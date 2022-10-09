Abstract: 2,4-di-tert-butylphenol (2,4-DTBP) is an important commercial antioxidant and a toxic natural secondary metabolite that has been detected in humans. However, there is scant information regarding its toxicological effects. Here we asked whether 2,4-DTBP is a potential obesogen. Using a human mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) adipogenesis assay, we found that exposure to 2,4-DTBP led to increased lipid accumulation and expression of adipogenic marker genes. Antagonist assays revealed that 2,4-DTBP increased lipid accumulation by activating the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor γ (PPARγ)-retinoid X receptor (RXR) heterodimer. 2,4-DTBP likely activated the PPARγ/RXRα heterodimer by activating RXRα but not directly binding to PPARγ. We confirmed that 2,4-DTBP directly bound to RXRα by solving the crystal structure of this complex, then predicted and demonstrated that related compounds could also activate RXRα. Our study demonstrated that 2,4-DTBP and related chemicals could act as obesogens and endocrine disruptors via RXR. These data showed that 2,4-DTBP belongs to a family of compounds whose endocrine-disrupting and obesogenic effects can be strongly modulated by their chemical composition and that structure-activity studies such as the present one could help guide the rational development of safer antioxidants.