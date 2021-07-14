Newswise — Albany Law School closed the most successful fundraising effort in its 170-year history on June 30 with a final $1 million anonymous gift that pushed the total raised during We Rise Together: The Campaign for Albany Law School to nearly $33 million.

“This campaign has exponentially grown annual giving, made our endowment stronger, fully endowed The Justice Center, and has made it more financially feasible for students to pursue a legal education at Albany Law School,” said President and Dean Alicia Ouellette about the campaign that publicly launched in 2019 with an anonymous, historic, and transformational gift of $15 million and a goal of $30 million.

“When we started the campaign, no one could imagine what the next two and a half years would be like. Our community responded and confirmed my beliefs that Albany Law School’s alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends, are truly a family that cares for and supports each other even in the most trying of times,” said Ouellette.

The Law School has raised almost $18 million since the launch with the Law School endowment growing to $81 million. Nearly 3,000 individuals supported the campaign.

Beyond the capping $1 million gift, contributions have included:

A $15 million anonymous gift to endow The Justice Center

A $1.8 million anonymous gift to support student scholarship

A $1 million gift to establish a fund for innovation and entrepreneurship

Significant growth in giving to the annual fund which is now $1.8 million annually

Funding for 10 new scholarships and endowed funds

Gifts to create a new Barrister Student Scholarship Program

A $250,000 endowment to establish a Women’s Leadership Initiative

Growth in support for the Helen Wilkinson Student Emergency Fund which has been used for COVID-19-related student relief

Funding to create a new student wellness program

The Law School plans to celebrate the success of the campaign with a number of events for alumni, faculty, students, and staff throughout the fall.

