Wildlife News Source

Toxic Mercury in Aquatic Life Could Spike with Greater Land Runoff
Rutgers University
A highly toxic form of mercury could jump by 300 to 600 percent in zooplankton - tiny animals at the base of the marine food chain - if land runoff increases by 15 to 30 percent, according to a new study. And such an increase is possible due to climate change, according to the pioneering study by Rutgers University and other scientists published today in Science Advances.
Don't 'Bee' Worried: Researcher Says Endangered Bumblebee Populations Will Rise Again
Kansas State University
Bumblebees recently became the first species from the U.S. to be placed on the endangered species list, but a Kansas State University entomologist said bumblebee endangerment is nothing to be bugged about.
Andean Bear Survey in Peru Finds Humans Not the Only Visitors to Machu Picchu
Wildlife Conservation Society
A recent wildlife survey led by SERNANP (Servicio Nacional de Areas Naturales Protegidas por el Estado) and WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) in the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu in Peru has confirmed that the world-famous site is also home to a biologically important and iconic species: the Andean bear (Tremarctos ornatus).
Study Reveals That Climate Change Could Dramatically Alter Fragile Mountain Habitats
University of Manchester
Mountain regions of the world are under direct threat from human-induced climate change which could radically alter these fragile habitats, warn an international team of researchers.
Predator or Not? Invasive Snails Hide Even When They Don't Know
University of Washington
The specific cues that trigger an animal's natural defense vary depending on the species and its history in the ecosystem, a new University of Washington study finds.
Little Tortoise, Big Range
Wildlife Conservation Society
WCS scientists have discovered the impressed tortoise (Manouria impressa) in the Hukaung Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in northern Myanmar, some 528 miles from its known range in that country.
BREAKING SCIENCE NEWS: Wildlife-Snaring Crisis in Asian Forests
Wildlife Conservation Society
A very important article (link) co-authored by WCS scientist Tony Lynam has been published in this week's Science about a crisis emerging in Asia from snaring, which is wiping out wildlife in unprecedented numbers.
New Study Reveals That Insects Also Migrate
University of Haifa
The researchers found that insects engage in the largest continental migration on earth. Some 3.5 trillion insects in Southern Britain alone migrate each year - a biomass eight times that of bird migration.
Climate Change Prompts Alaska Fish to Change Breeding Behavior
University of Washington
A new University of Washington study finds that one of Alaska's most abundant freshwater fish species is altering its breeding patterns in response to climate change, which could impact the ecology of northern lakes that already acutely feel the effects of a changing climate.
The Tasmanian Tiger Had a Brain Structure Suited to a Predatory Life Style
PLOS
Brain scans suggest the action-planning part of the cortex was large in these extinct predators.
Researchers Use Weather Radar to Track Migrating Waterfowl, Avian Influenza
University of Delaware
University of Delaware researchers are part of an effort that will use weather radar to identify wetland hotspots used by waterfowl during the winter, which in turn can alert poultry growers about the potential risk of avian influenza. The lab at UD is one of the only labs anywhere using weather radar data to map bird distributions at the ground level.
Tigers Could Roam Again in Central Asia, Scientists Say
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Caspian tigers, some of the largest cats that ever lived, roamed through much of Central Asia before they were designated as extinct in the middle of the 20th century. But there is a chance that tigers -- using a subspecies that is nearly identical, genetically, to the Caspian -- could be restored to Central Asia.
Are Herders and Livestock Bad for Rare Wildlife? It's Complicated.
Wildlife Conservation Society
The Denver Zoological Foundation, WCS(Wildlife Conservation Society) and other partners have published a paper appearing in the early view edition of Conservation Biology that looks at the positive and negative relationships occurring between pastoralists, livestock, native carnivores and native herbivores in the world's largest unfenced grassland and desert.
Exeter Research Helps Protect Loggerhead Turtles
University of Exeter
A long-running research and conservation project is helping save an at-risk species of turtle.
'Shrew'-D Advice: Study of Arctic Shrews, Parasites Indicates How Climate Change May Affect Ecosystems and Communities
MANHATTAN, KANSAS -- The shrew and its parasites -- even 40-year-old preserved ones -- are the new indicators of environmental change, according to a Kansas State University researcher. Andrew Hope, Kansas State University research assistant professor in the Division of Biology, and his colleagues across the U.S. have published "Shrews and Their Parasites: Small Species Indicate Big Changes" in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 2016 Arctic Report Card.
Caribbean Bats Need 8 Million Years to Recover From Recent Extinction Waves
Stony Brook University
Can nature restore the numbers of species on islands to levels that existed before human arrival? How long would it take for nature to regain this diversity? To answer these questions, a research team compiled data on Caribbean bats and their close relatives in a paper published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Neonicotinoid Pesticide Affects Foraging and Social Interaction in Bumblebees
Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology (SICB)
linked changes in social behavior with sublethal exposure to the neonicotinoid pesticide, imidacloprid.
Saint Louis University Scientists Discover Bees Prefer Warm Violets in Cool Forests
Saint Louis University
Studies provide fresh insight into how such tiny wild flowers continue to thrive and reproduce.
The Mystery of the Earless Toads
Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology (SICB)
More than 200 species of "true toads" have fully functional inner ears, but cannot fully use them because they have lost their tympanic middle ears, the part of the ear which transmits sound air pressures from the outside world to the inner ear. These "earless" toads rely on sounds to communicate, so why would they lose a sense that is key to their survival and reproduction?
Sticky Toes Provide Clues to Evolution
Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology (SICB)
Yet, how this key innovation evolved remains a mystery locked within the leathery shell of a lizard egg. Now, Dr. Thomas Sanger at Loyola University in Chicago has developed new techniques to understand more about the process of evolutionary diversification by observing development in real time.
Big Data Shows How What We Buy Affects Endangered Species
Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)
The things we consume, from iPhones to cars to IKEA furniture, have costs that go well beyond their purchase price. What if the soybeans used to make that tofu you ate last night were grown in fields that were hewn out of tropical rainforests? Or if that tee-shirt you bought came from an industrial area that had been carved out of high-value habitat in Malaysia?
Songbirds Divorce, Flee, Fail to Reproduce Due to Suburban Sprawl
University of Washington
New University of Washington research finds that for some songbirds, urban sprawl is kicking them out of their territory, forcing divorce and stunting their ability to find new mates and reproduce successfully, even after relocating.
Bats Avoid Collisions by Calling Less in a Crowd
Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology (SICB)
Do bats adjust their echolocation calls in response to other bat calls
Genome Study Reveals Widespread "Gray Zone" of Animals Transitioning From One Species to Two
PLOS
New research publishing December 27 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology characterizes the ability of populations to interbreed and exchange genes as a function of the level divergence of their genomes.
CHRISTMAS IN THE CONGO: New Protected Area to Conserve Unique Species Declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Wildlife Conservation Society
The Kabobo Natural Reserve in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), one of Africa's most biodiverse sites, had its boundaries formally approved today by the Provincial Governor of Tanganyika Province - a critical step in establishing and ensuring the effective protection of this important site.
Salamanders Brave Miles of Threatening Terrain for the Right Sex Partner
Ohio State University
Most salamanders are homebodies when it comes to mating. But some of the beasts hit the road, traversing miles of rugged terrain unfit for an amphibian in pursuit of a partner from a far-away wetland. (With video of a salamander on a treadmill.)
WCS Spearheads Conservation Science For U.S. Jaguar Recovery Plan
Wildlife Conservation Society
A recovery plan for the Western Hemisphere's largest cat species along the U.S.-Mexico border was released today by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). WCS played a critical role in informing the position of USFWS on jaguar conservation by providing the best available science and research to guide and support the plan.
Research Offers Multiple Lessons
Gonzaga University
For Gonzaga University biology major Eric Gutierrez, worries about being in the path of a typhoon while in Southeast Asia conducting research on exotic beetles last summer turned out to be the least of his problems. Negotiating the language and cultural barriers the night he arrived got his blood rushing the most.
Exciting New Creatures Discovered on Ocean Floor
University of Southampton
Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered six new animal species in undersea hot springs 2.8 kilometres deep in the southwest Indian Ocean. The unique marine life was discovered around hydrothermal vents at a place called Longqi ('Dragon's Breath'), 2000 kilometres southeast of Madagascar and is described in the journal Scientific Reports.
Insectivorous Long-Fingered Bats May Also Be Capable of Catching Fish, Should the Opportunity Arise
PLOS
Experience and learning may help bats improve their instinctive fishing technique
Eat and Be Eaten: Invasive Scavengers in Hawaii Alter Island Nutrient Cycle
Researchers from the University of Georgia have found that invasive species on Hawaii Island may be especially successful invaders because they are formidable scavengers of carcasses of other animals and after death, a nutrient resource for other invasive scavengers.
Holy Batcave! Personal Sighting Leads UT's Dinets to New Data on Spectral Bat
University of Tennessee
Spectral bats, also called false vampire bats for their imposing size--with a wingspan of over three feet--are the largest bats in the Americas and typically roost in trees in lowland forests. Vladimir Dinets, research assistant professor of psychology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has discovered evidence that the species also can live in caves and is more adaptable than previously thought, thanks to personal observation and information gleaned from social media accounts of tourists.
Why Can't Monkeys Speak? Vocal Anatomy Is Not the Problem
University of Vienna
Monkeys and apes are unable to learn new vocalizations, and for decades it has been widely believed that this inability results from limitations of their vocal anatomy: larynx, tongue and lips. But an international team of scientists, led by Tecumseh Fitch at the University of Vienna and Asif Ghazanfar at Princeton University, has now looked inside monkeys' vocal tracts with x-rays, and found them to be much more flexible than thought before. The study indicates that the limitations that keep nonhuman primates from speaking are in their brains, rather than their vocal anatomy.
Climate Change Is Already Causing Widespread Local Extinction in Plant and Animal Species
PLOS
Extinctions related to climate change have already happened in hundreds of plant and animal species around the world. New research, publishing on December 8th in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, shows that local extinctions have already occurred in 47% of the 976 plant and animal species studied.
Scientists Improve Predictions of How Temperature Affects the Survival of Fish Embryos
Scientists closely tracking the survival of endangered Sacramento River salmon faced a puzzle: the same high temperatures that salmon eggs survived in the laboratory appeared to kill many of the eggs in the river
Put People at the Center of Conservation, New Study Advises
University of Washington
People must be part of the equation in conservation projects to increase local support and effectiveness, according to a new study by the University of Washington and other institutions.
Global Habitat Loss Still Rampant Across Much of the Earth
Wildlife Conservation Society
As 196 signatory nations of the Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) meet this week in Cancun, Mexico, to discuss their progress towards averting the current biodiversity crisis, researchers from a range of universities and NGOs report in the international journal Conservation Letters that habitat destruction still far outstrips habitat protected across many parts of the planet.
Feathered Fathers and Mothers Have Diverse Parenting Arrangements, According to Research in Nature
Birds of a feather flock together but they schedule parenting duties differently. Kansas State University researchers are part of an international team of ornithologists who have published a study in Nature about how mated pairs of wild shorebirds have established diverse schedules for parental care of the nest.
Study Explains Evolution Phenomenon That Puzzled Darwin
Northwestern University
Why do some animals have extravagant, showy ornaments -- think deer antlers, peacock feathers and horns on beetles -- that can be a liability to survival? Northwestern University researchers have a possible explanation for this puzzling phenomenon of evolution.
Songbirds Sound the Alarm About Traffic Noise
Pacific University (Ore.)
A new study led by Pacific University biologist Chris Templeton demonstrates that the alarm calls of songbirds are dramatically impaired by road traffic noise. Research by Templeton and colleagues has shown that signals critical for the survival of animals are compromised when birds live near even moderately busy roads.
Each Animal Species Hosts a Unique Microbial Community and Benefits From It
Vanderbilt University
A laboratory study of four animal species and their microbiota finds that each species hosts a unique community of microbes that can significantly improve its health and fitness.
Will the Jaguar Survive? Conservation Groups Have a Plan
Wildlife Conservation Society
The (WCS) Wildlife Conservation Society reports the publication of a plan to help guide multi-institutional efforts in conserving the jaguar (Panthera onca) in the Amazon basin.
Hacking for Wildlife: Tech Experts to Hold Hackathon to Fight Wildlife Trafficking
Wildlife Conservation Society
The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and SMART Partnership announced that it will hold a hackathon challenge to improve SMART (Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool) - the world's leading tool for protected area management. The challenge will be held at Amazon.com's AWS ReInvent Conference in Las Vegas on Monday, November 28th.
Research Shows Preference for Non-Lethal Protection of Species
Indiana University
Americans believe endangered species are best protected when their habitats are protected and not when animal predators are killed, according to new Indiana University research.
Ocean Acidification Study Offers Warnings for Marine Life, Habitats
University of British Columbia
Acidification of the world's oceans could drive a cascading loss of biodiversity in some marine habitats, according to research published today in Nature Climate Change.
What Is Buck Fever?
Texas A&M University
Hundreds of dollars spent on gear. Endless hours devoted to prepping stands. It's what you've been waiting for all year long--deer season--and hunters across the country are flocking to the woods. Unfortunately for some, the thrill of the hunt can become all too real.
Snake Black Market Poses Risk to Humans and Wildlife
University of Adelaide
The illegal reptile trade, including venomous snakes, could put wildlife, the environment and human lives at risk, a new study has found.
Two New Lizards with 'Heroic Past' Discovered in the Chilean Andes
Pensoft Publishers
Two new species of lizards have been discovered in the Andean highlands of Southern Chile. Collected from areas of heroic past, both small reptiles were named after courages tribal chiefs who have once fought against colonial Spaniards in the Arauco war. The study, conducted by a team of Chilean scientists, is published in the open access journal ZooKeys.
Climate Change Already Dramatically Disrupting All Elements of Nature
Wildlife Conservation Society
Global changes in temperature due to human-induced climate change have already impacted every aspect of life on Earth from genes to entire ecosystems, with increasingly unpredictable consequences for humans - according to a new study published in the journal Science.
Three New Bird Species Discovered in Africa
Texas A&M AgriLife
A Texas A&M University team has discovered three never before documented bird species in Africa, and there could well be more.
Brazilian Free-Tailed Bat Is the Fastest Flyer in the Animal Kingdom
Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft)
Bats are not just skillful aviators, they can also reach record-breaking speeds.
Tracing the Ivory Trail
University of Utah
More than 90 percent of ivory in large seized shipments came from elephants that died less than three years before, according to a new University of Utah study.
Herbivorous Mammals Have Bigger Bellies
University of Zurich
What do enormous dinosaurs have in common with tiny shrews? They are both four-legged vertebrates, otherwise known as tetrapods. In the course of evolution, tetrapods developed various body shapes and sizes - from the mouse to the dinosaur - to adapt to different environments. Their feeding habits range from pure herbivory to fierce carnivory, and their body structure reflects this feeding diversity. As plants are usually more difficult to digest than meat, herbivores are thought to need larger guts and more voluminous bellies. Nevertheless, this hypothesis had never been tested scientifically.
After a Long Demise Due to Poaching, Virunga's Hippos Climbing Back
Wildlife Conservation Society
NEW YORK (November 3, 2016)--Recent surveys for hippos in Virunga National Park--the oldest protected area in Africa--have found that the beleaguered behemoths are finally recovering from decades of poaching and habitat loss in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to researchers from the Institut Congolais pour la Conservation de la Nature (ICCN) and WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) who conducted the research.
Large Numbers of Outdoor Cats Pose Challenges for Communities
University of Guelph
The number of outdoor cats in the city of Guelph is eye-raising, and these cats are more likely to be found in low-income residential areas, according to a new study from the University of Guelph.
Elephant Poaching Costs African Tourism $25 Million Per Year
University of Vermont
In Africa, tens of thousands of elephants are killed by poachers each year. Now a new study shows that this poaching crisis costs African countries around $25 million annually in lost tourism revenue.
Tricking Moths Into Revealing the Computational Underpinnings of Sensory Integration
University of Washington
A research team led by University of Washington biology professor Tom Daniel has teased out how hawkmoths integrate signals from two sensory systems: vision and touch.
MSU Researchers Part of Iguana Hatchling Discovery in Cayman Islands
Mississippi State University
A team of Mississippi State students and faculty is among a group of researchers working in the Cayman Islands that may be the first to demonstrate cross-breeding between Green Iguanas and Rock Iguanas is possible.
World's Most Endangered Alligator Making a Comeback - in Shanghai
Wildlife Conservation Society
WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) reports that eggs of critically endangered Chinese alligators discovered recently in a nest in a Shanghai wetland park have hatched and that baby alligators have been photographed and identified swimming in the area. The announcement signals a huge success for the species and for ongoing reintroduction efforts initiated by East China Normal University, Chongming Dongtan Wetland Park, and WCS with the help of U.S. zoos including WCS's Bronx Zoo, and the Saint Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.
How Hooded Seals Are Transferring Contaminants to Their Pups
Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (SETAC)
Environmental contaminants such as perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) can be transferred from mother to offspring through the placenta and mother's milk, exposing the young mammal before and after birth.
Azure-Winged Magpies Show Human-Like Generosity
University of Vienna
Azure-winged magpies, an Asian bird species, take any opportunity to provide food to their group members, even without receiving any reward themselves. A team of cognitive biologists, lead by Lisa Horn and Jorg Massen from the University of Vienna, showed this type of prosocial behavior experimentally in a bird species for the first time. There are very few other animals that show such human-like generosity. The results of their study have been published in the scientific journal Biology Letters.
WCS Uses Facebook To Stop Wildlife Trafficking in Peru
Wildlife Conservation Society
NEW YORK (October 14, 2016)--WCS's Peru Program is fighting wildlife trafficking through a campaign that leverages one of the most effective means of reaching a wide audience: Facebook.
From Unknown to Beardog: Findings Rescue Fossils From "Trashbin" Genus
University at Buffalo
A new study identifies two fossils previously thought to be generic carnivorans (a large, diverse order of mammals) as some of the earliest known members of the beardog family. These fossils are from animals estimated to be no larger than about five pounds, roughly the size of a Chihuahua and much smaller than formidable descendants that would later evolve.
Genome of Fiercely Protective Fonni's Dog Reflects Human History of Sardinia
Genetics Society of America
A genomic analysis of 28 dog breeds has traced the genetic history of the remarkable Fonni's Dog, a herd guardian endemic to the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. The results, published in the journal GENETICS, reveal that the regional variety has developed into a true breed through unregulated selection for its distinctive behavior, and that its ancestors came from the very same geographic areas as Sardinia's human migrants. Just as Sardinian people have long provided a wealth of genetic insights to scientists, the canine natives are an example of an isolated population that could prove a powerful resource for finding genes that influence health and behavior.
Wild Chimpanzee Mothers Teach Young to Use Tools, Video Study Confirms
Washington University in St. Louis
The first documented evidence of wild chimpanzee mothers teaching their offspring to use tools has been captured by video cameras set to record chimpanzee tool-using activity at termite mounds in the Nouabale-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo, according to new research from anthropologists at Washington University in St.
Climate Change May Benefit Native Oysters, but There's a Catch
University of California, Davis
Amid efforts to restore native oyster populations on the West Coast, how are oysters expected to fare under climate change in the decades and centuries to come? Not too badly, according to a study from the University of California, Davis. But there's a big "if" involved.
Ultimate Sacrifice: Spider's Post-Sex Cannibalism AIDS Offspring
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The male dark fishing spider is just dying to father some children - and this death wish probably evolved to benefit his offspring, according to new research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Gonzaga University.
Hunting the Nearly Un-Huntable
Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
Scientists on two neutrino experiments--the MINOS experiment at Fermilab and the Daya Bay experiment in China--have presented results that limit the places where sterile neutrinos might be hiding.
Apes Can Understand What Others Are Thinking Just Like Humans
Newswise Recommends
Bonobos, chimpanzees and orangutans understand that others can be convinced of something that is not true, says a study by researchers of Duke University, Kyoto University, the University of St. Andrews and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.
Apes Understand That Some Things Are All in Your Head
Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft)
We all know that the way someone sees the world, and the way it really is, are not always the same. This ability to recognize that someone's beliefs may differ from reality has long been seen as unique to humans. But new research on chimpanzees, bonobos and orangutans suggests our primate relatives may also be able to tell when something is just in your head. The study was led by researchers of Duke University, Kyoto University, the University of St. Andrews and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.
Wisconsin Arboretum Offers Rare Refuge for Vanishing Bumblebee
University of Wisconsin-Madison
A proposal by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to seek endangered status for the rusty-patched bumblebee has focused renewed attention on bumblebees living at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. This 1,200-acre natural area in Madison still has wild populations of the rare insect, which was fairly common until about 20 years ago.
U of S Researcher Aims to Save Endangered Cranes
University of Saskatchewan
SASKATOON--Slender, graceful and majestic, Asia's red-crowned cranes may look the same in the wild or in captivity, but inside they are markedly different in the types of microbes they carry around--something that may guide conservation efforts for the endangered birds.
Problem-Solving Spreads Both Socially and Culturally in Bumblebees
PLOS
Watching each other helps these social insects learn to pull strings for a sugar water reward.
Peccaries of Mesoamerica Now Highly Threatened, Warn Experts
Wildlife Conservation Society
Hunting, deforestation, and cattle ranching in Mesoamerica have become a triad of trouble for the white-lipped peccary (Tayassu pecari), an ecologically important species now threatened with regional extinction, according WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) and a group of experts at a recently held meeting in Belize.
Vaccine May Help Diseases in Animals, People Meet Their Match
Kansas State University
Kansas State University researchers have patented a vaccine that provides effective, antibiotic-free prevention and treatment of Fusobacterium necrophorum infection, which affects animals and people.
Extensive Deep Coral Reefs in Hawaii Harbor Unique Species and High Coral Cover
PeerJ
Researchers has completed a comprehensive investigation of deep coral-reef environments throughout the Hawaiian Archipelago. The study spanned more than two decades and the researchers documented vast areas of 100% coral-cover at depths of 50-90 meters extending for tens of square kilometers, discovering that these deep-reef habitats are home to many unique species.
Livestock, Landowners and the Threatened Chiricahua Leopard Frog May Benefit From a Restoration, Conservation Project in Grant County, New Mexico
New Mexico State University (NMSU)
Several organizations and private landowners are working on restoration techniques to improve wildlife habitat and forage for livestock in Grant County, New Mexico. Projects include stock tank rehabilitation, as well as riparian, spring and wetland restoration.
UAB Grad Student Uncovers Alabama Fossils Likely From Oldest Ancestor of Modern Sea Turtles
University of Alabama at Birmingham
The evidence found suggests the earliest ancestors of modern sea turtles may have come from the Deep South.
Hearing the Same Sound Twice in Each Ear Helps Insects Locate Their Mates
University of Lincoln
An incredibly advanced hearing system which enables a group of insects to listen to the same sound twice with each ear, helping them to locate the sound's origin with pinpoint accuracy, has been discovered by scientists at the University of Lincoln, UK.
UF/IFAS Study: Sweet Sensation(r) 'Florida127' Strawberry Lives Up to Its Name
University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences
Growers in Florida's $300 million-a-year strawberry industry now have proof that the latest UF/IFAS-bred variety lasts longer on the shelf and tastes sweeter than two UF/IFAS cultivars, making it more attractive to faraway markets.
Analysis of DNA From Early Settlers of the Pacific Overturns Leading Genetic Model
Binghamton University, State University of New York
A scientific team led by researchers at Harvard Medical School, University College Dublin, and the Max Planck institute for the Science of Human History, and including Binghamton University Associate Professor of Anthropology Andrew D. Merriwether, analyzed DNA from people who lived in Tonga and Vanuatu between 2,500 and 3,100 years ago, and were among the first people to live in these islands. The results overturn the leading genetic model for this last great movement of humans to unoccupied but habitable lands.
Unique Bacterial Chemist in the War on Potatoes
Georgia Institute of Technology
An eccentric enzyme known so far only to exist in a single type of bacterium breaks down a toxin related to TNT and pesticides with counterintuitive moves.
Soil: More Than Meets the Eye
Soil Science Society of America (SSSA)
Soil is all around us and easy to ignore. However, locked inside is a dynamic ecosystem of amazing complexity. The Soil Science Society of America (SSSA) October 1st Soils Matter blog post explains how soil's physical, chemical, and biological activities make soil more than dirt.
Research Provides Understanding About Expansion and Contraction of the Tropical Rain Belt
Cornell College
The research looks at the monsoon rains that fell in northern Australia over the past 3,000 years.
First Evidence of Deep-Sea Animals Ingesting Microplastics
University of Bristol
Scientists working in the mid-Atlantic and south-west Indian Ocean have found evidence of microfibers ingested by deep sea animals including hermit crabs, squat lobsters and sea cucumbers, revealing for the first time the environmental fallout of microplastic pollution.
Contrary to Popular Belief - Coca Not the Driving Force of Deforestation, Report Reveals
Stony Brook University
Most of the world's coca--the plant source of cocaine--grows in the Amazon forests of the Andean countries of Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, where many think this illicit crop causes deforestation. However, a team led by Stony Brook University Professor of Ecology and Evolution Liliana M. Davalos, shows most deforestation isn't caused by coca cultivation. In fact, the study, published in Bioscience, found that deforestation and coca both share a common origin in the implementation of an infrastructure plan from the 1960s to open the Amazon frontier through road construction and development projects.
Penetrable Armor
University of Iowa
Insects are tough animals to study. One reason is their armor-like coating, called an exoskeleton, which protects their organs. Researchers have discovered a technique to open the exoskeleton in order to study living organs and cells. Results published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology.
Big Data NSF Grant to Address Environmental Challenges
Georgia Institute of Technology
Soon scientists and the public will have the chance to easily test hypotheses about America's ecological challenges with the help of an ensemble of technologies, including artificial intelligence.
News From the Primordial World
Scripps Research Institute
A new study led by scientists at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) offers a twist on a popular theory for how life on Earth began about four billion years ago.
Wireless, Freely Behaving Rodent Cage Helps Scientists Collect More Reliable Data
Georgia Institute of Technology
The EnerCage (Energized Cage) system is created for scientific experiments on awake, freely behaving small animals. It wirelessly powers electronic devices and sensors traditionally used during rodent research experiments, but without the use of interconnect wires or bulky batteries. Their goal is to create as natural an environment within the cage as possible for mice and rats in order for scientists to obtain consistent and reliable results.
Snake Venom Composition Could Be Related to Hormones and Diet
American Chemical Society (ACS)
Many people are afraid of snakes, but scientists are now revealing insights about their venoms that could give even ophidiophobes an appreciation for the animals. One team has found that the proteins from the venom gland can vary depending on age and gender. These findings, reported in ACS' Journal of Proteome Research, suggest that hormonal and dietary influences are at play.
Forbidden Fruit a Fatal Temptation for Grizzly Bears in Southeastern British Columbia: Human Settlement and Abundant Fruit Create Ecological Trap for the Apex Omnivore
University of Alberta
With its rustic small mountain towns, postcard-perfect vistas, and abundance of "pow" days, British Columbia's East Kootenay region has an undeniable lure for outdoor enthusiasts of all varieties--and the appeal extends beyond ski bums and hikers. The resource-rich Elk Valley (including the towns of Jaffray, Fernie, Elkford, and Sparwood) is also a highly desirable home for wildlife like grizzly bears which are drawn to the area's bountiful fruit supply.
Optimization Technique Identifies Cost-Effective Biodiversity Corridors
Georgia Institute of Technology
A new optimization technique could help conservation biologists choose the most cost-effective ways of connecting isolated populations of rare, threatened and endangered species living in protected areas.
Missing Fish Catch Data? Not Necessarily a Problem, New Study Says
University of Washington
A new study by University of Washington scientists finds that in many cases, misreporting caught fish doesn't always translate to overfishing. The study was published online this month in the journal Fish and Fisheries.
Climate change will see some males get sexier
University of Adelaide
A common marine crustacean has shown researchers that it's all set to beat climate change - the males will get more attractive to the females, with a resulting population explosion.
Powered for Life: Self-Charging Tag Tracks Fish as Long as They Swim
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
A self-powered fish-tracking tag uses a flexible strip containing piezoelectric materials to emit tiny beeps that are recorded by underwater microphones. The device is designed for longer-living fish such as sturgeon, eels and lamprey.
New Winter Wheat Variety Offers High Yields, Disease Resistance
South Dakota State University
High yields and an excellent disease resistance package--these are qualities producers can expect from Oahe, the new winter wheat cultivar released by the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station. From 2013 to 2015, Oahe ranked No. 1 in mean grain yield among hard red winter wheat trials in the North Regional Performance Nurseries, which has test plots from northern Kansas through Montana and into Canada.
Rising Ocean Temperatures Threaten Baby Lobsters
University of Maine
If water temperatures in the Gulf of Maine rise a few degrees by end of the century, it could mean trouble for lobsters and the industry they support. That's according to newly published research conducted at the University of Maine Darling Marine Center and Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences.
U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
University of Guelph
University of Guelph plant scientists have shown for the first time how an ancient crop teams up with a beneficial microbe to protect against a devastating fungal infection, a discovery that may benefit millions of subsistence farmers and livestock in developing countries.
Ancestor of Arthropods Had the Mouth of a Penis Worm
University of Bristol
"The mouth is a spitting image of the Sarlacc from Star Wars," says Bristol University's Dr Jakob Vinther, referring to the beast with the gaping mouth in the sand dunes of Tatooine in the 'Return of the Jedi'.