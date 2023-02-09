Newswise — WINSTON-SALEM, NC, February 9, 2023 – The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) and the Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF) have announced the 20th edition of World Stem Cell Summit will be held in conjunction with the 10th annual Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course, uniquely formatted this year for both in person and virtual attendance from June 5-9, 2023.

Produced by the non-profit RMF, and in its 20th year, the World Stem Cell Summit is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary, networking, and partnering meeting in the stem cell science and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering translation of biomedical research, funding, and investments targeting cures, the Summit and co-located Course serve a diverse ecosystem of stakeholders and influencers.

From the science behind pioneering discoveries and clinical applications, to regulatory and manufacturing challenges, the Summit and the Course will provide a comprehensive look at progress to date, current challenges, new “hot” topics as well as future applications.

The World Stem Cell Summit is the educational and networking focal point for scientists, business leaders, regulators, policy-makers, patient advocates, economic development officers, experts in law and ethics, and visionary gurus from around the world since 2003. The Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course, taught by prominent experts, features a foundational instruction into the field of regenerative medicine, with examination on the structure and function of damaged tissues and organs.

Joint single-track programming for the Summit and the Course – the “official course” of RMF – will be held at Wake Forest locations in the Innovation Quarter located in downtown Winston-Salem. Course founder and WFIRM Director Anthony Atala, M.D., serves as co-director with Joan Schanck, MPA, WFIRM’s Chief Education Program Officer, and RMF Executive Director Bernard Siegel, JD.

"We welcome the World Stem Cell Summit and RMF's partnership on this venture," Atala said. "RMF and Bernard Siegel have provided critical leadership to the field for more than 20 years, as a catalyst for the formation of valuable collaborations, while focusing upon patient advocacy, public policy issues, advancing funding initiatives, workforce development and worldwide public awareness.”

According to Schanck, the program is designed for clinicians, researchers, technicians, students, industry, investors and government representatives. Topics include stem cells, biomaterials, cell therapies, clinical trials, regulatory matters, pathways to market, bio-manufacturing technologies and much more.

“The Summit and Course showcase the entire regenerative medicine ecosystem and will provide timely information to expand knowledge and provide quality solutions to deliver effective treatments and cures, sooner rather than later – all in a spirit of friendship and cooperation,” Siegel said. “In the next weeks, WFIRM and RMF will announce the strategic partners and institutions supporting this event that will reach a global audience.”

AlphaMed Press and Stem Cells Translational Medicine, the official journal partner of RMF, endorse the Course and the Summit.

For more information about the upcoming virtual World Stem Cell Summit, please visit: www.worldstemcellsummit.com. To receive the latest information about the RME schedule, speakers and topics, bookmark this page.

About Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine: WFIRM is recognized as an international leader in translating scientific discovery into clinical therapies, with many world firsts, including the development and implantation of the first engineered organ in a patient. Over 400 people at the institute, the largest in the world, work on more than 40 different tissues and organs. A number of the basic principles of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine were first developed at the institute. WFIRM researchers have successfully engineered replacement tissues and organs in all four categories – flat structures, tubular tissues, hollow organs and solid organs – and 16 different applications of cell/tissue therapy technologies, such as skin, urethras, cartilage, bladders, muscle, kidney, and vaginal organs, have been successfully used in human patients. The institute, which is part of Wake Forest School of Medicine, is located in the Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem, NC, and is driven by the urgent needs of patients. The institute is making a global difference in regenerative medicine through collaborations with over 400 entities and institutions worldwide, through its government, academic and industry partnerships, its start-up entities, and through major initiatives in breakthrough technologies, such as tissue engineering, cell therapies, diagnostics, drug discovery, biomanufacturing, nanotechnology, gene editing and 3D printing.

About RegenMed Development Organization: The mission of the RegenMed Development Organization (ReMDO) is to accelerate the discovery and translation of regenerative medicine therapies. ReMDO is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that manages a clinical translation initiative that includes thought leaders, representatives from leading US research centers, government representatives, and companies of all sizes. ReMDO conducts research to de-risk technologies and speed up their translation to clinical practice and to the global market. ReMDO manages the world’s first and only professional organization dedicated solely to advancing the regenerative medicine field, the Regenerative Medicine Manufacturing Society (RMMS), and the Regenerative Medicine Manufacturing Innovation Consortium (RegMIC), which manages a private-public partnership of industry and academic members focused on scaling up technologies.

About the World Stem Cell Summit: The World Stem Cell Summit is a project of the nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation. Since 2003, Regenerative Medicine Foundation has built the strongest, most comprehensive and trusted global network for Regenerative Medicine, uniting the world’s leading researchers, medical centers, universities, labs, businesses, funders, policymakers, experts in law, regulation and ethics, medical philanthropies and patient organizations. Our mission is to accelerate regenerative medicine to improve health and deliver cures. We are committed to the ethical advancement of an innovative medicine powered by regenerative, restorative, and curative technologies. All we do is in service of health, life, and the alleviation of human suffering.

About the Regenerative Medicine Foundation: The nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation fosters strategic collaborations to accelerate the development of regenerative medicine to improve health and deliver cures. RMF unites the world’s leading researchers, medical centers, universities, labs, businesses, funders, policymakers, experts in law, regulation and ethics, medical philanthropies, and patient organizations. We maintain a trusted network of leaders and pursue our mission by producing our flagship World Stem Cell Summit series of conferences and public days, honoring leaders through the Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Action Awards, supporting our official journal partner STEM CELLS Translational Medicine (SCTM), promoting solution-focused policy initiatives both nationally and internationally and creating STEM/STEAM educational projects. For more information about RMF, please visit: www.regmedfoundation.org.