Newswise — A Mayo Clinic study found that regenerative medicine can slow the clock for the degenerative diseases that often ruin retirement years. Life span has nearly doubled since the 1950s, but the health span - the number of disease-free years - hasn't kept up. According to a research paper published in the NBJ Journal of Regenerative Medicine , people generally live longer, but the final decade of life is often rife with age-related chronic diseases that reduce quality of life. These recent years have come at a great cost to society.

Researchers assert that new solutions to increasing health outreach lie at the intersection of regenerative medicine research, anti-aging research, clinical care, and community support. The regenerative approach offers hope for longevity and good health, so that a person can live out their final years to the fullest.

“Different chronically disease-prone aging populations are on the cusp of a promising future. Indeed, increased regeneration options present opportunities to enhance innate healing and address ageing-related decline. The outlook for extended wellness strives to achieve health for all,” says Andrej Terzic, M.D. , MD, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic and lead author. Dr. Terzic is the Marriott Family Director of Comprehensive Cardiac Regenerative Medicine for the Center for Regenerative Medicine, and the Marriott Family Professor of Cardiovascular Research.

Regenerative medicine is a new area of ​​research and practice that shifts the focus from fighting disease to rebuilding health. The Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine is at the forefront of this movement, supporting research into new ways to delay, prevent, or even treat disease.

Research develops regenerative options

Research has increased understanding of techniques that target and remove so-called "zombie" cells that accumulate with age. Zombie cells, also known as senescent cells, secrete harmful proteins and chemicals that contribute to disease and health failure. When cells become old, they do not divide or differentiate, and lose their ability to repair diseased tissue.

“Advances in anti-aging and regenerative technology offer hope for a longer lifespan and disease-free old age ,” says Armin Germani, first author and an MD/MD student in the regenerative sciences course at the Alex School of Medicine of the Mayo Clinic .

New regenerative interventions are also showing promise in treating chronic diseases such as cancer , heart disease , and diabetes . For example, advances such as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy in the field of regenerative immunotherapies are unleashing the body's ability to recognize and destroy some types of cancer.

“Clinical readiness for regenerative therapies is maturing in age-related disease, " says Satsuki Yamada, M.D. , M.D. , a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic and co-author of the study. Continuously developing knowledge in regenerative science offers tools to halt the progression of resistant disease. to treat or reverse it, shifting disease management goals from just care to treatment as well.”

Clinical care prepares to deliver regenerative care

The rise of electronic health records and advances in artificial intelligence offer new ways to scrutinize large data sets and identify regenerative therapies that match an individual's needs. This may delay the onset of chronic diseases that develop later in life. Targeting regenerative procedures for many chronic age-related diseases may be a powerful way to bridge the gap between healthy extension and life span.

“The regenerative model of care is poised to offer a disease-free longevity perspective that will transform current practice in patient care for the better. Effective implementation of the next generation of medical innovations will be accelerated through enhanced decision-making,” says Dr. Terzic.

Community support helps extend a healthy life

Public health initiatives may contribute to a healthy lifespan. For example, banning smoking in public places, imposing nutritional labels, promoting vaccinations can lead to a healthier life, and delay or prevent degenerative conditions that develop later in life.

In addition, addressing the social determinants of health - the conditions in the environment in which people live - may be a factor in preventing or delaying disease.

“Childhood hardships, social isolation, poorly adapted socioeconomic status and difficult access to health care are all factors associated with health inequality and reduced life span. Addressing these issues is at the core of disease prevention,” says Germani.

Depending on demographics around the world, the average life expectancy is 73 years, but the average life expectancy of chronic diseases is 64 years. This gap between healthy extension and life span can be bridged through appropriate public policy initiatives, and the application of regenerative and new anti-aging discoveries to clinical care. And the important discoveries in extending life expectancy are likely to be accompanied by additional years of good health.

