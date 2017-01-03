Food Science News with IFT

Christmas Cuisine: Why We Eat Certain Foods During the Holidays

A Diet

A Diet of Fruits, Vegetables May Help Kidney Disease Patients ...
Researchers Study

Researchers Study Watermelon's Effect on Blood Vessels ...
Serving Teens

Serving Teens with Special Diets: A Tricky Thanksgiving Recipe ...
Confusing Food

Confusing Food Labels Place Consumers with Food Allergy at Risk ...
IFT Food

IFT Food Facts Releases New Video on Ancient Grains ...
Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice 101 ...
Component of

Component of Red Wine, Grapes Can Help to Reduce Inflammation, Study Finds ...
Institute of

Institute of Food Technologists Welcomes New 2016-2017 President ...
Pasta High

Pasta High in Fiber and Protein May Not Increase Satiety ...
Research Highlights

Research Highlights 7 Essential Ingredients for Healthy Adolescents ...
Tuesday January 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Researchers Uncover Mechanism for Cancer-Killing Properties of Pepper Plant

UT Southwestern Medical Center

- UT Southwestern Medical Center scientists have uncovered the chemical process behind anti-cancer properties of a spicy Indian pepper plant called the long pepper, whose suspected medicinal properties date back thousands of years.

Thursday December 22, 2016, 09:05 AM

Christmas Cuisine: Why We Eat Certain Foods During the Holidays

Kansas State University

Roger Adams, associate professor and rare books librarian for K-State Libraries, has studied the history of traditional holiday foods.

Wednesday December 21, 2016, 11:05 AM

A Library for Food Security

Crop Science Society of America (CSSA)

Researchers are uncovering the genome of cowpeas, also known as black-eyed peas, in response to challenging growing conditions and the need for food security.

Wednesday December 21, 2016, 11:05 AM

Nutrition and Wellness Expert From the University of Alabama at Birmingham Is Available to Offer Tips for Starting the New Year Healthy

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Wednesday December 21, 2016, 09:05 AM

The Historical Journey of Christmas Turkeys

University of Warwick

Professor Rebecca Earle, food historian at the University of Warwick has been researching the traditional Christmas turkey, in order to find out how this north American bird has become a mainstay of festive food.

Monday December 19, 2016, 05:00 PM

Study Finds Dietary Sugar Guidelines Are Based on Low Quality Evidence

McMaster University

The research team identified problems with the nutritional guidelines and in particular problems with the research that supported the guidelines' recommendations.

Monday December 19, 2016, 03:00 PM

Low-Carb Diet Alleviates Inherited Form of Intellectual Disability in Mice

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Experimenting on mice with a genetic change similar to that found in people with a rare inherited disease called Kabuki syndrome, Johns Hopkins scientists report that a very low-carbohydrate diet can "open up" DNA and improve mental function.

Thursday December 15, 2016, 02:05 PM

Does Good-Tasting Food Cause Weight Gain?

Monell Chemical Senses Center

Does eating good-tasting food make you gain weight? Despite the common perception that good-tasting food is unhealthy and causes obesity, new research from the Monell Center using a mouse model suggests that desirable taste in and of itself does not lead to weight gain.

Thursday December 15, 2016, 12:05 PM

A Diet of Fruits, Vegetables May Help Kidney Disease Patients

Texas A&M University

Sometimes treating a chronic disease can be as simple as adding fruits and vegetables to the diet, at least that's what researchers at the Texas A&M College of Medicine have found.

Wednesday December 14, 2016, 01:05 PM

Newly Revealed Amino Acid Function Could Be Used to Boost Antioxidant Levels

Kobe University

Protecting the body against oxidative stress

Wednesday December 14, 2016, 01:05 PM

UF/IFAS Scientists: Commercially Grown Strawberries Are Not Genetically Engineered

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences

"In recent years I have been frequently contacted by the public with questions about genetic engineering, and Florida strawberry growers have frequently reached out to me to help answer questions they have received from the public as well," said Vance Whitaker, a UF/IFAS associate professor of horticultural sciences and a strawberry breeder.

Wednesday December 14, 2016, 08:05 AM

Celebrity Chefs Have Poor Food Safety Practices

Kansas State University

Celebrity chefs are cooking up poor food safety habits, according to a Kansas State University study. Kansas State University food safety experts Edgar Chambers IV and Curtis Maughan, along with Tennessee State University's Sandria Godwin, recently published "Food safety behaviors observed in celebrity chefs across a variety of programs" in the Journal of Public Health.

Wednesday December 14, 2016, 07:00 AM

International Collaboration Receives Grant to Advance Improvements in Cassava Harvests and Nutrition for Smallholder Families in Sub-Saharan Africa

Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Scientists under VIRCA Plus are developing improved cassava varieties to enhance the livelihoods and health status of African farm families.

Tuesday December 13, 2016, 12:05 PM

'Western' Maternal Diet Appears to Raise Obesity Risk in Offspring

Scripps Research Institute

Diet composition around the time of pregnancy may influence whether offspring become obese, according to a new study using animal models at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI).

Monday December 12, 2016, 08:00 AM

What Else Comes with a College Degree? An Extra 10 Pounds, Says New Study

University of Vermont

College students gained an average of 10 pounds over the course of their college years, a study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior found, and number of students who were overweight or obese increased 78 percent. The extra weight translates to a variety of increased health risks, the study says.

Friday December 09, 2016, 12:05 PM

Beans and Peas Increase Fullness More Than Meat

University of Copenhagen

Sustainable eating Meals based on legumes such as beans and peas are more satiating than pork and veal-based meals according to a recent study by the University of Copenhagen's Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports. Results suggest that sustainable eating may also help with weight loss.

Thursday December 08, 2016, 02:05 PM

Bringing Produce to the Food Deserts of South Texas

Texas A&M University

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a name for areas in which people live far from a supermarket or large grocery store that sells nutritious foods and where much of the population lacks easy access to transportation: food deserts.

Thursday December 08, 2016, 10:05 AM

Hunting the Wild Fava

Weizmann Institute of Science

The wild faba - today, fava - bean is believed to be extinct. Dr. Elisabeth Boaretto has identified the oldest known faba beans - about 14,000 years old. Understanding how the wild fabas survived can help scientists grow hardier fava crops today. Favas are a major source of nutrition in many parts of the world

Tuesday December 06, 2016, 05:05 PM

Are Barley Sprouts Good for Dairy Cattle?

South Dakota State University

Dairy scientists are evaluating integrating sprouted barley grown indoors without soil, known are hydroponic feed, into the diets of dairy heifers and lactating cows.

Tuesday December 06, 2016, 03:05 PM

UTHealth Launches Nutrition Education Program with $1 Million Gift

University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Laura Moore, M.Ed., R.D., L.D., and her husband Don Sanders have donated $1 million to support a first-of-its-kind nutrition education program at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). UTHealth fully matched the gift as part of the university's Game Changers Initiative.

Tuesday December 06, 2016, 12:05 PM

Researchers Study Watermelon's Effect on Blood Vessels

University of Alabama

University of Alabama researchers are recruiting for a 10-week study to see how watermelon impacts blood vessel function.

Tuesday December 06, 2016, 09:00 AM

Finding Food Solutions: Kansas State University Graduate Student to Study Food Insecurity in Ireland

Kansas State University

Miranda Klugesherz, graduate student in communication studies, will research global solutions to food insecurity through the George J. Mitchell Scholarship, a national, competitive scholarship program of the US-Ireland Alliance.

Monday December 05, 2016, 01:05 PM

New Nutrition Policy Institute Study Highlights Benefits of School Lunch

University of California - Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Lunches served in the National School Lunch Program have higher nutritional quality than lunches brought from home, according to the largest comparison study conducted to date. Published in the November 2016 issue of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the study, conducted by researchers at UC's Nutrition Policy Institute, involved nearly 4,000 elementary school students in Southern California.

Monday December 05, 2016, 12:05 PM

New LED Display Lights Help Improve Taste of Milk, Virginia Tech Researchers Find

Virginia Tech

"We want to help figure out ways to return to the fresh taste of milk that our grandparents experienced when it came straight from the dairy," said Susan Duncan, a professor of food science and technology.

Thursday December 01, 2016, 10:05 AM

Ohio-Based ProMedica Health System Celebrates One-Year Anniversary for Its Grocery Market and Announces Plans to Expand

ProMedica

One year ago ProMedica opened a full-service grocery market in an area of Toledo that was labeled a food desert due to the lack of grocery stores and healthy food providers. Today leaders from ProMedica announced plans to expand its services beyond the grocery market to offer a variety of community programs including cooking and nutrition classes, health screenings, financial counseling and job training. According to philanthropist and business community leader Russell Ebeid, ProMedica is "writing a new chapter in the way healthcare systems collaborate with neighborhoods and communities to improve health."

Wednesday November 30, 2016, 03:05 PM

What if You Couldn't Taste Your Favorite Holiday Foods?

University of Kentucky

What, exactly, is Neurogastronomy? In this edition of "Behind the Blue," we meet with scientists and chefs who discuss brain and behavior in the context of food.

Wednesday November 30, 2016, 10:05 AM

A Safer Supper: Study Finds Recipes with Hand-Washing, Temperature Reminders Improve Food Safety

Kansas State University

Kansas State University researchers have discovered the secret ingredient to improving kitchen food safety: include hand-washing reminders and meat thermometer instructions in published recipes.

Tuesday November 29, 2016, 03:05 PM

Science for Sweet Tooths

University of British Columbia

UBC researchers develop new method to test for antioxidants in chocolate

Monday November 28, 2016, 10:05 AM

Food Scientist Aiding Fuel Ethanol with New Engineered Bacteria

University of Wisconsin-Madison

UW-Madison Professor James Steele's new company, Lactic Solutions, is using genetic engineering to, instead of killing lactic acid bacteria with antibiotics, splicing in genes for ethanol production so these organisms produce ethanol, not lactic acid.

Tuesday November 22, 2016, 12:05 PM

Scripps Florida Scientists Find Surprising Answers to 'Food Coma' Conundrum

Scripps Research Institute

Scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI), Florida Atlantic University and Bowling Green State University may have finally found a reason for the 'food coma' phenomenon.

Tuesday November 22, 2016, 11:05 AM

Protein and Salt Drive Post-Meal Sleepiness

eLife

Sleepiness after a large meal is something we all experience, and new research with fruit flies suggests higher protein and salt content in our food, as well as the volume consumed, can lead to longer naps.

Tuesday November 22, 2016, 08:05 AM

Habitat for Humanity, UF/IFAS Extension Program Work Together for New Homeowners

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences

As they prepare to be new homeowners with help from Habitat for Humanity, program candidates learn home maintenance, how to save energy and how to get along better with home occupants through the Homeflow program.

Monday November 21, 2016, 08:05 AM

Queen's University Belfast to Tackle Global Food Challenges Through Major New Partnership

Queen's University Belfast

Queen's University Belfast's Institute for Global Food Security will play a key role in a new leading partnership which will tackle the global challenge of feeding the world's growing population, as well as enabling the University to access up to EUR400 million in funding.

Monday November 21, 2016, 08:00 AM

FSU Researchers Talk Turkey: Native Americans Raised Classic Holiday Bird Long Before First Thanksgiving

Florida State University

Florida State University Associate Professor of Anthropology Tanya Peres and graduate student Kelly Ledford write in a paper published today that Native Americans were raising and managing turkeys far before the first Thanksgiving.

Monday November 21, 2016, 06:00 AM

Serving Teens with Special Diets: A Tricky Thanksgiving Recipe

University of Michigan Health System

One in 6 parents say their teen has tried a gluten free, vegan, paleo or vegetarian diet. For some families, the restrictions can cause indigestion.

Monday November 21, 2016, 12:00 AM

Rutgers' Bountiful Cranberries Spreading in U.S., Canada and Overseas

Rutgers University

If you drink cranberry juice, munch on dried cranberries or savor cranberry sauce, chances are they may include varieties bred at Rutgers University in the New Jersey Pinelands.

Friday November 18, 2016, 03:05 PM

Busting the Myths on Turkey

University of North Florida

Turkey is a major symbol of an American celebration and our giving for the bounties we are fortunate to enjoy. Dr. Judith Rodriguez, registered dietitian & chair of the Department of Nutrition & Dietetics at the University of North Florida, discusses myths and facts about turkey.

Thursday November 17, 2016, 02:05 PM

Why Is Food Allergy Increasing? Skin Might Be Involved

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Early exposure to a food allergen through broken skin might prompt the development of food allergy. This theory gained further support from a recent study that found increased prevalence of food allergy if a child had skin infection or eczema in the first year of life.

Thursday November 17, 2016, 12:05 PM

Say Yes to Holiday Flair, Not Allergic Flares

American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI)

If you suffer from allergies and asthma, you don't want to be sneezing and wheezing through the holidays. ACAAI offers tips for bringing the "flair, and not the flare" to this year's holidays.

Thursday November 17, 2016, 09:00 AM

Curb Your Appetite and Avoid Overeating This Holiday Season

University of Alabama at Birmingham

UAB registered dietitian Ashley Delk says to put away the stretchy pants and eat smart this holiday season.

Thursday November 17, 2016, 08:05 AM

UF/IFAS Tips for Safe Holiday Meal Preparation

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences

With the holidays approaching, you want the turkey and stuffing - or whatever you're preparing - to be safe to eat, and consume again as leftovers.

Wednesday November 16, 2016, 05:05 PM

How a Mediterranean-Style Diet May Reduce Heart Failure in the Aged

University of Alabama at Birmingham

In mouse experiments, researchers have shown how aging and excess dietary fat create signals that lead to heart failure after a heart attack. Clarifying the mechanism of this harmful pathway is important because nearly 5 million people in the United States suffer heart failure as an age-related disease following heart attacks.

Wednesday November 16, 2016, 01:05 PM

Matchmaking for Coffee?

American Society of Agronomy (ASA), Crop Science Society of America (CSSA), Soil Science Society of America (SSSA)

By combining macadamia and coffee crops in a single field, researchers demonstrate a more weather-tolerant, productive, and profitable crop.

Wednesday November 16, 2016, 11:05 AM

UF/IFAS Study Documents Nutritional Risk in Florida's Older Adults

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences

Older adults who eat at congregate meal-serving sites may come to the meals with significant nutritional deficits. Congregate meals are delivered through the Area Agencies on Aging, administering state and federally funded meal and nutrition education programs with outreach services. Collectively, about 425 congregate sites in Florida serve thousands of meals daily.

Wednesday November 16, 2016, 10:05 AM

Fast-Cooking Dry Beans Provide More Protein, Iron Than 'Slower' Varieties

American Chemical Society (ACS)

Beans are a versatile, inexpensive staple that can boost essential nutrients in a diet, especially for people in low-resource areas where food options are limited. To get the most out of these legumes, new research suggests choosing fast-cooking dry beans could be the way to go. A study in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that fast-cooking beans retained more protein, iron and other minerals than "slower" dry beans.

Tuesday November 15, 2016, 08:30 PM

Food Scholarship Program Helps Students Study Instead of Worry About Meals

University of Georgia

UGA's food scholarship and other programs that support students just got a big boost from University of Georgia graduate Jess Stokely, who is contributing $900,000 to the food scholarship and $1.5 million to general support for students.

Tuesday November 15, 2016, 10:00 AM

The Mathematics of Coffee Extraction: Searching for the Ideal Brew

Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM)

Composed of over 1,800 chemical components, coffee is one of the most widely-consumed drinks in the world. Understanding the mathematics of coffee extraction can help identify the influence of various parameters on the final product. In a paper publishing in the SIAM Journal on Applied Mathematics, authors present and analyze a new multiscale model of coffee extraction from a coffee bed.

Friday November 11, 2016, 06:05 PM

High Tunnel-Grown Tomatoes Go to Amarillo Supermarket

Texas A&M AgriLife

AMARILLO - Dr. Charlie Rush is claiming success - tomatoes from a Texas A&M AgriLife Research high tunnel project are being sold in an Amarillo grocery store. And now the real work begins. "We delivered tomatoes to United Supermarket in Amarillo, and they were thrilled to get them," Rush said. "The next day we delivered jalapenos and poblano peppers. We can produce a quality product and there is clearly a market for the produce. "Now, we need to work on maximizing yields, cropping systems and pest management, provide an economic analysis and convince a few growers to give it a go." Rush, an AgriLife Research plant pathologist in Amarillo, said the project is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Ogallala Research Initiative and the Texas Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The project's goal is to provide locally grown tomatoes and other high-quality vegetables to the public. This year's crop, which suffered setbacks in its inaugural season,

Monday November 07, 2016, 03:05 PM

Mislabeled Seafood May Be More Sustainable, New Study Finds

University of Washington

A University of Washington study is the first to broadly examine the ecological and financial impacts of seafood mislabeling. The paper, published online Nov. 2 in Conservation Letters, finds that in most cases, mislabeling actually leads people to eat more sustainably, because the substituted fish is often more plentiful and of a better conservation status than the fish on the label.

Monday November 07, 2016, 08:00 AM

Could Fake Sugar Cause Real Problems with Your Metabolism? An @SBPdiscovery Researcher Wants to Find Out

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute