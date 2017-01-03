Food Science News with IFT
Researchers Uncover Mechanism for Cancer-Killing Properties of Pepper Plant
UT Southwestern Medical Center
- UT Southwestern Medical Center scientists have uncovered the chemical process behind anti-cancer properties of a spicy Indian pepper plant called the long pepper, whose suspected medicinal properties date back thousands of years.
Christmas Cuisine: Why We Eat Certain Foods During the Holidays
Kansas State University
Roger Adams, associate professor and rare books librarian for K-State Libraries, has studied the history of traditional holiday foods.
A Library for Food Security
Crop Science Society of America (CSSA)
Researchers are uncovering the genome of cowpeas, also known as black-eyed peas, in response to challenging growing conditions and the need for food security.
Nutrition and Wellness Expert From the University of Alabama at Birmingham Is Available to Offer Tips for Starting the New Year Healthy
University of Alabama at Birmingham
The Historical Journey of Christmas Turkeys
University of Warwick
Professor Rebecca Earle, food historian at the University of Warwick has been researching the traditional Christmas turkey, in order to find out how this north American bird has become a mainstay of festive food.
Study Finds Dietary Sugar Guidelines Are Based on Low Quality Evidence
McMaster University
The research team identified problems with the nutritional guidelines and in particular problems with the research that supported the guidelines' recommendations.
Low-Carb Diet Alleviates Inherited Form of Intellectual Disability in Mice
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Experimenting on mice with a genetic change similar to that found in people with a rare inherited disease called Kabuki syndrome, Johns Hopkins scientists report that a very low-carbohydrate diet can "open up" DNA and improve mental function.
Does Good-Tasting Food Cause Weight Gain?
Monell Chemical Senses Center
Does eating good-tasting food make you gain weight? Despite the common perception that good-tasting food is unhealthy and causes obesity, new research from the Monell Center using a mouse model suggests that desirable taste in and of itself does not lead to weight gain.
A Diet of Fruits, Vegetables May Help Kidney Disease Patients
Texas A&M University
Sometimes treating a chronic disease can be as simple as adding fruits and vegetables to the diet, at least that's what researchers at the Texas A&M College of Medicine have found.
Newly Revealed Amino Acid Function Could Be Used to Boost Antioxidant Levels
Kobe University
Protecting the body against oxidative stress
UF/IFAS Scientists: Commercially Grown Strawberries Are Not Genetically Engineered
University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences
"In recent years I have been frequently contacted by the public with questions about genetic engineering, and Florida strawberry growers have frequently reached out to me to help answer questions they have received from the public as well," said Vance Whitaker, a UF/IFAS associate professor of horticultural sciences and a strawberry breeder.
Celebrity Chefs Have Poor Food Safety Practices
Kansas State University
Celebrity chefs are cooking up poor food safety habits, according to a Kansas State University study. Kansas State University food safety experts Edgar Chambers IV and Curtis Maughan, along with Tennessee State University's Sandria Godwin, recently published "Food safety behaviors observed in celebrity chefs across a variety of programs" in the Journal of Public Health.
International Collaboration Receives Grant to Advance Improvements in Cassava Harvests and Nutrition for Smallholder Families in Sub-Saharan Africa
Donald Danforth Plant Science Center
Scientists under VIRCA Plus are developing improved cassava varieties to enhance the livelihoods and health status of African farm families.
'Western' Maternal Diet Appears to Raise Obesity Risk in Offspring
Scripps Research Institute
Diet composition around the time of pregnancy may influence whether offspring become obese, according to a new study using animal models at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI).
What Else Comes with a College Degree? An Extra 10 Pounds, Says New Study
University of Vermont
College students gained an average of 10 pounds over the course of their college years, a study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior found, and number of students who were overweight or obese increased 78 percent. The extra weight translates to a variety of increased health risks, the study says.
Beans and Peas Increase Fullness More Than Meat
University of Copenhagen
Sustainable eating Meals based on legumes such as beans and peas are more satiating than pork and veal-based meals according to a recent study by the University of Copenhagen's Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports. Results suggest that sustainable eating may also help with weight loss.
Bringing Produce to the Food Deserts of South Texas
Texas A&M University
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a name for areas in which people live far from a supermarket or large grocery store that sells nutritious foods and where much of the population lacks easy access to transportation: food deserts.
Hunting the Wild Fava
Weizmann Institute of Science
The wild faba - today, fava - bean is believed to be extinct. Dr. Elisabeth Boaretto has identified the oldest known faba beans - about 14,000 years old. Understanding how the wild fabas survived can help scientists grow hardier fava crops today. Favas are a major source of nutrition in many parts of the world
Are Barley Sprouts Good for Dairy Cattle?
South Dakota State University
Dairy scientists are evaluating integrating sprouted barley grown indoors without soil, known are hydroponic feed, into the diets of dairy heifers and lactating cows.
UTHealth Launches Nutrition Education Program with $1 Million Gift
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Laura Moore, M.Ed., R.D., L.D., and her husband Don Sanders have donated $1 million to support a first-of-its-kind nutrition education program at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). UTHealth fully matched the gift as part of the university's Game Changers Initiative.
Researchers Study Watermelon's Effect on Blood Vessels
University of Alabama
University of Alabama researchers are recruiting for a 10-week study to see how watermelon impacts blood vessel function.
Finding Food Solutions: Kansas State University Graduate Student to Study Food Insecurity in Ireland
Kansas State University
Miranda Klugesherz, graduate student in communication studies, will research global solutions to food insecurity through the George J. Mitchell Scholarship, a national, competitive scholarship program of the US-Ireland Alliance.
New Nutrition Policy Institute Study Highlights Benefits of School Lunch
University of California - Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Lunches served in the National School Lunch Program have higher nutritional quality than lunches brought from home, according to the largest comparison study conducted to date. Published in the November 2016 issue of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the study, conducted by researchers at UC's Nutrition Policy Institute, involved nearly 4,000 elementary school students in Southern California.
New LED Display Lights Help Improve Taste of Milk, Virginia Tech Researchers Find
Virginia Tech
"We want to help figure out ways to return to the fresh taste of milk that our grandparents experienced when it came straight from the dairy," said Susan Duncan, a professor of food science and technology.
Ohio-Based ProMedica Health System Celebrates One-Year Anniversary for Its Grocery Market and Announces Plans to Expand
ProMedica
One year ago ProMedica opened a full-service grocery market in an area of Toledo that was labeled a food desert due to the lack of grocery stores and healthy food providers. Today leaders from ProMedica announced plans to expand its services beyond the grocery market to offer a variety of community programs including cooking and nutrition classes, health screenings, financial counseling and job training. According to philanthropist and business community leader Russell Ebeid, ProMedica is "writing a new chapter in the way healthcare systems collaborate with neighborhoods and communities to improve health."
What if You Couldn't Taste Your Favorite Holiday Foods?
University of Kentucky
What, exactly, is Neurogastronomy? In this edition of "Behind the Blue," we meet with scientists and chefs who discuss brain and behavior in the context of food.
A Safer Supper: Study Finds Recipes with Hand-Washing, Temperature Reminders Improve Food Safety
Kansas State University
Kansas State University researchers have discovered the secret ingredient to improving kitchen food safety: include hand-washing reminders and meat thermometer instructions in published recipes.
Science for Sweet Tooths
University of British Columbia
UBC researchers develop new method to test for antioxidants in chocolate
Food Scientist Aiding Fuel Ethanol with New Engineered Bacteria
University of Wisconsin-Madison
UW-Madison Professor James Steele's new company, Lactic Solutions, is using genetic engineering to, instead of killing lactic acid bacteria with antibiotics, splicing in genes for ethanol production so these organisms produce ethanol, not lactic acid.
Scripps Florida Scientists Find Surprising Answers to 'Food Coma' Conundrum
Scripps Research Institute
Scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI), Florida Atlantic University and Bowling Green State University may have finally found a reason for the 'food coma' phenomenon.
Protein and Salt Drive Post-Meal Sleepiness
eLife
Sleepiness after a large meal is something we all experience, and new research with fruit flies suggests higher protein and salt content in our food, as well as the volume consumed, can lead to longer naps.
Habitat for Humanity, UF/IFAS Extension Program Work Together for New Homeowners
University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences
As they prepare to be new homeowners with help from Habitat for Humanity, program candidates learn home maintenance, how to save energy and how to get along better with home occupants through the Homeflow program.
Queen's University Belfast to Tackle Global Food Challenges Through Major New Partnership
Queen's University Belfast
Queen's University Belfast's Institute for Global Food Security will play a key role in a new leading partnership which will tackle the global challenge of feeding the world's growing population, as well as enabling the University to access up to EUR400 million in funding.
FSU Researchers Talk Turkey: Native Americans Raised Classic Holiday Bird Long Before First Thanksgiving
Florida State University
Florida State University Associate Professor of Anthropology Tanya Peres and graduate student Kelly Ledford write in a paper published today that Native Americans were raising and managing turkeys far before the first Thanksgiving.
Serving Teens with Special Diets: A Tricky Thanksgiving Recipe
University of Michigan Health System
One in 6 parents say their teen has tried a gluten free, vegan, paleo or vegetarian diet. For some families, the restrictions can cause indigestion.
Rutgers' Bountiful Cranberries Spreading in U.S., Canada and Overseas
Rutgers University
If you drink cranberry juice, munch on dried cranberries or savor cranberry sauce, chances are they may include varieties bred at Rutgers University in the New Jersey Pinelands.
Busting the Myths on Turkey
University of North Florida
Turkey is a major symbol of an American celebration and our giving for the bounties we are fortunate to enjoy. Dr. Judith Rodriguez, registered dietitian & chair of the Department of Nutrition & Dietetics at the University of North Florida, discusses myths and facts about turkey.
Why Is Food Allergy Increasing? Skin Might Be Involved
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
Early exposure to a food allergen through broken skin might prompt the development of food allergy. This theory gained further support from a recent study that found increased prevalence of food allergy if a child had skin infection or eczema in the first year of life.
Say Yes to Holiday Flair, Not Allergic Flares
American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI)
If you suffer from allergies and asthma, you don't want to be sneezing and wheezing through the holidays. ACAAI offers tips for bringing the "flair, and not the flare" to this year's holidays.
Curb Your Appetite and Avoid Overeating This Holiday Season
University of Alabama at Birmingham
UAB registered dietitian Ashley Delk says to put away the stretchy pants and eat smart this holiday season.
UF/IFAS Tips for Safe Holiday Meal Preparation
University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences
With the holidays approaching, you want the turkey and stuffing - or whatever you're preparing - to be safe to eat, and consume again as leftovers.
How a Mediterranean-Style Diet May Reduce Heart Failure in the Aged
University of Alabama at Birmingham
In mouse experiments, researchers have shown how aging and excess dietary fat create signals that lead to heart failure after a heart attack. Clarifying the mechanism of this harmful pathway is important because nearly 5 million people in the United States suffer heart failure as an age-related disease following heart attacks.
Matchmaking for Coffee?
American Society of Agronomy (ASA), Crop Science Society of America (CSSA), Soil Science Society of America (SSSA)
By combining macadamia and coffee crops in a single field, researchers demonstrate a more weather-tolerant, productive, and profitable crop.
UF/IFAS Study Documents Nutritional Risk in Florida's Older Adults
University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences
Older adults who eat at congregate meal-serving sites may come to the meals with significant nutritional deficits. Congregate meals are delivered through the Area Agencies on Aging, administering state and federally funded meal and nutrition education programs with outreach services. Collectively, about 425 congregate sites in Florida serve thousands of meals daily.
Fast-Cooking Dry Beans Provide More Protein, Iron Than 'Slower' Varieties
American Chemical Society (ACS)
Beans are a versatile, inexpensive staple that can boost essential nutrients in a diet, especially for people in low-resource areas where food options are limited. To get the most out of these legumes, new research suggests choosing fast-cooking dry beans could be the way to go. A study in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that fast-cooking beans retained more protein, iron and other minerals than "slower" dry beans.
Food Scholarship Program Helps Students Study Instead of Worry About Meals
University of Georgia
UGA's food scholarship and other programs that support students just got a big boost from University of Georgia graduate Jess Stokely, who is contributing $900,000 to the food scholarship and $1.5 million to general support for students.
The Mathematics of Coffee Extraction: Searching for the Ideal Brew
Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM)
Composed of over 1,800 chemical components, coffee is one of the most widely-consumed drinks in the world. Understanding the mathematics of coffee extraction can help identify the influence of various parameters on the final product. In a paper publishing in the SIAM Journal on Applied Mathematics, authors present and analyze a new multiscale model of coffee extraction from a coffee bed.
High Tunnel-Grown Tomatoes Go to Amarillo Supermarket
Texas A&M AgriLife
AMARILLO - Dr. Charlie Rush is claiming success - tomatoes from a Texas A&M AgriLife Research high tunnel project are being sold in an Amarillo grocery store. And now the real work begins. "We delivered tomatoes to United Supermarket in Amarillo, and they were thrilled to get them," Rush said. "The next day we delivered jalapenos and poblano peppers. We can produce a quality product and there is clearly a market for the produce. "Now, we need to work on maximizing yields, cropping systems and pest management, provide an economic analysis and convince a few growers to give it a go." Rush, an AgriLife Research plant pathologist in Amarillo, said the project is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Ogallala Research Initiative and the Texas Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The project's goal is to provide locally grown tomatoes and other high-quality vegetables to the public. This year's crop, which suffered setbacks in its inaugural season,
Mislabeled Seafood May Be More Sustainable, New Study Finds
University of Washington
A University of Washington study is the first to broadly examine the ecological and financial impacts of seafood mislabeling. The paper, published online Nov. 2 in Conservation Letters, finds that in most cases, mislabeling actually leads people to eat more sustainably, because the substituted fish is often more plentiful and of a better conservation status than the fish on the label.
Could Fake Sugar Cause Real Problems with Your Metabolism? An @SBPdiscovery Researcher Wants to Find Out
Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute