Newswise — NEW YORK-- A new nationally representative survey revealed that looking toward 2022, about 65% of adults in the U.S. said they plan on trying more meatless meals. Nearly 50% plan to participate in Meatless Monday, and another 15% intend to eat more plant-based meals throughout the week. However, many consumers are concerned that plant-based foods are bland and boring, and that they would have trouble preparing meatless meals and getting their family and friends to join them. 45% said access to delicious meatless recipes like those found on the Meatless Monday website would persuade them to reduce meat consumption. Building from this data, Meatless Monday has designed a 12-week Meatless Monday Challenge, which can help people gradually introduce delicious plant-based options into their diet.

Research shows that healthy thinking and behavior are synchronized to the day of the week, with Monday being the day people are most “open to buy” health, which means that starting a healthy activity on a Monday can increase the likelihood of a person continuing throughout the rest of the week. Furthermore, a recent study showed that it takes at least 66 days (or 10 weeks) to form a new lasting habit.

The Meatless Monday Challenge, developed in collaboration with registered dietitians from Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, is fun and easy to follow. Participants will receive practical and simple weekly recipes, tips, resources, and dining options to help add more plant-based meals into their week. For those unsure of how to get started, each week’s 'Challenge' helps participants take the first steps towards healthier and more sustainable eating. Sample weekly 'Challenges' include making your favorite meal plant-based, experimenting with a new cuisine, adding more fruits and vegetables to your meals, and exploring plant-based restaurant options.

“We are excited to launch the Meatless Monday Challenge. It’s designed to help meat lovers, veggie lovers, and everyone in between add more plant-based meals into their weekly routine. It’s a simple and enjoyable way for individuals, schools, companies, families, and friends to gain first-hand experience with plant-based meals, start a healthier eating habit, and learn more about the climate benefits of meatless meals,” said Dana Smith, Meatless Monday campaign director.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, reducing meat consumption and eating more plant-based foods come with a number of benefits, from improved heart health to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Participating in the challenge can also help address climate change. For example, by simply swapping a beef burger with a plant-based burger, participants can save the equivalent carbon emissions from charging 2.75 million smartphones, save enough water to fill 10 bathtubs and save emissions equivalent to 348 miles of driving.

Learn more about the Meatless Monday Challenge here, including individual and team sign-up options.

About Meatless Monday:

Meatless Monday is a global movement followed by millions in over 40 countries with a simple message: one day a week, cut out meat for personal health and the health of the planet.

Launched in 2003, Meatless Monday is a non-profit initiative of The Monday Campaigns, working in collaboration with the Center for a Livable Future (CLF) at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Our goal is to reduce meat consumption by 15% for our personal health and the health of the planet. For more information, visit meatlessmonday.com.

