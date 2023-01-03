Newswise — A traditional shake (smoothie) is a drink made from a mixture of fruits or vegetables, and it can be prepared in many different ways. Despite its many health benefits, excessive consumption of shakes (smoothies) at large rates may negatively affect your health. It may add a lot of unexpected calories, especially when taken with meals. Lauren Fey, a Mayo Clinic dietitian , has some simple ways to get smart with your smoothie.

The smoothie is delicious and easy to make. But is it good for you?

"I think it's a very easy way to eat lots of good fruits and vegetables. You can get a lot of nutrients in one small cup," says Fay.

But too much of the good stuff can be unhealthy.

"An unhealthy shake can contain only fruit or have a lot of fruit juice in it — which means it's loaded with added sugars and makes it very unbalanced," says Fey.

A smoothie can be delicious and healthy all at once. All you have to do is add the right ingredients.

"In a healthy shake — we want balance. You need good carbohydrates , good protein and good healthy fats, " she explains.

Once you find the perfect balance and taste, your smoothie is a good thing.

"Having a shake every day is really cool. It can be a decent meal replacement as long as you make sure it really works as a meal replacement. It doesn't have too many calories," says Fey.

Shake recipes:

