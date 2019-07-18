13 Babson College Student Startup Teams Featured At Summer Venture Showcase

Newswise — Meet 13 Babson College student startup teams at the Summer Venture Showcase July 25, 2019, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Summer Venture Program is a 10-week intensive experience that builds entrepreneurial skills and accelerates the development of student ventures. Teams, ranging from consumer products to services and tech, were chosen from among the most promising graduate and undergraduate entrepreneurs to take their businesses through the program.

Student Startup Teams

Arist

Ryan Laverty ’20, Michael Ioffe ’21, Joe Passanante, Maxine Anderson ’22

Arist works with organizations and individuals to create and deploy text message courses, making learning dramatically more accessible, effective, and affordable.

CollegeSpot

Alisson Amaral ’21

CollegeSpot is a platform that helps high school students to prepare themselves to build their college applications.

Daybreak

Caleb Wursten ’19, Ultan O’Callaghan

Daybreak integrates on-demand mindful breaks into work schedules to alleviate stress and increase productivity.

Dottie

Meagan Priest MS’19, Oscar Flores MS’19

Dottie is a device that helps people with memory loss remember their important items when they leave their home to maintain their independence.

Growth Cave

Lucas Lee-Tyson ’20

Growth Cave helps businesses sell more of their products and services online with Facebook Ads.

Hoamsy

Richard O’Brien MBA’20, Ivan Melnikov

Hoamsy is developing a better connected apartment rental ecosystem beginning with leveraging crowd-sourced profiles and existing connections to build trust while finding roommates.

Integrate

Wendi Kan ’22

Integrate helps Chinese students gain confidence and communication skills to better interact with Americans.

Maja

Trevor Grode ’19, Ryan MacDonell ’20, Jack Rokous ’20, Roberto Salinas ’19

Maja makes "super-shots" using blends of super-foods and functional ingredients such as CBD.

Porte Bags

Elia Innamorati ’20

Porte Bags designs the most travel friendly makeup carriers with customizable dividers, leak proof protection, and a beautiful design and materials.

rostock

Alex Kennedy MBA’20, Chris St. Jean ’20, Zach Cutler MBA’20

rostock is a digital media services and software platform that helps brands leverage user-generated content (UGC) to make their marketing more authentic and meaningful.

TopForm

Mike Carlson MS’19, Peter-Paul Grootens MS’19, Isaac Lewis MS’19

TopForm helps youth basketball players improve their shot through wearable technology and instantaneous feedback

Yad

Deborah Cohen ’19

Yad empowers people with disabilities by showcasing their artwork on unique products such as cushions, mugs, and towels.

Zapp Financial Technology Company

Joshua Hong ’21

Zapp Financial Technology Company eliminates the hassle of dealing with coins through the use of QR codes during the point of purchase.

Sponsors

The Molson Family Foundation, WeWork, Citizens Financial Group, Inc., Goodwin, Chicken & Rice Guys.

The Arthur M. Blank Center For Entrepreneurship

The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship accelerates the practice of entrepreneurship by providing Babson’s emerging entrepreneurs with access to events, workshops, mentoring and competitions that enable them to test and refine their founder skills. The Butler Launch Pad is the hub of this entrepreneurial ecosystem, connecting our students and alumni with the broader business and entrepreneurial community through a series of programs and learning experiences that support our entrepreneurs along their journey. Included in these programs are two of Babson’s Signature Events: Rocket Pitch and B.E.T.A. Challenge, as well as the highly regarded Summer Venture Program that accelerates the top 15 student ventures at Babson each year.

About Babson College



Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.