2021 State Latino GDP Report: California

California’s 2018 Latino GDP is $706.6 billion, larger than the entire economic output of the state of Ohio. The state’s top three 2018 Latino GDP sectors are: Education & Healthcare (16.0% share of the California Latino GDP), Professional & Business Services (12.6%), and Government (8.2%). As with the U.S. Latino GDP, the largest component of California’s Latino GDP is personal consumption. Latino consumption totaled more than $489.4 billion in California in 2018.

Latinos are making strong and consistent contributions to California’s population and labor force. While the population of California increased steadily from 2010 to 2018, Latino population growth was more than four times that of Non-Latinos. From 2010 to 2018, California’s Non-Latino population grew by 3 percent. Over that same period, the state’s Latino population grew by 13 percent. The Latino labor force growth premium is even more impressive. From 2010-18, California’s Latino labor force grew nearly seven times as quickly as the Non-Latino labor force (16.8 percent growth for Latinos compared to 2.4 percent for Non-Latinos).

The family values, hard work, and strong health profile of Latinos in California and in the U.S. are a tremendous source of economic vitality.

