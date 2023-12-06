Newswise — The University of West Florida will reach a significant milestone, officially surpassing 100,000 graduates during the University’s Fall 2023 Commencement on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Since its first commencement ceremony in 1968, the University has conferred more than 121,000 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

“Our 100,000 alumni have boldly entered the world and dynamically impacted their professions and communities,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “Today, you’ll find our graduates filling roles as accountants and educators, nurses and military leaders, entrepreneurs and engineers. We are proud of their many accomplishments, and their support of the University as alumni tells us they are proud of their alma mater.”

UWF alumni have made their mark in all 50 U.S. states and in 70 countries around the world. The University has nine regional alumni chapters throughout the country that foster local connections to the UWF community. The University is sharing the stories behind the numbers and celebrating the contributions of its growing alumni on social media and on its 100K Alumni, One Argo Nation webpage.

The UWF Alumni Association supports graduates through ongoing career resources, networking opportunities, special events, webinars, exclusive discounts and travel opportunities. Membership is free and open to all graduates of the University.

UWF Alumni Association president Whitney Fike said the 100,000 milestone represents a lot more than an impressive number.

“The achievement of 100,000 alumni symbolizes a vast network of success stories, shared experiences, and continuing connections,” Fike said. “Each graduate contributes to the university’s legacy, and together, we celebrate the collective impact of knowledge, achievement, and lifelong connections forged within the UWF community.”

For more information about UWF’s 100K Alumni, One Argo Nation, visit uwf.edu/100kalumni. To learn more about the UWF Alumni Association, visit uwf.edu/alumni.