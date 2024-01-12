BYLINE: Nancy Difiore
Chicago magazine features 130 specialists at RUSH on its new list of Chicago’s Top Doctors
The magazine’s January issue also highlights Mihir Bhayani, MD, and his oral cancer and mortality rates research.
The list of top doctors is prepared in cooperation with Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research and information company that asks physicians and hospital leaders to identify highly skilled doctors.
Following are physicians at RUSH who were selected by their peers as among the best. The doctors’ names are arranged alphabetically by specialty:
Allergy and Immunology
Cardiovascular Disease
Child Neurology
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Emergency Medicine
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
Geriatric Medicine
Gynecologic Oncology
Hand Surgery
Infectious Disease
Internal Medicine
- Susan Glick
- Joseph Hennessy
- Danuta Hoyer
- William Kehoe
- Bryan Moline
- Shaila Pai-Verma
- Scott Palmer
- Vesna Skul
- Pamela Strauss
Interventional Cardiology
Medical Oncology
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Nephrology
Neurology
- Antoaneta J. Balabanov
- Lawrence P. Bernstein
- Amar B. Bhatt
- James Castle
- Michael Chen
- Lenny Cohen
- Andrew Dorsch
- Christopher G. Goetz
- Augusto Miravalle
- Malathi Rao
- Ligia N. Rioja
- Michael C. Smith
- Sarah Song
- Aimee Joy Szewka
- Robert B. Wright
Neurosurgery
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedic Surgery
- Charles A. Bush-Joseph
- Christopher J. DeWald
- Brian Forsythe
- Grant Garrigues
- Steven Gitelis
- Edward Goldberg
- Joshua Jacobs
- Denis Nam
- Shane Nho
- Frank Phillips
- Nikhil N. Verma
- Adam B. Yanke
Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
- Samer Al-Khudari
- Mihir K. Bhayani
- Elias Michaelides
- Peter Papagiannopoulos
- Peter Revenaugh
- Ryan Smith
- Kerstin Stenson
- Bobby Tajudeen
- Dean Toriumi
Pain Medicine
Pediatric Endocrinology
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Pediatric Urology
Pediatrics
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Plastic Surgery
- John Q. Cook
- George Kokosis
- Loren Schechter
- Deana Shenaq
Psychiatry
Pulmonary Disease
Radiation Oncology
Rheumatology
Sports Medicine
Surgery
Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery
Transplant Hepatology
Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Urology
Vascular and Interventional Radiology