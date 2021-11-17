Newswise — The California State University (CSU) today announced the launch of the second phase of CSUCCESS (California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success), adding more campuses along with a new Wi-Fi connectivity package to its free technology distribution program designed to enhance student achievement and create more equitable opportunities.

Building on a successful fall 2021 launch, Phase Two of CSUCCESS will add six additional campuses to the program—Dominguez Hills, Fullerton, Long Beach, Pomona, San Bernardino and Sonoma—marking a total of 14 of the CSU's 23 institutions now in participation. (Phase One campuses include Bakersfield, Channel Islands, Fresno, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Maritime Academy, Northridge and San Marcos.)

Incoming first-year and new transfer students for the spring 2022 term at the 14 participating campuses are eligible to receive a technology bundle that includes a new iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio upon request. In addition, students may request a free Wi-Fi hotspot device, which includes an unlimited data plan from one of two major national carriers, made available to the university at a significantly discounted cost. Students will be provided with this iPad bundle for the entirety of their undergraduate experience at the CSU.

“I'm excited to expand this important program to even more incoming students this spring to help bridge the digital divide and establish a technological foundation for achievement from day one of their college journey," said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “Phase One of CSUCCESS was well-received by our students and the program shows tremendous promise in advancing our goals of student success and educational equity."

CSUCCESS is the largest device distribution program of its kind coming from the largest and most diverse system of four-year higher education in the country. During Phase One, more than 22,700 students received devices. Nearly half of all CSU undergraduates receive Pell Grants—demonstrating financial need—and nearly one-third are the first in their family to pursue a bachelor's degree.

Many students throughout the state reported difficulties accessing quality devices and reliable internet during the pandemic. CSU campuses stepped up by offering mobile hot spots and short-term loaner laptops and adding Wi-Fi to parking lots to help overcome some of these obstacles. The CSUCCESS initiative builds on these efforts to address the issue at scale, making more high-quality devices available to more students, while leveraging the size of the CSU to secure strong partnerships with major national vendors like Apple, AT&T and T-Mobile. Future phases of the program could offer an expanded suite of technology to additional campuses and students.

“Addressing the digital divide is a defining part of the CSU and CSSA's shared commitment to eradicating equity gaps and CSUCCESS represents the best of our partnership," said Cal State Student Association (CSSA) President Isaac Alferos. “We are excited to see more campuses joining our initiative and will continue to work until every student has access to reliable technology."

“The CSUCCESS program is one way for us to remove barriers to success for our diverse and talented students so they feel supported and empowered to focus on their academics," said Chancellor Castro. “Reliable, modern technology builds a foundation for achievement and can transform opportunities for our students statewide."

The program is an important component in the CSU's efforts to recover from the pandemic and improve student success while eliminating opportunity and achievement gaps as part of Graduation Initiative 2025.

Visit the CSUCCESS website for additional information about the program.

About the California State University

The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 56,000 faculty and staff and 477​,000 students. Half of the CSU's students transfer from California community colleges. Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 132,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 4 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.