Fever, upset stomach, diarrhea, sore throat, chills, coughing, sneezing, and headaches can all make you miserable. And when you're feeling unwell, it's often hard to know exactly what's wrong and how to get better. As flu season approaches, we're taking this opportunity to explore what flu symptoms and non-flu symptoms are.

common cold

A runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion, headache, and sore throat are generally symptoms of the common cold . Although viral infections in the nose and throat are usually harmless, they can be distressing.

There is no magic bullet for the common cold, and most people recover on their own in about a week to 10 days without treatment. Antibiotics are ineffective against viruses, and overuse of antibiotics can lead to the development of antibiotic-resistant strains.

Lifestyle and home remedies for symptom relief are fluids and rest. Common cold medicines, such as over-the-counter pain relievers, decongestants, nasal sprays, and cough syrups, have pros and cons.

viral gastroenteritis , or stomach flu

What people often say about the flu actually refers to viral gastroenteritis , or stomach flu. Typical symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, abdominal cramps, and pain. Symptoms usually only last a day or two, but can occasionally last as long as 10 days.

There is usually no specific treatment for viral gastroenteritis. However, self-care measures can help relieve symptoms. Get plenty of rest and avoid solid food for several hours to allow your stomach to stabilize. At the same time, suck on borneol or sip water. Then slowly start eating bland foods. If you feel sick again, stop eating again. Avoid dairy, caffeine, high-fat, or heavy-flavored foods until you feel better.

influenza

流行性感冒（Influenza）是真正的流感。这是一种病毒感染，病毒攻击鼻子，咽喉和肺部等呼吸系统。一开始流感可能看起来像一场伴随流鼻涕、打喷嚏和喉咙痛症状的普通感冒。但感冒通常发展缓慢，而流感往往突然发作。而且虽然感冒很烦人，但流感往往难受多了。

对大多数人来说，流感会自行消退。但有时流感及其并发症可能是致命的。产生流感并发症的高危人群包括幼儿、孕妇和产后两周的女性、65岁以上人群、免疫系统衰弱和某些慢性病患者以及肥胖人群。

通常情况下，你只需要好好休息且多补充液体来治疗流感。但如果你出现了严重感染或本身有较高的并发症风险，你的医疗服务提供者可能会开具抗病毒药物来治疗流感。

与普通感冒和胃流感不同，针对流感有专门的疫苗。虽然疫苗不是100%有效，但接种流感疫苗可以降低感染风险，且在感染后减轻其严重程度，降低住院治疗的风险。美国疾病控制与预防中心建议，除极少数例外人群，所有年满6个月及以上人士每年都应接种流感疫苗。疫苗接种是防御流感的最佳方法。

