Newswise — Burkenroad Reports will present its 25th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conferenceon on Friday, April 29, at the Westin Hotel in New Orleans.

The annual event gives institutional investors and members of the public an opportunity to hear presentations from top executives from 18 public companies headquartered in six Southern states. Registration is at www.burkenroad.org.

Companies represented this year include:Amerisafe (AMSF), Bristow Group (VTOL), Callon Petroleum (CPE), Cal-Maine (CALM), Crawford & Co. (CRD/A and CRD/B), Crown Crafts (CRWS), Daseke (DSKE), The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS), First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI), Business First Bancshares (BFST), Haverty Furniture (HVT), Marine Products (MPX), Odyssey Marine (OMEX), Pool Corporation POOL), Powell Industries (POWL), RPC Inc., (RES) and Sunnova Energy (NOVA).

The conference will feature a keynote by Thomas H. Lee, founder of Boston-based private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners. The full conference schedule is available here.

“This is an opportunity for institutional investors and individuals to hear from the people running these small-cap companies that are often under-followed by Wall Street,” said Peter Ricchiuti, Burkenroad Reports founder and director. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back in person this year after going virtual for the past two years due to the pandemic.”

Burkenroad Reports is a student stock research program at Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business. Since 1993 Burkenroad Reports has been producing investment research reports on dozens of small-cap companies, so-called “Stocks Under Rocks.”

NOTE: This event, which is free and open to the public, coincides with the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Attendees are encouraged to make travel and lodging arrangements early.