Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 6, 2024) -- Philanthropists Jim and Eleanor Randall and the Randall Family Foundation have given a transformative $100 million gift to the Cedars-Sinai Department of Surgery to propel innovation in surgical care, training and research.

The gift establishes the Jim and Eleanor Randall Department of Surgery and marks a milestone in the medical center’s mission to serve the specialized needs of patients in Los Angeles and beyond.

“Eleanor and I believe deeply in Cedars-Sinai’s vision and the exceptional work being performed by the Department of Surgery team,” said Jim Randall. “We wish to continue fostering lifesaving campaigns and extend this gift with that full intention.”

Cedars-Sinai is internationally known for its leading-edge surgical innovation and research across many specialties, including major lifesaving cancer, gastrointestinal, transplant, vascular, chest, trauma, otolaryngology (ENT) and reconstructive plastic surgeries. The medical center performs more than 32,000 operations each year across all disciplines and also is well known for its clinical expertise in gastroenterology, cancer, neurology, cardiology and pulmonary care.

“This amazing gift strengthens our research and training programs and provides critical resources to push the boundaries of surgical medicine,” said Cristina R. Ferrone, MD, chair of the Jim and Eleanor Randall Department of Surgery and the Linda and Jim Lippman Chair in Surgical Oncology.

The Randalls are longtime supporters of Cedars-Sinai and have partnered on several campaigns and enterprises. This gift also establishes the Jim and Eleanor Randall Chair in Surgery in honor of Edward H. Phillips, MD.

Phillips is executive vice chair of the Jim and Eleanor Randall Department of Surgery and the Dolly Parton Chair in Surgical Innovation in honor of Edward H. Phillips, MD. A pioneering authority in surgical medicine, Phillips has spent more than four decades leading Cedars-Sinai’s programs and is an internationally recognized developer of novel surgical techniques and laparoscopic instrumentation used in minimally invasive procedures.

“We are inspired by the dedication and trailblazing work of Dr. Ed Phillips, whose extraordinary commitment to excellence in patient care serves as an example to the medical world at large,” Jim Randall said.

Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai and the Warschaw Law Chair in Healthcare Leadership, added, “This amazing gift from the Randall family reinforces Cedars-Sinai’s position as a leader in academic medicine. It also ensures we remain at the forefront in training future generations of surgical specialists. The Randalls’ visionary investment builds on this institution’s quest to pioneer new surgical methods and technology that will save lives.”