Newswise — Sixteen Ochsner Health researchers have earned the honor of being labeled in the top 2% of their fields worldwide, according to a significant Stanford University study that ranks academics based on the impact of their publications. The distinction reinforces Ochsner’s commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare, education, and research, with a mission to lead and to serve.

The ranking, considered the most prestigious worldwide, measures academic achievement based on bibliometric information and includes more than 160,000 researchers from the more than 8 million scientists considered to be active around the globe. Altogether, 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields are considered in the list.

“We are thrilled that sixteen of our physicians from across the Ochsner Health system have been recognized in this illustrious and influential group of researchers,” said W. Mark Roberts, MD, MMM, Dean of Research at Ochsner Health. “As a system that boasts having the top-ranked hospital in Louisiana, Ochsner continually proves its dedication to medical innovation and to improving outcomes for communities in our neighborhoods and beyond.”

The Stanford database is divided into two categories: career-long citation impact and single-year impact, based on the 2021 ranking. In total, sixteen Ochsner researchers appear on one or both lists. The first is based on the number of times a scholar's work is cited throughout their career. Fourteen Ochsner researchers from Ochsner Health System, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Baptist Medical Center and Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute were included in this category, for work that dates back to 1954. For the single-year impact, 9 Ochsner faculty were recognized.

Earning a place among the world’s top 2% of scientists ranked in their subfields over 20 years are the following Ochsner researchers:

Carl “Chip” Lavie, MD, Ochsner’s Medical Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Prevention

Edward Frohlich, MD, Alton Ochsner Distinguished Scientist at Ochsner Clinic Foundation (now deceased)

David Gellinger Kline, MD, a Specialist in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine

Richard Milani, MD, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Ochsner Health

Lawrence Blonde, MD, Director, Ochsner Diabetes Clinical Research Unit

Richard Re, MD, Section Head of Hypertension at Ochsner Health

Richard Eugene Ramsay, MD, a Neurology Specialist at Ochsner Health

George Pankey, MD, Ochsner’s Director of Infectious Diseases Research

Stephen Fortunato, MD, a Women's Health Medicine Specialist

Armin Schubert, MD, Vice President for Medical Affairs, Quality and Patient Safety at Ochsner Medical Center

Juan Ochoa, MD, Director, Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner Medical Center

Edward Bluth, MD, Diagnostic Radiology Specialist

S.B. Deitelzweig, MD, System Department Chair of Hospital Medicine and Vice President of Medical Affairs for Ochsner Health

Gabriel Uwaifo, MD, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist

Earning a place among the world’s top 2% of scientists ranked for 2021 are the following Ochsner researchers:

Carl “Chip” Lavie, MD, Ochsner’s Medical Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Prevention

Richard Milani, MD, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Ochsner Health

Lawrence Blonde, MD, Director, Ochsner Diabetes Clinical Research Unit

Edward Frohlich, MD, Alton Ochsner Distinguished Scientist at Ochsner Clinic Foundation (now deceased)

George Pankey, MD, Ochsner’s Director of Infectious Diseases Research

Edward McCoul, MD, Rhinology Specialist at Ochsner Health

J.R. Biggio, MD, System Chair, Women’s Services and System Chair, Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Ochsner Baptist

S.B. Deitelzweig, MD, System Department Chair of Hospital Medicine and Vice President of Medical Affairs for Ochsner Health

Gabriel Uwaifo, MD, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist

