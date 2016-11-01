Sponsored By AIP
PHYSICAL SCIENCES
Closing the Carbon Loop

UWM Physicists' to Use Their Unique Tool to Improve Neonatal Health

In neonatal health, knowing the exact time of conception saves lives. Two data scientists at UWM have a mathematical solution to rectify rough estimates.

How to 3-D Print Your Own Sonic Tractor Beam, Researchers Use World's Smallest Diamonds to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide, Physics Tradition Bridges Past with Future, and MORE in the Physics News Source Sponsored by AIP

Click here to go directly to the Physics News Source Sponsored by AIP.

How to 3-D Print Your Own Sonic Tractor Beam

After demonstrating the first acoustically driven tractor beam platform, researchers develop a simpler, cheaper version using 3-D printable parts and open-source electronic components for the maker community

Researchers Use World's Smallest Diamonds to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide

Scientists at Stanford University and the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have discovered a way to use diamondoids - the smallest possible bits of diamond - to assemble atoms into the thinnest possible electrical wires, just three atoms wide.

Physics Tradition Bridges Past with Future

Associate Professor of Physics Ed Pogozelski and his student bridge-building competition have come a long way since the spaghetti year of '97. That's when he used food as the construction material of choice after learning -- just two weeks ahead of time-- that the annual physics department event was among his responsibilities as a new adjunct.

One Step Closer to Reality: Devices That Convert Heat Into Electricity

The same researchers who pioneered the use of a quantum mechanical effect to convert heat into electricity have figured out how to make their technique work in a form more suitable to industry.

Feeding the Ravenous Black Hole at the Center of Our Galaxy

Feature describes improved method for simulating collisionless accretion disk around supermassive Sagittarius A* at center of Milky Way.

Northwestern's Research Year in Review 2016

Northwestern University researchers have had a profound impact on the world in 2016.esign and synthesis of molecular machines.

Inside the World of Cell Signaling: A G-Protein Breakthrough

Scientists have few good methods for manipulating and investigating G-protein signaling. Now, UNC scientists have developed small proteins to selectively block a certain type of G-protein signaling, creating a unique and powerful tool for studying cell processes that depend on this signaling.

Filling in the Nuclear Data Gaps

Berkeley Lab's Nuclear Data Group is conducting new experiments to address common data needs in nuclear medicine, nuclear energy and fusion R&D, security, and counterproliferation work.


Honey, I Shrunk the Circuit

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have shown it's possible to make transistors and diodes from advanced semiconductor materials that could perform much better than silicon, the workhorse of the modern electronics world.

Lunar Sonic Booms

University of Iowa scientist to give talk about mini shock waves on the moon

UI Readies for Cassini Finale

Radio and plasma instrument designed and built at UI may provide clues about Saturn's auroras, thunderstorms

Johns Hopkins APL, Navy Demonstrate High-Speed, Autonomous Surface Patrol Capability

In September, an APL experiment, in collaboration with the Surface Targets Branch of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, worked to advance the state of the art of collaborative, autonomous USV behaviors to higher speeds and larger numbers of vessels.

Magnetic Reconnection Research Sheds Light on Explosive Phenomena in Astrophysics and Fusion Experiments

Article provides perspective on latest research on magnetic reconnection.

Second-Generation Stars Identified, Giving Clues About Their Predecessors

University of Notre Dame astronomers have identified what they believe to be the second generation of stars, shedding light on the nature of the universe's first stars.

Cooling Technique Helps Researchers "Target" a Major Component for a New Collider

Researchers at Argonne have recently developed a new ultra-low-friction sliding contact mechanism that uses chilled water to remove heat from a key component of a next-generation collider.

Exoplanet images, investigations into artificial consciousness, privacy concerns about facial screening assessments by neural-networks, and accelerators in a post-grand unification era of physics are all covered in this month's special December, 2116 edition of Physics Today, the world's most influential and closely followed magazine devoted to physics and the physical sciences community.