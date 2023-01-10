Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Sixty years ago, there were few treatment options for children born with heart defects. Since then, innovations in treatments have turned congenital heart disease into a condition that can be managed, for the most part, throughout adulthood. In this expert alert, Mayo Clinic cardiologists explain how the disease can change over the course of a lifetime.

Many people with congenital heart disease in adults think that if they had surgery as a child, they wouldn't have to worry about the condition of their hearts. However, this is not true, as Mayo Clinic experts say: Patients need lifelong monitoring and support and may undergo future procedures.

As a child with congenital heart disease approaches adolescence, conversations with the family's adult and family congenital heart care teams about transitioning from pediatric to adult care will help lay the foundation for a healthy adult life.

“When these young patients go off to college and away from home, it's important that they know their diagnosis and history,” says Katja Bravo, MD , a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, who specializes in adult congenital heart disease and heart disease in pregnant women. surgery, in case they need emergency care.

“College is a big step...a ​​step that brings more stress and changes in routine. Patients with congenital heart disease should talk openly with their care team about building good habits, such as: getting regular exercise, and resisting peer pressure towards harmful habits, such as alcohol, drugs, and nicotine and smoking electronic cigarettes," says Dr. Bravo. "Because pregnancy increases stress on the heart, young women should discuss family planning with the congenital heart disease team."

Another challenge adults with congenital heart disease may face is heart failure, in which the heart can't keep up with the body's needs, causing fatigue, shortness of breath, and fluid retention.

Complicating matters, people with congenital heart disease as adults have a higher rate of mental health problems. Up to 60 percent are not in the health care system, leading to treatment delays and poor health, says Luke Burchill, MD , a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and one of the world's few specialists qualified in adult congenital heart disease and heart failure. the heart.

توصل الدكتور بورشيل في بحثه إلى أن دخول اليافعين المصابين بفشل القلب إلى المستشفى بسبب أمراض القلب الخلقية آخذ في الازدياد في جميع أنحاء الولايات المتحدة. يختلف العلاج الذي يتلقاه الأشخاص بشكل كبير وفقًا للمستشفى الذي يدخلها المريض. فمن المرجح أن يتلقي من يتم متابعتهم في مراكز الخبراء ذات الحجم الكبير الرعاية والعلاج اللازمين.

أوضح د. بورشيل أن المشكلة تكمن في "عدم أخذ المصابين بأمراض القلب الخلقية للبالغين في الاعتبار أثناء وضع برامج فشل القلب، وكذلك عدم مراعاة المصابين بفشل القلب أثناء وضع برامج أمراض القلب الخلقية للبالغين".

يقوم د. بورشيل، رئيس الجمعية الدولية لأمراض القلب الخلقية عند البالغين، بالتعاون مع جمعية القلب الخلقية للبالغين وفريق من الخبراء العالميين ببناء أول برنامج لمسار فشل القلب في العالم والذي صُمم بواسطة الأشخاص الذين يعانون من أمراض القلب الخلقية لدى البالغين ومن أجلهم. إذ يتطلع إلى مسار يكون بمثابة نبراسًا للأشخاص المصابين بفشل القلب الذين يحتاجون إلى رعاية متخصصة بحيث تُقدم تلك الرعاية في المكان المناسب والوقت المناسب، مع مراعاة الاحتياجات القلبية والعقلية والاجتماعية والعاطفية والثقافية والروحية لكل شخص.

إن البقاء على اتصال بفريق رعاية أمراض القلب الخلقية لدى البالغين أيضًا أمرٌ هامٌ للمرضى للحفاظ على جودة حياتهم. ربما تتغير وتيرة المتابعة بحسب الحالة الصحية. لقد خضع معظم مرضى أمراض القلب الخلقية المعقدة في مايو كلينك لعمليات جراحية أو تدخلات متعددة. لذا، فإن كل مريض لديه احتياجاته، وقرار اللجوء إلى تدخل ما لا يُتخذ بسهولة.

"الأعراض هي إحدى الطرق الهامة التي ينبهك بها الجسم إلى حدوث خلل، وينبغي خضوع هذه الأعراض للتقييم بسرعة. ومع ذلك، أوصي بعدم الاعتماد على الأعراض، لأن بعض الاختلالات قد لا تسبب مؤشرات أو أعراض قلبية واضحة مبكرًا" - كما يقول ديفيد مجدلاني، دكتور الطب، طبيب القلب لدى مايو كلينك في فينيكس، والمتخصص في أمراض القلب الخلقية لدى البالغين.

إن وجود مشكلة ما غير مكتشفة قد يتسبب في أضرار جسيمة، وهذا ما يجعل زيارات المتابعة غاية في الأهمية. يضرب الدكتور مجدلاني مثالًا بالمرضى المصابين برباعية فالو المُرممة، والذين قد يُصابون بتسريب حاد في الصمام الرئوي. فقد يشعر هؤلاء المرضى أنهم بصحة جيدة، ولا تظهر عليهم أي أعراض إلى أن يتسبب تسريب الصمام في حدوث اضطراب في نظم القلب، أو تضخم في البطين الأيمن وعدم عمله بكفاءة. وهو ضرر غير قابل للعلاج في كثير من الأحيان.

يضيف الدكتور مجدلاني أنه من المهم أن يتلقى المريض الرعاية اللازمة، فلا يمكن اكتشاف تسريب الصمام الرئوي بسهولة عبر الفحص البدني أو مخطط صدى القلب الأساسي الذي يُجرى في المراكز غير المتخصصة في أمراض القلب الخلقية.

