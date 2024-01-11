Newswise — CLEVELAND, OH – The first 15 Northeast Ohio schools that qualified for free AEDs as part of the University Hospitals (UH) AEDin3 program were presented the life-saving equipment at UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute at UH Ahuja Medical Center.

About 90% of the 350,000 people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year will not survive, according to the last published scientific data. Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) drastically increase the odds of survival.

School athletic directors in Northeast Ohio led the AEDin3 challenge for their athletic programs. They conducted drills, getting AEDs to fields and other sports venue areas in under 3 minutes – the goal to most effectively deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to re-establish an effective heart rhythm. Schools that can’t beat the AEDin3 time limit are eligible for AEDs and training at no cost.

“We are thankful to connect athletes with life-saving equipment and the tools for an effective emergency action plan in the case of cardiac arrest,” said Robert Flannery, MD, UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine physician and assistant physician to the Cleveland Browns. “I would also like to thank our partners the Cleveland Browns, MTKYN Foundation, Kaulig Companies and Stryker Medical Devices for their support of the AEDin3 program.”

Schools in attendance:

John Hay High School

Kenston High School

Normandy High School

Valley Forge High School

Streetsboro High School

Bedford High School

Grand Valley High School

Ravenna High School

Western Reserve High School

Mentor High School

Berkshire High School

Cuyahoga Falls High School

UH launched the AEDin3 program in partnership with the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Brown cornerback Denzel Ward’s Make Them Know Your Name Foundation (MTKYN) and Kaulig Companies to ensure every school in Northeast Ohio is equipped with the latest life-saving technology and training in case an athlete suffers cardiac arrest.

“We are proud to team up with University Hospitals, the Cleveland Browns and Denzel Ward to be a part of the AED in 3 Challenge in Northeast Ohio. This campaign helps area schools develop a plan with and for student athletes that can save lives,” said Matt Kaulig, Executive Chairman, Kaulig Companies. “At Kaulig Companies, we support the well-being of children and families. We understand the importance of accessibility to an AED at school and in

sports and the more of us who can respond in an emergency, the better. ”