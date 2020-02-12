2020 P3 Impact Award Applications Are Now Open

Newswise — The U.S. Department of State Office of Global Partnerships, Concordia and University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society have opened the application process for the seventh annual P3 Impact Award. The P3 Impact Award was created by the three partners in 2014 to recognize and honor best practices of public-private partnerships that are improving communities in the most impactful ways.

Stakeholders of this year’s finalists will receive the following: tickets to attend and publicly present their partnerships at the Concordia Annual Summit, held September 20–22, 2020, in front of P3 Impact Award judges and a live audience of esteemed industry, government, and civil society leaders; promotion of each partnership’s excellence in publicity and other media coverage, including social media campaigns; and a feature in the Darden School’s Ideas to Action website. Additionally, select early stage partnerships that do not advance as finalists will be invited to participate in the inaugural P3 Impact Award Accelerator, a special partnership accelerator program designed to advance and support partnerships through mentorship, expert guidance, exposure, and networking.

The winning partnership for the 2020 competition will be announced at the 2020 Concordia Annual Summit. Along with receiving the same benefits as the other finalists, the stakeholders of the winning partnership will receive recognition on the main stage at the Concordia Annual Summit, one year of Concordia Patron Membership, a scholarship to attend a weeklong Darden Executive Education course; and the opportunity to be subject of a case study published by Darden Business Publishing.

Applications are being accepted through 6 April and will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges. Judges will review the applications based on the partnership’s measurable impact, economic and social benefits, financial effectiveness, innovation, and scalability. Five finalists will then be selected and notified in July.

Full criteria and application instructions can be found at https://www.concordia.net/p3impactaward/. For further information, please contact the Office of Global Partnerships (GP) at partnerships@state.gov or visit https://www.state.gov/p3-impact-award/. For media inquiries, please contact Christine “CJ” Johnson at JohnsonCL6@state.gov.

