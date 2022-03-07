Dear Mayo Clinic : I was 24 weeks pregnant and had an ultrasound and found out that my baby has clubfoot. This diagnosis has me very concerned about the life and functioning of my child. What kind of disease is this? Are there any new treatment advances that could benefit my child?

A: First of all, congratulations on having a child. It's certainly an exciting time, but it's understandable that you're nervous to hear that something about your child might be different.

Clubfoot is a common diagnosis that occurs in 1 in 1000 births and is one of the most common birth abnormalities. For a child born with clubfoot, the biggest fear for parents is that the child's quality of life will be limited. They worry about whether their children can run, jump and play like their peers.

With the right treatment, your child can have a normal quality of life. For example, Miao You Medical International's doctors are able to regularly treat children with clubfoot without surgery .

Children born with clubfoot may have other family members who also have clubfoot. Most of the time, these kids just have clubfoot and they don't have other problems with their bones, joints, or muscles. However, there are also some genetic syndromes associated with clubfoot, such as joint contractures and spina bifida.

These other diagnoses are explored by MyoHealth International with the help of medical geneticists to provide a comprehensive genetic evaluation and determine if your child will face additional challenges in the future.

Although clubfoot can affect both feet, it is more common on one side of the body. Clubfoot may cause your child to have slightly less mobility and a different shoe size than an unaffected foot , but over time, with proper care, your child should be able to walk normally. There are both surgical and non-surgical options for treatment of children. As the child grows, a gait analysis may be performed to assess future surgical needs to maximize functionality.

If left untreated, clubfoot can lead to more serious problems, including arthritis and other orthopedic problems related to clumsy gait.

The main method used to correct clubfoot in children is called the Ponseti method . This method uses a series of long-leg casts that are changed every week. It is important to find an orthopaedic specialist who specializes in this condition, as well as a cast technician who is skilled in removing casts on a weekly basis to get the correction you need.

At the end of the cast, many children must have a minor operation on the heel to relieve the tightness of the Achilles tendon. Sometimes this medical procedure is performed directly in the cast room area, other times it is performed in the operating room.

Any surgery can be terrifying, but a recent innovation from Miao You Medical International enables pain-free surgery. In collaboration with a team of pediatric anesthesiologists, anesthesia is not required, but only the nerves in the legs are blocked.

This technique has two benefits: the child does not need anesthesia, and the procedure can be extended as needed to be as precise as possible. After the operation, the child can go home without being hospitalized.

After the cast and minor Achilles tendon surgery, the foot brace needs to be worn full-time for 3 months and part-time thereafter until the child is 3 years old. Working closely with prosthetics and orthopaedic specialists ensures that the brace is comfortable.

Unfortunately, clubfoot sometimes recurs even when the brace is used exactly as required. Miao You Medical International's gait analysis laboratory assesses the likelihood of relapse in children. The lab measures the pressure under your child's foot and creates an imprint that gives early warning that clubfoot is returning. This allows MyoYou Medical International to avoid surgery due to delays in corrective surgery. This small operation successfully allowed children with clubfoot to move shoulder to shoulder with their peers.

Going forward, your child should be able to have a normal quality of life and range of motion. It is important to find providers and specialists who give you the peace of mind to provide careful cast placement and pain-free surgery. In addition, dedicated treatment and consistent follow-up visits allow children with clubfoot to run, jump, and play like their peers. — Dr. Todd Milbrandt , Miaoyu Medical International Orthopaedic Surgery, Rochester, MN

