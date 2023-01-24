A total of 13 physicians at Mercy Medical Center representing multiple specialties have been named “Top Doctors” by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Castle Connolly identifies top doctors, both nationally and regionally, based on an extensive nominations process open to all licensed physicians in the United States.

Mercy physicians named for 2023 are:

Dr. Audrey Liu – Pulmonary Disease

Dr. Dwight D. Im – Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann - Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Sandy D. Kotiah - Medical Oncology

Dr. Lew Schon - Orthopaedic Surgery (Foot/Ankle)

Dr. Armando Sardi - Surgery (Surgical Oncology)

Dr. Craig A. Vander Kolk - Plastic Surgery

Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein - Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Marc W. Hungerford - Orthopaedic Surgery (Orthopedics & Joint Replacement)

Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes - Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Brett W. Katzen - Ophthalmology

Dr. Charles C. Park - Neurosurgery

Dr. Sergey V. Kantsevoy - Gastroenterology (Endoscopy)

This marks the second consecutive year that this slate of Mercy physicians have been recognized by Castle Connolly.

The national selection process for Castle Connolly's "Top Doctors" is based on both peer nomination and extensive review by a physician-led research team. Medical training, board certifications, achievements, and other credentials are also measured during the annual selection process.

“Mercy physicians and staff continue to earn accolades. This recognition by Castle Connolly is further indication of Mercy’s commitment to providing patients with quality care, delivered in a compassionate setting,” said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Approximately 5% of the nation’s licensed physicians – have earned the Castle Connelly Top Doctors designation in their regions for their specialties. The Castle Connolly physician-led research team reviews and screens all nominated physicians before selecting those regarded as the most outstanding healthcare providers to be Top Doctors. Physicians do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

Founded in 1874 in downtown Baltimore, MD, by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a 183-licensed bed acute care university-affiliated teaching hospital. Mercy has been recognized as a top Maryland hospital by U.S. News & World Report; A-rated for Hospital Safety (Leapfrog Group), and is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence as a Magnet Hospital. For more information about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook, Twitter, or call 1-800-MD-Mercy.