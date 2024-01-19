13 MERCY MEDICAL CENTER PHYSICIANS NAMED

AMONG CASTLE CONNOLLY’S “TOP DOCTORS” FOR 2024

(Baltimore, MD – Jan. 22nd, 2024) – A total of 13 physicians at Mercy Medical Center representing 10 different specialties have been named “Top Doctors” by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.

All Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers. Nominees are evaluated by professional qualifications and reputation, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills, and outcomes data. Castle Connolly curated its list of more than 66,000 board-certified U.S. physicians, across all 50 states and 78 medical specialties.

Mercy physicians named for 2024 are:

Dr. Audrey Liu – Pulmonary Disease

Dr. Dwight D. Im – Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann - Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Sandy D. Kotiah - Medical Oncology

Dr. Lew Schon - Orthopaedic Surgery (Foot/Ankle)

Dr. Armando Sardi - Surgery (Surgical Oncology)

Dr. Craig A. Vander Kolk - Plastic Surgery

Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein - Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Marc W. Hungerford - Orthopaedic Surgery (Orthopedics & Joint Replacement)

Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes - Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Brett W. Katzen - Ophthalmology

Dr. Charles C. Park - Neurosurgery

Dr. Sergey V. Kantsevoy - Gastroenterology (Endoscopy)

This marks the third consecutive year that this slate of Mercy physicians have been recognized by Castle Connolly.

“Mercy providers continue to garner recognition for their skills and achievement in patient care. The Castle Connolly awards are more evidence of Mercy’s commitment to providing quality care, delivered in a compassionate setting,” said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. A study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties, evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that relied solely on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care.

Founded in 1874 in downtown Baltimore, MD, by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a 179-licensed bed acute care university-affiliated teaching hospital. Mercy has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" ratings for 2023-2024, earning the highest rating possible, High Performing, in both knee and hip replacement surgery and in colon cancer surgery. Mercy is also noted for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Magnet Hospital. For more information about Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook, Twitter, or call 1-800-MD-Mercy.

-30-