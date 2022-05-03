Newswise — CHARLOTTE, N.C. - May 3, 2022 - UNC Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 22 young leaders from across the United States who will be the members of the 13th class of the University’s prestigious and academically competitive scholarship program. The scholars will join UNC Charlotte in fall 2022.

Valued at approximately $105,000 for each Levine Scholar from North Carolina and $155,000 each for those from other states, the scholarship fully covers tuition, housing, meals, books, mandatory fees and summer experiences. Scholars receive additional funding to support civic engagement opportunities and professional development.

"The Levine Scholars Program is a premier merit scholarship that continues to serve as a model for other programs at UNC Charlotte and beyond," said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. "The students joining us this fall as the 13th class of Levine Scholars show a tremendous level of accomplishment and promise, and they continue to raise the profile of this extraordinary program. We are excited to welcome them to Niner Nation and look forward to supporting them as they begin their undergraduate journey."

Diane Zablotsky, faculty director of the Levine Scholars Program, echoed the chancellor’s sentiments. “It is always exciting to welcome the incoming class of Levine Scholars, and we look forward to the Class of 2026 taking its place in the UNC Charlotte community,” she said. “We anticipate this energized and engaged group of first-year scholars will quickly make their mark on the scholarship program, University and city of Charlotte. We look forward to helping them explore international locations, create impactful civic engagement projects, and join other students in engaged research and scholarship.”

This year’s Levine Scholars from North Carolina are:

Arielle Brown, Raleigh, Needham B. Broughton High School; Abigail Cameron, Apex, Thales Academy; Kennedy Carpenter, Winston Salem, Mount Tabor High School; Jairus Cook, Raleigh, Ravenscroft School; Eli Elk, Chapel Hill, Woods Charter School; Madison File, Lincolnton, North Lincoln High School; Allie Grice, Mount Holly, East Gaston High School; Brian Loza-Gomez, Robbins, North Moore High School; Emily Marlowe, Gastonia, Gaston Christian School; Marayna Maxwell, Mooresboro, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy; Shashank Pb, Apex, Apex High School; Eden Ramos, Cary, Triangle Math And Science Academy; Jaiden Ramseur, Newton, Discovery High School; Tara Solomon, Rolesville, Thales Academy; Tashawna Wilkins, Raleigh, Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy;

Out-of-state recipients are:

Grace Bricker, St. Louis, Missouri, Cor Jesu Academy; Noorkaran Chima, Streetsboro, Ohio, Streetsboro High School; Chapel Forte, Brentwood, Tennessee, Ravenwood High School; Christian Fuselier, Lafayette, Louisiana, Lafayette High School; Annabelle Hill, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences; Madison Lewis, Floral Park, New York, Floral Park Memorial High School; Owen Mitchell, Bowie, Maryland, Bowie High School.

Levine Scholars are selected through a lengthy nomination and interview process. “The program continues to grow the geographic representation of nominations and completed applications,” said Abey T. Dessie, associate director of the Levine Scholars Program.

Established in 2009 through a $9.3 million gift from Leon and Sandra Levine through their foundation, the Levine Scholars Program was created to recruit extraordinary high school students based on scholarship, ethical leadership and civic engagement. To date, the Levines have committed a total of $33.8 million to develop, expand and sustain the scholarship program. Leon Levine is the founder of Family Dollar Stores; he retired as chairman and CEO in 2003. The Levines are involved in a number of civic and charitable causes in the Charlotte region and throughout the Carolinas through The Leon Levine Foundation.

“We are impressed by the impact the Levine Scholars Program has made at the University, in our community and beyond,” said Leon Levine, chairman and CEO of The Leon Levine Foundation. “We look forward to seeing this fine group of incoming scholars expand the high traditions of leadership, innovation, and community engagement set by the scholars who came before them.”

