs have earned 2017 national Women’s Choice Awards from WomenCertified Inc. The UVA Cancer Center earned its America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care award based on criteria that include the availability of comprehensive patient care and research, as well as patient satisfaction.
–University of Virginia Health System|2017-01-09
Frequency of Breaks in Sedentary Time and Postprandial Metabolic Responses
Latest Research from ACSM
–American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)|2017-01-06
Can a Weight Loss Program Result in Physical Activity Improvements Among Older Adults with Type 2 Diabetes?
Latest Research Highlights from ACSM
–American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)|2017-01-06
Parents Purchase Frozen Dinners for More Than Convenience
Processed foods are higher in calories, sugar, sodium, and saturated fat than natural foods, but prepackaged, processed meals remain a popular choice for many consumers because they reduce the energy, time, and cooking skills needed to prepare food. Having items like boxed entrees and frozen dinners available at home can contribute to a poor diet, which led researchers from the University of Minnesota and Duke University to examine reasons why parents purchase prepackaged, processed foods.
–Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior |2017-01-06
Research Reveals Help for Eating Disorder Patients
More people are dying from eating disorders than any other psychiatric disorder, and one Cornell College professor has discovered a way to help women by significantly reducing eating disorder symptoms in those who are struggling.
–Cornell College|2017-01-06
Consumption of Grilled Meat Linked to Higher Mortality Risk Among Breast Cancer Survivors
Findings indicate that higher consumption of grilled, barbecued, and smoked meat may increase the mortality risk among breast cancer survivors.
–Oxford University Press|2017-01-06
Time-Restricted Feeding Study Shows Promise in Helping People Shed Body Fat
For the first time in humans, it has been reported that eating early in the day lessens daily swings in hunger and changes the 24-hour pattern of fat oxidation and energy metabolism, which may aid in weight loss
–University of Alabama at Birmingham|2017-01-06
The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology: Gastric Bypass Helps Severely Obese Teenagers Maintain Weight Loss Over Long Term
Gastric bypass surgery helps severely obese teenagers lose weight and keep it off, according to the first long-term follow-up studies of teenagers who had undergone the procedure 5-12 years earlier. However, the two studies, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, show some patients will likely need further surgery to deal with the complications of rapid weight loss or may develop vitamin deficiencies later in life.
–Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center|2017-01-05
Using Fat to Help Wounds Heal Without Scars
Doctors have found a way to manipulate wounds to heal as regenerated skin rather than scar tissue. The method involves transforming the most common type of cells found in wounds into fat cells – something that was previously thought to be impossible in humans.
–Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania |2017-01-05
|
About this Channel
The Obesity News Source is project by Newswise to promote obesity research and clinical news to the public and news media.
Follow us!
Subscribe to the weekly Obesity Wire, a breaking news digest of the latest obesity research brought to you by Newswise.
Find Experts
Live via Twitter