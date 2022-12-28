Newswise — If you smoke, you may have reached the point where you want to stop, but you need evidence to get you from “here,” i.e., I smoke, to “there,” i.e. I quit. Here are tips for how to get started on your journey to quitting smoking from MD, MD Patrick Pejauette, MD , of the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota. .

Collect smoking expenses

Smoking harms your body, the people around you, and your wallet:

Smoking makes you more likely to develop many serious health conditions, including cancer , cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease . It can also reduce your life expectancy.

The people around you, loved ones, friends and co-workers, can be affected by secondhand smoke.

Do the math. A pack of cigarettes costs about $12. One can a day times 30 equals $360 a month. Smoking also costs you time - taking time away from your work, family, and activities during your smoking break.

E-cigarettes have similar physical and financial costs, although their health risks are not fully understood because they are relatively new. In addition, these products have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, so there are no regulations on what they contain.

Know when you are ready to quit smoking:

Why is it difficult to quit smoking? Nicotine stimulates the brain's reward pathway, releasing feel-good dopamine. Over time, you start to crave the feelings you get from nicotine, and you start to feel that's normal. When your body no longer has nicotine, it goes into abstinence.

When you get to the point where the harmful effects outweigh what you get from smoking and you realize the control nicotine has in your daily life, you're ready. But it must be your decision. It is your commitment to yourself. You may have tried to quit before and failed, but you may have made the effort for others, not yourself.

Go from "here" meaning I smoke to "there" meaning I quit smoking

Quitting smoking is a process. Creating a quitting plan can help you prepare for and follow through with your decision.

Here are some elements of a successful quit plan:

Commit to quitting smoking. Tell your family, friends, loved ones and those who will be part of your support system.

Pick a date. Be realistic and give yourself some time to come up with a plan to quit smoking.

Build a support system. You may want to find someone to quit smoking with you, join a social media or online support group, or get counseling to help you deal with triggers, withdrawal and emotional challenges.

Know your triggers. Maybe it's driving a car, doing a certain activity, or when you're stressed. Think about how you deal with your triggers or avoid them altogether.

Consider the cravings. Brainstorm how you might handle cravings and handle withdrawal symptoms. Have healthy snacks on hand, practice mindfulness, go for a walk or text someone who supports you.

Think about aids . These can be nicotine replacement therapies, such as patches, chewing gum, lozenges, inhalers, or the drug aid of bupropion or varenicline .

Overcome frustration:

When people try to quit smoking, if they make a mistake, they tend to think the worst: "I'm a loser. I screwed it up." These thoughts can trigger anxiety, which can make you go back to your coping technique: smoking.

But if you smoke a cigarette or vape, you have nothing to lose:

Be kind to yourself. this is difficult. Less than 1 in 10 adults quit smoking each year. However, over time, 60% of those who try - usually more than once - succeed to quit smoking.

Repeat. Tomorrow is really another day.

Review your plan to quit smoking. You may need to tweak it and consider what other tools you need in your toolbox.

Connect with your support system.

